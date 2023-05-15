How to revive your horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Learning how to revive your horse in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is incredibly useful, so here’s how you can bring back your trusty steed if it happens to fall in combat.

Losing your trusty steed can be particularly frustrating in Tears of the Kingdom, especially if you’ve gone to the trouble of importing your horses from Breath of the Wild or unlocked Zelda’s horse. However, with so many tough enemies roaming around Hyrule, losing your horse can be unavoidable.

Fortunately, there is a way to revive your horse in the game. So, if you’ve lost your favorite stallion or just want to know how you can revive any horse in Tears of the Kingdom, then our handy guide has you covered.

How to revive horses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Finding the Horse God location in Tears of the Kingdom is fairly simple.

In order to revive horses in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll first need to obtain an Endura Carrot, which can be found on top of Satori Mountain. Once you have obtained one, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to Malanya Spring .

. Interact with the Fairy Fountain.

Give the Endura Carrot to the Malanya Horse God. You can see the exact location on the map above.

Speak to the Malanya Horse God to revive your fallen horse.

Once you’ve followed these steps, you’ll be able to head over to the Malanya Horse God and get them to resurrect your four-legged friend. It’s important to note, that your horse must be registered at a stable in order for the Horse God to revive them, so be sure to do that whenever you catch a steed you wish to keep.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can revive your horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and updates.

