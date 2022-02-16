All Lost Ark Engravings: Best & Negative Engravings, Ability Stones

The Engraving system is key to boosting your character’s lethality in Lost Ark, so here’s a rundown of how to use them and every Engraving available right now.

When it comes to Lost Ark‘s magical world of Arkesia, there’s a lot you’ll need to learn in order to etch yourself into the history books and have the bards recount soaring tales of your exploits.

From the Pirate Coin system to the mysterious Mokoko Seeds, there’s a lot to get your head around – and that’s before we even talk about Engravings.

Here’s everything you need to know about Engravings in Lost Ark, as they’ll become essential to your character’s growth, as well as dictate how your journey plays out.

Contents

What are Engravings in Lost Ark?

Engravings are found on accessories and Ability Stones (more on this later) and essentially apply buffs to your character – provided that they are a Normal Engraving.

These buffs can be divided into damage boosts, utility buffs, and class-specific Engravings, the latter of which can entirely change how you play your character.

How to use Engravings & Ability Stones in Lost Ark

Each Engraving has three different tiers in Lost Ark, with each level increasing the Engraving’s specific buffs. Your Engraving level depends on the rarity of your accessories, with Levels requiring 5, 10, and 15 points respectively to activate.

The points that each item grants are below, with Ability Stones contributing a huge amount of points. You can only equip one of these, and will have to facet (cut) it at an Ability Stone Cutter in order to activate the points :

Rare Accessory: 1 point

Rare Ability Stone: 0 – 6 points

Epic Accessory: 2 – 3 points

Epic Ability Stone: 0 – 8 points

Legendary Accessory: 2 – 3 points

Legendary Ability Stone: 0 – 9 points

Best Engravings in Lost Ark

Once you hit Level 50, these are the Engravings that we recommend you take:

Grudge – Grants you increased damage to bosses and higher ranking foes (but also increases the damage you take from them).

– Grants you increased damage to bosses and higher ranking foes (but also increases the damage you take from them). Cursed Doll – Increases your Attack Power (but decreases Healing).

– Increases your Attack Power (but decreases Healing). Specialist – Increases shields and healing.

– Increases shields and healing. Awakening – Decreases Awakening skill cooldown and allows you to use it more often.

– Decreases Awakening skill cooldown and allows you to use it more often. Either of your class’ specific Engravings

All Engravings in Lost Ark

While there seems like an overwhelming number of Engravings at first glance, most of them will provide you with positive buffs – so don’t worry!

Below we’ve listed all of the general Engravings, as well as the class-specific ones, in alphabetical order.

General Engravings

Engraving Effect Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Adrenaline When using skills other than mobile and basic attacks, attack power increases by 0.3% for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6), and when this effect reaches its maximum stack, critical hit rate increases by an additional 5%. This effect is applied after the skill ends if the cooldown time reduction due to skill cancellation is applied When using skills other than mobile and basic attacks, attack power increases by 0.6% for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6), and when this effect reaches its maximum stack, critical hit rate increases by an additional 10%. This effect is applied after the skill ends if the cooldown time reduction due to skill cancellation is applied. When using skills other than mobile and basic attacks, attack power increases by 1% for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6), and when this effect reaches its maximum stack, critical hit rate increases by an additional 15%. This effect is applied after the skill ends if the cooldown time reduction due to skill cancellation is applied. Awakening Awakening skill cooldown -10%. +1 Maximum use Awakening skill cooldown -25%. +2 Maximum use Awakening skill cooldown -50%. +3 Maximum use Barricade Damage to foes while shielded +3% Damage to foes while shielded +8% Damage to foes while shielded +16% Broken Bone Damage to staggered foes +7.5% Damage to staggered foes +20% Damage to staggered foes +40% Champions Tenacity Outgoing damage +3% at 50% or lower HP Outgoing damage +8% at 50% or lower HP Outgoing damage +16% at 50% or lower HP Contender Atk. power +1% for 15s after killing a foe. (Max. 5 stacks) Atk. power +1.5% for 15s after killing a foe. (Max. 5 stacks) Atk. power +2.5% for 15s after killing a foe. (Max. 5 stacks) Crisis Evasion When receiving fatal damage, become invincible for 3s, recovering 50% of the damage taken during invincibility as HP. (Cooldown: 15m) When receiving fatal damage, become invincible for 3s, recovering 50% of the damage taken during invincibility as HP. (Cooldown: 12m) When receiving fatal damage, become invincible for 3s, recovering 50% of the damage taken during invincibility as HP. (Cooldown: 9m) Crushing Fist Ignore 10% of Defense when attacking staggered enemies Ignore 30% of Defense when attacking staggered enemies. Ignore 50% of Defense when attacking staggered enemies. Cursed Doll Atk. power +3%. Healing -25%, natural recovery excluded Atk. power +8%. Healing -25%, natural recovery excluded Atk. power +16%. Healing -25%, natural recovery excluded Divine Protection When attacked, there is a 20% chance of activating Divine Protection which reduces the damage received by 60%. (Cooldown: 60s) When attacked, there is a 20% chance of activating Divine Protection which reduces the damage received by 60%. (Cooldown: 20s) When attacked, there is a 20% chance of activating Divine Protection which reduces the damage received by 60%. (Cooldown: 10s) Disrespect Damage to foes with 30% or lower HP +9% Damage to foes with 30% or lower HP +22% Damage to foes with 30% or lower HP +36% Drops of Ether Attacks have a chance to create an Ether. (Cooldown: 90s) Attacks have a chance to create an Ether. (Cooldown: 40s) Attacks have a chance to create an Ether. (Cooldown: 20s) Emergency Rescue Creates a shield of 20% of maximum health for 6 seconds when HP is less than 30% due to being hit. The shield is not destroyed and when the effect ends, 50% of the remaining shield’s HP is recovered. (Activation cooldown 300s) Creates a shield of 30% of maximum health for 6 seconds when HP is less than 30% due to being hit. The shield is not destroyed and when the effect ends, 50% of the remaining shield’s HP is recovered. (Activation cooldown 300s). Creates a shield of 50% of maximum health for 6 seconds when HP is less than 30% due to being hit. The shield is not destroyed and when the effect ends, 50% of the remaining shield’s HP is recovered. (Activation cooldown 300s) Enhanced Shield Become immune to all Status effects while affected by shields, but -90% Shields’ HP and Defensive Stance’s damage absorption amounts. (Not applicable to Battlefield Shield) Become immune to all Status effects while affected by shields, but -75% Shields’ HP and Defensive Stance’s damage absorption amounts. (Not applicable to Battlefield Shield) Become immune to all Status effects while affected by shields, but -50% Shields’ HP and Defensive Stance’s damage absorption amounts. (Not applicable to Battlefield Shield) Ether Enhancement Ethers, when obtained, generate additional Ethers with Crit Damage +4% Ethers, when obtained, generate additional Ethers with Crit Damage +12% Ethers, when obtained, generate additional Ethers with Crit Damage +24% Explosive Expert Bomb/grenade Battle Item carrying limit +1 Bomb/grenade Battle Item carrying limit +2 Bomb/grenade Battle Item carrying limit +3 Fast Speed Increases holding and casting speed of holding and casting skills by 5% and damage by 4% Increases holding and casting speed of holding and casting skills by 10% and damage by 10% Increases holding and casting speed of holding and casting skills by 20% and damage by 20% Fortitude Incoming damage is reduced proportional of HP lost. (Max. 5%) Incoming damage is reduced proportional of HP lost. (Max. 15%) Incoming damage is reduced proportional of HP lost. (Max. 30%) Grudge +4% Damage to Boss or higher-ranking foes. +20% Damage from them +10% Damage to Boss or higher-ranking foes. +20% Damage from them +20% Damage to Boss or higher-ranking foes. +20% Damage from them Heavy Armor Equipment All Defense +30%. The amount of Defense by Heavy Armor Equipment is not affected by effects that cause Defense reduction All Defense +75%. The amount of Defense by Heavy Armor Equipment is not affected by effects that cause Defense reduction All Defense +150%. The amount of Defense by Heavy Armor Equipment is not affected by effects that cause Defense reduction Increased Max MP Max MP +5% Max MP +15%. Max MP +30%. Keen Blunt Weapon +10% Crit Damage but your attacks have a chance to deal -20% Damage +25% Crit Damage but your attacks have a chance to deal -20% Damage +50% Crit Damage but your attacks have a chance to deal -20% Damage. Lightning Fury Attacks have a 60% chance of generating a lightning orb. These lightning orbs can only be generated once every 4s. When 5 orbs are created, they explode and damage surrounding foes Attacks have a 60% chance of generating a lightning orb. These lightning orbs can only be generated once every 2s. When 5 orbs are created, they explode and damage surrounding foes Attacks have a 60% chance of generating a lightning orb. These lightning orbs can only be generated once every 1s. When 5 orbs are created, they explode and damage surrounding foes Necromancy Attacks summon temporary soldiers that damage foes. (Cooldown: 75s) Attacks summon temporary soldiers that damage foes. (Cooldown: 30s) Attacks summon temporary soldiers that damage foes. (Cooldown: 15s) Magick Stream MP Regen up to +10% every 3s while you are not attacked. This effect is temporarily removed when you are attacked. (Cooldown: 10s) MP Regen up to +30% every 3s while you are not attacked. This effect is temporarily removed when you are attacked. (Cooldown: 10s). MP Regen up to +60% every 3s while you are not attacked. This effect is temporarily removed when you are attacked. (Cooldown: 10s). Mass Gain Attack speed is decreased by 10%, but attack power is increased by 4% Attack speed is decreased by 10%, but attack power is increased by 10% Attack speed is decreased by 10%, but attack power is increased by 18% Master Brawler Head attack Damage +5% Head attack Damage +12% Head attack Damage +25% Master of Ambush Damage +5% for successful back attacks Damage +12% for successful back attacks Damage +25% for successful back attacks Master of Escape Stand up Action Cooldown -4% Stand up Action Cooldown -12% Stand up Action Cooldown -25% Master of Strikes Increases the damage of attacks that do not correspond to back attack or front attack by 3%. This effect does not apply to Awakenings Increases the damage of attacks that do not correspond to back attack or front attack by 8%. This effect does not apply to Awakenings. Increases the damage of attacks that do not correspond to back attack or front attack by 16%. This effect does not apply to Awakenings. MP Regen MP Regen +5% MP Regen +15%. MP Regen +30%. Shield Piercing Damage to shields +16%. Damage to shields +50%. Damage to shields +100%. Precision Dagger Increases critical hit rate by 4%, but reduces critical damage by 12%. Increases critical hit rate by 10%, but reduces critical damage by 12%. Increases critical hit rate by 20%, but reduces critical damage by 12%. Preemptive Strike When attacking Challenge or lower monsters with full HP, your attack is a guaranteed crit with +30% Damage When attacking Challenge or lower monsters with full HP, your attack is a guaranteed crit with +80% Damage When attacking Challenge or lower monsters with full HP, your attack is a guaranteed crit with +160% Damage Propulsion Increases the damage of skills except for basic attacks and awakening by 3% for 5 seconds after using a mobile move Increases the damage of skills except for basic attacks and awakening by 8% for 5 seconds after using a mobile move Increases the damage of skills except for basic attacks and awakening by 16% for 5 seconds after using a mobile move Raid Captain Outgoing Damage +10% of basic Move Speed bonus percentage Outgoing Damage +22% of basic Move Speed bonus percentage Outgoing Damage +45% of basic Move Speed bonus percentage Specialist Shield and HP recovery effects used on self and party members increase by 6%, and when the target’s HP is below 50%, this effect increases by an additional 3% Shield and HP recovery effects used on self and party members increase by 14%, and when the target’s HP is below 50%, this effect increases by an additional 7% Shield and HP recovery effects used on self and party members increase by 6%, and when the target’s HP is below 24%, this effect increases by an additional 12% Spirit Absorption Atk./Move Speed +3% Atk./Move Speed +8% Atk./Move Speed +15% Stabilized Status Damage +3% when your HP is above 80% Damage +8% when your HP is above 80% Damage +16% when your HP is above 80% Strong Will Incoming Damage -5% while Pushed Incoming Damage -15% while Pushed Incoming Damage -30% while Pushed Super Charge Charge skills’ charging speed +8%. Damage +4% Charge skills’ charging speed +20%. Damage +10% Charge skills’ charging speed +40%. Damage +20% Vital Point Strike Stagger attack effectiveness +6% Stagger attack effectiveness +18% Stagger attack effectiveness +36%

Class-Specific Engravings

Engraving Class Effect Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Remaining Energy Deathblade Art does not consume Art Meter for 2s when activated. Atk./Move Speed +6% on Surge. Atk. Power +(8%, 16%, 25%) depending on your Surge level, for 30s Art does not consume Art Meter for 2s when activated. Atk./Move Speed +9% on Surge. Atk. Power +(10%, 20%, 30%) depending on your Surge level, for 30s Art does not consume Art Meter for 2s when activated. Atk./Move Speed +12% on Surge. Atk. Power +(12%, 24%, 36%) depending on your Surge level, for 30s Surge Deathblade Deathblade Surge is cast in the max level of Surge Zero Form, regardless of the number of Death Orbs you have. When Arts is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks and Awakening Skills hit, the Surge Enhancement effect is stacked every 0.4 seconds. (Max 20 stacks). This effect causes Deathblade Surge Damage +7.5%. When Death Trance ends, gain Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement effect you have. (5% each) Deathblade Surge is cast in the max level of Surge Zero Form, regardless of the number of Death Orbs you have. When Arts is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks and Awakening Skills hit, the Surge Enhancement effect is stacked every 0.4 seconds. (Max 20 stacks). This effect causes Deathblade Surge Damage +7.5% and Atk. Power +0.5%. When Death Trance ends, gain Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement effect you have. (5% each) Deathblade Surge is cast in the max level of Surge Zero Form, regardless of the number od Death Orbs you have. When Arts is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks and Awakening Skills hit, the Surge Enhancement effect is stacked every 0.4 seconds. (Max 20 stacks). This effect causes Deathblade Surge Damage +7.5% and Atk. Power +1%. When Death Trance ends, gain Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement effect you have. (5% each) Demonic Impulse Shadowhunter The Composure effect does not activate when Demonize ends. Upon Demonize, Demonic Skill Cooldown is reset The Composure effect does not activate when Demonize ends. Upon Demonize, Demonic Skill Cooldown is reset, and Crit Rate +15% while Demonic Mode is active The Composure effect does not activate when Demonize ends. Upon Demonize, Demonic Skill Cooldown is reset, and Crit Rate +30% while Demonic Mode is active Perfect Suppression Shadowhunter Normal Skill Damage +20%. Shadowburst Meter +50% for all Skills. Disables Demonize Normal Skill Damage +25%. Shadowburst Meter +50% for all Skills. Disables Demonize Normal Skill Damage +30%. Shadowburst Meter +50% for all Skills. Disables Demonize Barrage Artillerist Killing a foe in Barrage Mode resets the Cooldowns of all Barrage skills Killing a foe in Barrage Mode resets the Cooldowns of all Barrage skills. Bombardment skill Damage +1%. (Max. 25 stacks) Killing a foe in Barrage Mode resets the Cooldowns of all Barrage skills. Bombardment skill Damage +2%. (Max. 25 stacks) Firepower Enhancement Artillerist Incoming Damage -20%. Crit Rate +(15%, 20%, 25%) depending on the level of the Firepower Buff Incoming Damage -25%. Crit Rate +(20%, 25%, 30%) depending on the level of the Firepower Buff Incoming Damage -30%. Crit Rate +(25%, 30%, 35%) depending on the level of the Firepower Buff Enhanced Weapon Deadeye Changing stances enhances your weapon. Crit Rate +20% for 9s Changing stances enhances your weapon. Crit Rate +25% for 9s Changing stances enhances your weapon. Crit Rate +30% for 9s Pistoleer Deadeye Damage to foes +20%, but can only use Handgun Stance Damage to foes +30%, but can only use Handgun Stance Damage to foes +40%, but can only use Handgun Stance Peacemaker Gunslinger Atk. Speed in Handgun Stance +8%. Crit Rate in Shotgun Stance +15%. Damage to foes +10% and additional Damage +10% to targets with 50% or lower HP for 9s while in Rifle Stance Atk. Speed in Handgun Stance +12% . Crit Rate in Shotgun Stance +20%. Damage to foes +10% and additional Damage +20% to targets with 50% or lower HP for 9s while in Rifle Stance Atk. Speed in Handgun Stance +16%. Crit Rate in Shotgun Stance +25%. Damage to foes +10% and additional Damage +30% to targets with 50% or lower HP for 9s while in Rifle Stance Time to Hunt Gunslinger Crit Rate +20% for Handgun and Rifle skills. Unable to use Shotgun Stance Crit Rate +25% for Handgun and Rifle skills. Unable to use Shotgun Stance Crit Rate +30% for Handgun and Rifle skills. Unable to use Shotgun Stance Death Strike Sharpshooter When using Last Rush, recover 50% of the remaining Hawk Meter. Hit foe damage taken +20% for 8s When using Last Rush, recover 50% of the remaining Hawk Meter. Hit foe damage taken +30% for 8s When using Last Rush, recover 50% of the remaining Hawk Meter. Hit foe damage taken +40% for 8s Loyal Companion Sharpshooter Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing Move Speed +4%, Silver Hawk’s Basic AoE Radius +60%, Silverhawk’s Basic Attack Damage +50%, and Silverhawk’s summon duration +30%. On basic attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death. Foe incoming damage +4% Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing Move Speed +4%, Silver Hawk’s Basic AoE Radius +60%, Silverhawk’s Basic Attack Damage +100%, and Silverhawk’s summon duration +60%. On basic attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death. Foe incoming damage +8% Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing Move Speed +4%, Silver Hawk’s Basic AoE Radius +60%, Silverhawk’s Basic Attack Damage +150%, and Silverhawk’s summon duration +100%. On basic attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death. Foe incoming damage +12% True Courage Bard Serenade of Courage makes outgoing Damage +10% and Crit Rate +10% Serenade of Courage makes outgoing Damage +15% and Crit Rate +10% Serenade of Courage makes outgoing Damage +20% and Crit Rate +10% Desperate Salvation Bard When the recovery effect ends, an additional recovery effect is activated, recovering 8% of your Max HP When the recovery effect ends, an additional recovery effect is activated, recovering 16% of your Max HP When the recovery effect ends, an additional recovery effect is activated, recovering 24% of your Max HP Reflux Sorceress Disables Arcane Rupture, but Damage of skills (except awakening and movement skills) +8% and Cooldown -3% Disables Arcane Rupture, but Damage of skills (except awakening and movement skills) +12% and Cooldown -6% Disables Arcane Rupture, but Damage of skills (except awakening and movement skills) +16% and Cooldown -10% Igniter Sorceress When Magick Amplification is triggered, normal skills’ Cooldown -50%. During Magick Amplification, Crit Rate +10% and Crit Damage +20% When Magick Amplification is triggered, normal skills’ Cooldown -50%. During Magick Amplification, Crit Rate +17% and Crit Damage +35% When Magick Amplification is triggered, normal skills’ Cooldown -50%. During Magick Amplification, Crit Rate +25% and Crit Damage +50% Shock Training Scrapper Shock skill Damage +10%. 2% of max Shock energy recovered every 1s Shock skill Damage +15%. 3% of max Shock energy recovered every 1s Shock skill Damage +20%. 4% of max Shock energy recovered every 1s Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu Scrapper Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy +300%. Stamina skill Damage +30%. Shock skill Damage -30% Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy +450%. Stamina skill Damage +45%. Shock skill Damage -30% Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy +600%. Stamina skill Damage +60%. Shock skill Damage -30% Energy Overflow Soulfist Energy does not go below 1, but the additional Energy recovery effect is not applied during Hype. If Energy is below 30%, Damage +5% to foes Energy does not go below 1, but the additional Energy recovery effect is not applied during Hype. If Energy is below 30%, Damage +10% to foes Energy does not go below 1, but the additional Energy recovery effect is not applied during Hype. If Energy is below 30%, Damage +15% to foes Robust Spirit Soulfist When using Hype, enters level 3 immediately, and while in Hype Mode, Energy recovery speed +200%. Damage +15%. When using Hype, enters level 3 immediately, and while in Hype Mode, Energy recovery speed +200%. Damage +25%. When using Hype, enters level 3 immediately, and while in Hype Mode, Energy recovery speed +200%. Damage +35%. Deathblow Striker Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills consume all Elemental Orbs and inflict +17% Damage