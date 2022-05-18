Best Lost Ark Destroyer builds: Best skills and Engravings for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark Destroyer builds? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate PvE and PvP battles as the powerful hammer-wielding Warrior.
While some Warriors execute their enemies with a two-handed greatsword, others prefer the devastating blows of a giant hammer and luckily, the Destroyer is equipped with exactly that.
Capable of bending gravity to their will and pulling enemies into destructive attacks that inflict stagger damage, the Destroyer is the perfect class for those who aren’t afraid to get into the thick of the action.
As the Destroyer has only just arrived in Arkesia with the May 19 update, it can be hard to know which builds get the most out of the class. Well, to help you out, we’ve put together the best builds and engravings for the Destroyer in Lost Ark for PvP and PvE.
Advertisement
Contents
Gunlancer, Berserker, Paladin, or Destroyer
Each of the advanced Warrior classes has its specific role, with the Berserker outputting huge damage, the Paladin acting as a healer, and the Gunlancer sponging attacks as the primary tank.
When it comes to the Destroyer, the class acts as a hybrid tank and damage dealer, giving you the opportunity to take on a bruiser playstyle.
Although your movement will be relatively slow when moving across the battlefield, the hammer-wielding warrior is capable of pulling and pushing enemies with gravity-bending abilities.
Not only that, the Destroyer acts as a perfect disruptor with countless attacks inflicting stagger damage. So, if you want a mixture of survivability, devastating damage, and gravity-based abilities, there’s no better class for you than the Destroyer.
Advertisement
Best Lost Ark Destroyer PvE build & Engravings
The world of Arkesia is filled with intimidating bosses and enemies that are looking to take you down at the first opportunity.
Luckily, the Destroyer is equipped with the tools to deal with any opponents, but you’ll need a top-tier PvE to build to maximize the classes’ strength.
|Skill
|Skill Level (/12)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Heavy Crush
|10
|Quick Blow
|Lucky Core
|Aftershock
|Full Swing
|12
|Agile Movement
|Scary Hammer
|Beast’s Eye
|Dreadnaught
|10
|Tenacity
|Toughened Body
|Violent Hammer
|Seismic Hammer
|12
|Absolute Strength
|Sharp Wall
|Starving Strength
|Endure Pain
|12
|Wide Strike
|Trace of Pain
|Hidden Pain
|Earth Eater
|10
|Enhanced Strike
|Tenacity
|Rock Storm
|Perfect Swing
|12
|Weak Point Detection
|Sharp Hammer
|Hour of Slaughter
|Running Crash
|7
|Lucky Core
|Target Focus
|N/A
In terms of Engravings, you’ll be looking to add:
- Gravity Training: During combat, the Gravity Meter recovers 2% every 1s +30% Basic Attack and Vortex Gravity Crit Rate and Attack Damage +20% to foes during Hypergravity Mode.
- Master Brawler: Head attack Damage +25%
- Spirit Absorption: Attack and movement speed +15%
Best Lost Ark Destroyer PvP build & Engravings
Monsters and creatures are all well and good, but what if you want to take down other players with the Destroyer in PvP?
In order to maximize your PVP strength, here are all the skills you’ll need:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Dreadnaught
|4
|Tenacity
|N/A
|N/A
|Jumping Smash
|10
|Superior Charge
|Time Distortion
|Gravity Inversion
|Power Shoulder
|10
|Victory Contract
|Objective Complete
|Express Fury
|Running Crash
|10
|Lucky Core
|Elaborate Plan
|Enhanced Advance
|Endure Pain
|10
|Wide Hit
|Anti-Gravity
|Healthy Mentality
|Earth Eater
|10
|Red Shards
|Tenacity
|Rock Storm
|Perfect Swing
|10
|Tenacity
|Sharp Hammer
|Hour of Slaughter
|Seismic Hammer
|10
|Tenacity
|Concussion
|Weak Point Detection
In terms of Engravings, you’ll be looking to add:
Advertisement
- Gravity Training: During combat, the Gravity Meter recovers 2% every 1s +30% Basic Attack and Vortex Gravity Crit Rate and Attack Damage +20% to foes during Hypergravity Mode.
- Master Brawler: Head attack Damage +25%
- Spirit Absorption: Attack and movement speed +15%
So those are the best PvE and PvP builds for Lost Ark’s Destroyer, as well as what Engravings you’ll want to pick up to enhance your damage output.
Looking to master all of Arkesia’s champions? Be sure to check out our other character guides:
Artillerist | Deadeye| Gunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Glavier | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer