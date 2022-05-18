Best Lost Ark Destroyer builds: Best skills and Engravings for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark Destroyer builds? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate PvE and PvP battles as the powerful hammer-wielding Warrior.

While some Warriors execute their enemies with a two-handed greatsword, others prefer the devastating blows of a giant hammer and luckily, the Destroyer is equipped with exactly that.

Capable of bending gravity to their will and pulling enemies into destructive attacks that inflict stagger damage, the Destroyer is the perfect class for those who aren’t afraid to get into the thick of the action.

As the Destroyer has only just arrived in Arkesia with the May 19 update, it can be hard to know which builds get the most out of the class. Well, to help you out, we’ve put together the best builds and engravings for the Destroyer in Lost Ark for PvP and PvE.

Advertisement

Contents

Gunlancer, Berserker, Paladin, or Destroyer

Each of the advanced Warrior classes has its specific role, with the Berserker outputting huge damage, the Paladin acting as a healer, and the Gunlancer sponging attacks as the primary tank.

When it comes to the Destroyer, the class acts as a hybrid tank and damage dealer, giving you the opportunity to take on a bruiser playstyle.

Although your movement will be relatively slow when moving across the battlefield, the hammer-wielding warrior is capable of pulling and pushing enemies with gravity-bending abilities.

Not only that, the Destroyer acts as a perfect disruptor with countless attacks inflicting stagger damage. So, if you want a mixture of survivability, devastating damage, and gravity-based abilities, there’s no better class for you than the Destroyer.

Advertisement

Best Lost Ark Destroyer PvE build & Engravings

The world of Arkesia is filled with intimidating bosses and enemies that are looking to take you down at the first opportunity.

Luckily, the Destroyer is equipped with the tools to deal with any opponents, but you’ll need a top-tier PvE to build to maximize the classes’ strength.

Skill Skill Level (/12) Rune I II III Heavy Crush 10 Quick Blow Lucky Core Aftershock Full Swing 12 Agile Movement Scary Hammer Beast’s Eye Dreadnaught 10 Tenacity Toughened Body Violent Hammer Seismic Hammer 12 Absolute Strength Sharp Wall Starving Strength Endure Pain 12 Wide Strike Trace of Pain Hidden Pain Earth Eater 10 Enhanced Strike Tenacity Rock Storm Perfect Swing 12 Weak Point Detection Sharp Hammer Hour of Slaughter Running Crash 7 Lucky Core Target Focus N/A

In terms of Engravings, you’ll be looking to add:

Gravity Training: During combat, the Gravity Meter recovers 2% every 1s +30% Basic Attack and Vortex Gravity Crit Rate and Attack Damage +20% to foes during Hypergravity Mode.

During combat, the Gravity Meter recovers 2% every 1s +30% Basic Attack and Vortex Gravity Crit Rate and Attack Damage +20% to foes during Hypergravity Mode. Master Brawler: Head attack Damage +25%

Head attack Damage +25% Spirit Absorption: Attack and movement speed +15%

Best Lost Ark Destroyer PvP build & Engravings

Monsters and creatures are all well and good, but what if you want to take down other players with the Destroyer in PvP?

In order to maximize your PVP strength, here are all the skills you’ll need:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Dreadnaught 4 Tenacity N/A N/A Jumping Smash 10 Superior Charge Time Distortion Gravity Inversion Power Shoulder 10 Victory Contract Objective Complete Express Fury Running Crash 10 Lucky Core Elaborate Plan Enhanced Advance Endure Pain 10 Wide Hit Anti-Gravity Healthy Mentality Earth Eater 10 Red Shards Tenacity Rock Storm Perfect Swing 10 Tenacity Sharp Hammer Hour of Slaughter Seismic Hammer 10 Tenacity Concussion Weak Point Detection

In terms of Engravings, you’ll be looking to add:

Advertisement

Gravity Training: During combat, the Gravity Meter recovers 2% every 1s +30% Basic Attack and Vortex Gravity Crit Rate and Attack Damage +20% to foes during Hypergravity Mode.

During combat, the Gravity Meter recovers 2% every 1s +30% Basic Attack and Vortex Gravity Crit Rate and Attack Damage +20% to foes during Hypergravity Mode. Master Brawler: Head attack Damage +25%

Head attack Damage +25% Spirit Absorption: Attack and movement speed +15%

So those are the best PvE and PvP builds for Lost Ark’s Destroyer, as well as what Engravings you’ll want to pick up to enhance your damage output.

Looking to master all of Arkesia’s champions? Be sure to check out our other character guides:

Artillerist | Deadeye| Gunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Glavier | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer