Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Yanqing is a 5-star Ice unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the path of The Hunt. Here is a list of the Ascension and Trace level-up materials that you will require for Yanqing in this game.

Yanqing is one of the best DPS units in all of Honkai Star Rail. In the current state of the game, Seele is considered the premier first-choice among players.

However, for those who failed to get Seele, Yanqing is a godsend and he is exceptionally good. The only issue is that you will need to either lose a 50-50 in the Event Warp or get lucky in the Standard Warp to pull Yanqing.

Article continues after ad

If you do end up getting him, then you need to simply follow the next few sections to learn about the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for the character.

Yanqing Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Yanqing’s Ascension materials are easy to obtain in this game

Yanging in Honkai Star Rail requires Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, Conqueror’s Will, and Gelid Chitin. Among these, Thief’s Instinct and its upgrades can be obtained from Simulated Universe.

Gelid Chitin can be obtained from the boss called Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Icicle. The materials you will require across every major level to upgrade Yanqing are provided below:

Article continues after ad

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20 Thief’s Instinct x5 4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Thief’s Instinct x10 8000 40 Usurper’s Scheme x6, Gelid Chitin x3 16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Usurper’s Scheme x9, Gelid Chitin x7 40000 60 Conqueror’s Will x6, Gelid Chitin x20 80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Conqueror’s Will x9, Gelid Chitin x35 160000

The total number of materials you will require for ascending Yanqing are provided below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Thief’s Instinct x15

Usurper’s Scheme x15

Conqueror’s Will x15

Gelid Chitin x65

Yanqing Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Yanqing Traces are easy to obtain in Honkai Star Rail

Here are the materials you will require to level up Yanqing’s Trace in Honkai Star Rail:

Arrow of Beast Hunter x18

Arrow of Demon Slayer x69

Arrow of the Starchaser x139

Thief’s Instinct x42

Usurper’s Scheme x56

Conqueror’s Will x58

Guardian’s Lament x12

Tracks of Destiny x11

This concludes our guide for Yanqing Ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level