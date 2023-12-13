How to get the Master Sword in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Master Sword is the ultimate weapon in The Legend of Zelda’s lore, and as such, is not easy to find in the games. In Breath of the Wild, you’ll have to go through the Lost Woods and meet some requirements to see if you’re worthy of wielding the legendary blade. Here’s how to do so.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is filled with plenty of different weapons to try out while exploring Hyrule, but the Master Sword is not only the most iconic blade available, but it’s the only one that’s unbreakable.

Instead of shattering, the Master Sword will lose energy with use. If drained, it will explode but remain in your inventory as an unusable weapon. After 10 minutes, it will recharge and you’ll be able to wield it again.

If you’re tired of having to build or search for weapons in the game and want to see if you’re worth Link’s iconic sword, follow this useful guide.

Master Sword requirements in Breath of the Wild

Before you begin your search for the legendary blade, you need to check if you meet one vital requirement.

Before you pull the Master Sword out of the ground, you’ll have to add at least ten heart containers to the three you start your adventure with. Once you have a total of 13 full-heart containers, you’ll have the stamina you require to get the weapon, as it will drain your energy almost to death while doing so.

NINTENDO

It’s worth noting that yellow temporary hearts gained with special recipes or elixirs will not work, so get Spirit Orbs to meet this requirement.

Master Sword location in Breath of the Wild

The Master Sword is being guarded by the Great Deku Tree in the Korok Forest, right in the middle of the Lost Woods. You can find this spine-chilling maze in the Woodland region, deep within the Great Hyrule Forest, at the north of the castle.

NINTENDO

How to get through the Lost Woods in Breath of the Wild

Getting through the mysterious Lost Woods is the hardest part of the quest for the Master Sword. Follow the steps below so you don’t end up lost after a bad turn.

Fast travel to the Woodland Tower near the Lost Woods. Head north until you reach the entrance and enter the forest. Find the lanterns that light the way and follow the flames that are being blown by the wind. Eventually, there won’t be any more lanterns. On the final one, take the torch that’s next to it and light it on fire. Follow the torch flames that are being blown in a specific direction by the wind, just like you did with the lanterns. After a while, you’ll reach the Korok Forest, in the middle of the Lost Woods.

NINTENDO

Talk to the Great Deku Tree and pull the weapon out of the ground.

The Master Sword has a hidden feature that pays homage to the old Zelda titles, but to use it you must have full health. Just hold down the R button and a wave of energy will be released as a ranged attack.

That’s it! That’s how you can get the Master Sword in Breath of the Wild. For more The Legend of Zelda content, check our other guides:

