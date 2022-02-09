How many people play Lost Ark? Player count in 2022

Lost Ark has finally reached players worldwide, and the MMO is getting even more popular as a result. Read on to find out how many people play Lost Ark in 2022.

Lost Ark may have launched in some territories in 2019, but it’s taken some time to be localized for western audiences.

Finally slated to arrive on February 11, the game is already popular thanks to Founder’s Packs – premium editions of the free-to-play game that provide bonus content and early access.

Interest has gained steadily, perhaps due in part to the low player count of Amazon’s other MMO, New World. Whatever the case, it appears Lost Ark’s mix of Diablo-style combat and MMO progression is a hit.

We’re awaiting some official figures for Lost Ark’s player count, but for now, here’s all we know about how many people play Lost Ark in 2022.

Lost Ark total players

We don’t yet have official stats from Amazon or Smilegate RPG for Lost Ark’s player count, but we do know that it’s been exceedingly popular on Twitch – even ahead of its full release.

According to stats tracker TwitchTracker, the game has hit a peak of 1,270,931 viewers on February 8, 2022, the day the Founders Pack went live.

Lost Ark player count in 2022

While we don’t know the game’s total player count, we do know that at the time of writing the game is proving very popular indeed.

Steamcharts notes that the game’s all-time peak was 505,675 on February 8, 2022.

In fact, as of February 9, the game is only behind the likes of CS:GO, DOTA 2, the newly free-to-play PUBG, and Apex Legends (which just kicked off Season 12) in the Steam charts, with over 283k players playing concurrently.

It’s worth noting though that New World’s peak was 913,027 when it launched – so we’re interested to see if Lost Ark can overtake its stablemate once the free-to-play version launches in a couple of days’ time.

That’s all we know about how many people play Lost Ark in 2022. For more on the game, be sure to check out the following guides at Dexerto.

