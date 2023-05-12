How to get Epona in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sees many familiar elements return, one of them being Link’s trusty horse Epona. If you want to know where to find her, we’ve got you covered with our simple guide.

Would it be a Zelda game now unless Link had Epona? No, we don’t think so either. The iconic horse was first seen roaming the fields in Ocarina of Time, and now she’s gracing 2023’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Her presence sits alongside some of the all-time great horse companions such as Roach and Shadowmere. She is an ever-useful ally when needing to traverse the dangerous, creature-filled lands of Hyrule. So, if you’re looking to reunite Link with his faithful friend, follow these quick steps.

Nintendo

Where is Epona in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Epona can only be obtained in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom if you have either a Super Smash Bros. Link Amibo or the Twilight Princess Link Amiibo. If you do, then tap the Amiibo on either the Right Joy-Con or the Pro Controller’s NFC touchpoint and it should summon Epona.

You won’t be able to do this from the get-go though. You need to make sure you’ve completed the Sky Island Tutorial first. Once you’ve done this and reached Hyrule, then it should be entirely possible to summon Epona to your side!

Can you get Epona without an Amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

According to players, if you have a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild save file, then you can still get Epona. It seems that if you have the file, then Epona can be found in the New Serenne Stable which is sandwiched between Hyrule Ridge and Lookout Landing.

Simply approach the stable owner and you should be able to take the reins of a certain horse. No surprises for guessing that it is indeed Epona, and she can then be summoned.

Hopefully, our Epona guide for Tears of the Kingdom helps you out. If you want more guides for the game, we’ve got you covered with many more below:

