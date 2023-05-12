How to import Breath of the Wild Horses to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Do you miss your beloved Breath of the Wild horse and want it back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Here’s how to import your trusty steed right back into Tears of the Kingdom so you can ride together once more.

Many remember their favorite horse in Breath of the Wild. Riding for hours on end through the game’s beautiful landscape of Hyrule, customizing your creature exactly how you want, and truly bonding with them. So, many will be thrilled to know that you can import those horses right back into the new Tears of the Kingdom.

So, with that in mind, here’s how to import your Breath of the Wild Horses into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get your Breath of the Wild Horses into Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Head to a stable to find your beloved horse.

Thankfully, grabbing your horses from Breath of the Wild and putting them into Tears of the Kingdom is relatively simple, as long as you have the save data from BotW on the same console you’re playing TotK on.

Make sure you use the same profile as Breath of the Wild or upload your saved data to the cloud and download it to your current console to grab these nostalgic horses.

After this, simply follow these steps to grab your favorite horse and ride it through Hyrule once more:

Head over to your nearest Stable. Speak to the person behind the counter. View your horses and your Breath of the Wild horses will be there, names, customization, and all.

With that, your favorite trusty steed will be back with you on the next journey through Hyrule. While heading over to the nearest Stable, take a look at some of our other handy Tears of the Kingdom guides and content:

