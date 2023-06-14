Lost Ark Elgacia continent update: What to expect & the story so far

Lost Ark’s first major chapter is coming to a close in style with the new Elgacia update. You will have an all-new area to explore as you hunt down the seventh all-important Lost Ark fragment while fighting off hordes of demons.

In the new Elgacia update, which is due for release in June 2023, we join our heroes following the allies’ hard-fought victory on the Battlebound Plains against the forces of darkness. They have collected the sixth Lost Ark fragment and they need the seventh to complete the Ark before the evil demon Kazeros gets his hands on it.

What will happen when they have completed the Ark? Who knows, and that’s what fans can’t wait to find out. It’s hard to even imagine where the story will take us once the Ark has been restored, but the developers have big plans for Lost Ark beyond this chapter.

We don’t have time to think about that right now though. There’s an amazing new continent to explore…

Amazon Games Welcome to the Elgacia Continent.

Welcome to Elgacia

Elgacia is known as The Gateway to Paradise and it certainly lives up to its name. You travel to the stunning floating islands on the back of a beautiful winged steed named Albion, passing a gargantuan whale-like creature breaching through the clouds.

The heroes arrive in the celestial city of Arianorb, a dazzling capital with grand architecture and cascading waterfalls. Here, the Seeker discovers that the land of Elgacia has its own dark history involving the Ark and he’s asked to attend the Round of the Swords, a gathering of the best warriors in Elgacia.

Together, you will face the threat of demonic incursions together, but first, the warriors need permission from the oracle to go to war. It was once declared as a land of peace by the god Regulus after all.

Without giving too much away, what follows are some brutal battles against demons and colossal bosses in a land that’s unlike anything else in the game so far. A stand-out moment is a tense dual on a broken bridge that brings to mind the final battle in the Harry Potter movies. And of course, you’ll learn so much more about Lost Ark’s intricate and spellbinding lore.

A new raid

As well as the new continent, the latest Lost Ark update also introduces an all-new raid dungeon known as Kayangel.

Rewards for completing the raid include Ancient Legion equipment that will be set to level 3 but you can also get more stuff depending on the difficulty level you choose to tackle the new raid.

This new Abyssal Dungeon is designed for four players and they can enter once they’ve completed the main campaign of Elgacia – and seen the ending.

Amazon Games Team up with new heroes to slay the invading demons.

Lost Ark: The Story So Far

This new update will bring the first chapter to an end, so for those who are coming back to it, here’s a recap of the story so far.

The Seeker of The Lost Ark

You play as the Seeker, a hero who is destined to find and unify the seven missing pieces of the Lost Ark. The Ark was created by the god Regulus to ensure that the light of the world was always in balance, and if its scattered fragments are brought together, it will be an item of great power. The Rise of Kazeros

The Ark could be used as a weapon to defeat the demon Kazeros. He was repelled by the light of the Ark, but when the Seeker arrived in Arkesia, Kazeros began to awaken from his slumber.

Once Kazeros attacked Arkesia with his demon army, the Seeker’s quest to find the seven pieces of the Ark began. Each of Arkesia’s various nations and regions were under attack and so the Seeker travelled around the world liberating different places and gaining allies in their battle against Kazeros. Liberating Arkesia

During the finale of the base game, all the nations that were helped by the Seeker formed an alliance to battle Kazeros and his forces. The heroes won but had only gathered six fragments of the Ark, with the seventh piece still missing.

Before finding the last piece, The Seeker committed to hunting down and destroying the remaining generals of Kazeros. However, the location of the seventh piece of the Ark is then revealed.

The final fragment

The alliance discovered that the final piece of the Ark is in Elgacia, and the Seeker has been tasked with finding it, but he’ll have to fight off more demons first. When they find the final fragment, there will still be a big question that still needs answering. Will this Ark truly be the weapon they need to defeat Kazeros once and for all or will he return again?

Whatever happens, there is more to come from Lost Ark – the Elgacia update is just the end of the first chapter in what is a much bigger story.