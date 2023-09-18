Best Ravonna Renslayer decks in Marvel Snap: Cerebro and Surfer

Ravonna Renslayer arrives in Marvel Snap, a card that promises to redefine deck-building strategies with its unique cost-reducing ability. Let’s explore the best Ravonna Renslayer decks in Marvel Snap.

Known as a judge in the Time Variance Authority and a character deeply intertwined with Kang the Conqueror, Ravonna Renslayer’s presence in the Marvel universe is marked by her complex relationships and shifting allegiances. Now, as she makes her debut in Marvel Snap, players get the opportunity to harness her unique abilities, bringing a blend of precision and adaptability to their decks.

Ravonna Renslayer’s introduction to the game challenges players to rethink their strategies, emphasizing the importance of meticulous card selection and balance.

Whether you’re aiming to capitalize on her synergies with the Cerebro 3 archetype or explore the potential of a Silver Surfer deck, Ravonna is set to be a game-changer.

Ravonna Renslayer’s ability in Marvel Snap

Ravonna Renslayer has a unique Ongoing ability that reads: “Your cards with 1 or less Power cost 1 less. (minimum 1)”

Ravonna Renslayer’s unique ability to discount cards with one or less power is both a strength and a limitation. Given that her effect impacts only 26 out of the 230+ cards available in Marvel Snap, players must be strategic when constructing decks around her.

Expect game-changing synergies with the likes of Artem Zola, Iron Man, Hobgoblin, and Green Goblin. Likewise, the Mystique and Iron Man combo helps archetypes like Cerebro 3.

On the other hand, Mobius M. Mobius will be a direct counter. Enchantress, Rogue, and Echo will shut down any Ongoing-based deck built around Ravonna, as well.

Best Ravonna Renslayer decks

The best Ravonna Renslayer decks in Marvel Snap display a careful balance between cards that directly benefit from the cost-reduction ability as well as other cards that can help respond to various in-game situations and opponent strategies.

Ravonna Cerebro 3

Bast

Invisible Woman

Jeff

Sentinel

Shadow King

Crystal

Ravonna Renslayer

Mystique

Cerebro

Shang-Chi

Iron Man

Professor X

This deck revolves around the synergy between Ravonna’s cost reduction and the Cerebro 3 archetype, particularly the significant late boost from Mystique and Iron Man.

With the cost-reduction, Ravonna players can bring both Mystique and Iron Man into play on Turn 6 for an incredibly powerful boost in one lane or, alternatively, across the board if Mystique is played following Cerebro.

Shadow King and Crystal mean that the deck isn’t completely one-dimensional, providing additional control and disruption.

Ravonna Surfer

Korg

Angela

Forge

Mystique

Wolfsbane

Brood

Silver Surfer

Rock Slide

Darkhawk

Iron Man

Sera

Ravonna Renslayer

Darkhawk likely didn’t need a buff but gets one in the form of Ravonna Renslayer’s new ability. This deck features many cards that benefit from both Silver Surfer’s ability and Ravonna’s cost reduction.

But it also works perfectly alongside the very strong combination that is Darkhawk, Mystique, and deck-filling cards such as Korg and Rock Slide. Add Surfer’s buff into the mix and this deck emerges as an incredibly strong contender.

Substitutes: Black Widow, Ironheart, Spider-Man

Ravonna Negative

Nebula

Ant-Man

Hawkeye

Angela

Psylocke

Daredevil

Mystique

Mister Negative

Jubilee

Iron Man

Professor X

Ravonna Renslayer

Finally, Silver Surfer decks will have some kind of backup plan. Ravonna’s kit naturally fits with many of the same cards that benefit from Silver Surfer’s ability, considering the cost-power differential.

The key combo here, of course, is the incredible Turn 6 combination of Mystique and Iron Man, which can completely turn a location on its head.

Substitutes: Sunspot, Wolfsbane, Ironheart, Bast

