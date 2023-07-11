Honkai Star Rail Seele Ascension & Trace level-up materials

Seele Ascension Materials and Trace Materials are needed to maximize Honkai Star Rail’s nimble 5-star damage dealer, so here are all the items you need.

Seele is one of the best Honkai Star Rail characters in the game, thanks to her exceptional Quantum damage. Not only can her attacks melt through even the tankiest foes, but she can also make short work of multiple enemies thanks to her game-changing Talent.

Whether you’ve been lucky enough to unlock Seele on the current Honkai Star Rail banner, or simply wish to know how to maximize her damage, then our Seele Ascension Materials guide has you covered.

Seele Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Seele Ascension and Talent Materials are fairly easy to obtain.

In order to Ascend Seele, Travelers will need to get their hands on Thief’s Instinct, Void Cast Iron, and Conqueror’s Will. All three of these items can be found by defeating the Voidranger: Reavers, which can be found in the Supply and Storage Zones.

Of course, if you don’t wish to spend time farming these enemies and have the materials needed to trade, you can always utilize the Omni-Synthesizer. Seele’s Ascension Materials can also be obtained in the Simulated Universe, so for those who like grinding these stages, then this can be a great alternative.

You can see the full list of Seele Ascension Materials in the table below:

ASCENSION LEVELS ASCENSION MATERIALS CREDITS ASCENSION REWARDS Level 20 x5 Thief’s Instinct 4,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Thief’s Instinct 8,000 Level 40 x6 Usurper’s Scheme, x3 Void Cast Iron 16,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Usurper’s Scheme, x7 Void Cast Iron 40,000 Level 60 x20 Void Cast Iron, x6 Conqueror’s Will 80,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 70 x35 Void Cast Iron, x9 Conqueror’s Will 160,000

Seele Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

All of Seele’s Trace Materials can be found below:

x3M Credits

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Guardian Guardian’s Lament

x18 Arrow of the Beast Hunter

x69 Arrow of the Demon Slayer

x139 Arrow of the Starchaser

x41 Thief’s Instinct

x56 Usurper’s Scheme

x58 Conqueror’s Will

So, there you have it, that’s all of Seele Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need in order to level her up. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