per Elemental Orb consumed Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills consume all Elemental Orbs and inflict +26% Damage per Elemental Orb consumed Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills consume all Elemental Orbs and inflict +35% Damage per Elemental Orb consumed Esoteric Flurry Striker Esoteric skill damage -15%, but only 1 Elemental Orb is used Esoteric skill damage -18%, but only 1 Elemental Orb is used Only 1 Elemental Orb is used when using Esoteric skill. Esoteric Skill Enhancement Wardancer Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills inflict +8% Damage per Elemental Orb you have Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills inflict +10% Damage per Elemental Orb you have. Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills inflict +12% Damage per Elemental Orb you have. First Intention Wardancer Damage to foes +15%, but you can no longer gain Elemental Meter. Damage to foes +20%, but you can no longer gain Elemental Meter. Damage to foes +25%, but you can no longer gain Elemental Meter. Berserker’s Technique Berserker While bursting, Crit Damage +30%. Negates Exhaustion after Burst ends While bursting, Crit Damage +40%. Negates Exhaustion after Burst ends While bursting, Crit Damage +50%. Negates Exhaustion after Burst ends Mayhem Berserker When hitting a foe during Burst, recover 0.2% Max HP, and the amount that is recovered increases slightly when hitting multiple foes. (The recovery increase and reduction effects are not applied) When hitting a foe during Burst, recover 0.35% Max HP, and the amount that is recovered increases slightly when hitting multiple foes. (The recovery increase and reduction effects are not applied) When hitting a foe during Burst, recover 0.5% Max HP, and the amount that is recovered increases slightly when hitting multiple foes. (The recovery increase and reduction effects are not applied) Combat Readiness Gunlancer Normal skills Damage +20%. Shield Amount +30% in Defensive Stance. Damage +4% for 10s when hit while in Defensive Stance (stacked up to 3 times, once every 1s) Normal skills Damage +20%. Shield Amount +40% in Defensive Stance. Damage +5% for 10s when hit while in Defensive Stance (stacked up to 3 times, once every 1s) Normal skills Damage +20%. Shield Amount +50% in Defensive Stance. Damage +6% for 10s when hit while in Defensive Stance (stacked up to 3 times, once every 1s) Lone Knight Gunlancer Gunlance skill Crit Rate +5%. Crit Damage +30%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100% Gunlance skill Crit Rate +10%. Crit Damage +40%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100% Gunlance skill Crit Rate +15%. Crit Damage +50%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100% Blessed Aura Paladin With Holy Aura, Damage received -10% and 2% of Max HP restored every 2.5s for all party members With Holy Aura, Damage received -15% and 2% of Max HP restored every 2s for all party members With Holy Aura, Damage received -20% and 2% of Max HP restored every 1.5s for all party members Judgement Paladin Punishment Damage +15%. When Punishment skill hits, Piery Meter gain +100%. Duration of Sacred Executioner +100% Punishment Damage +20%. When Punishment skill hits, Piety Meter gain +100%. Duration of Sacred Executioner +100% Punishment Damage +25%. When Punishment skill hits, Piety Meter gain +100%. Duration of Sacred Executioner +100%

Negative Engravings

With great power comes great responsibility, and if you’re unfortunate enough to land yourself with one of the game’s Negative Engravings you’ll see your stats decreased.

Thankfully, though, there are only four of them:

Engraving Effect Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Attack Power Decrease Decreases Attack Power by -2% Decreases Attack Power by -4% Decreases Attack Power by -6% Attack Speed Decrease Decreases Attack Speed by -2% Decreases Attack Speed by -4% Decreases Attack Speed by -6% Defense Decrease Reduces Defense by -5% Reduces Defense by -10% Reduces Defense by -15% Speed Decrease Decreases Speed by -2% Decreases Speed by -4% Decreases Speed by -6%

So that’s everything you need to know about Engravings in Lost Ark. Looking to etch yourself into Arkesia’s history books? Be sure to check out our Lost Ark guides:

