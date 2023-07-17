Effect RES is a commonly found stat out of a plethora of them and here’s everything you need to know about it in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail as a game is not very different from Genshin Impact. However, it is very easy to get fixated on CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and ATK. This is because when it comes to DPS units, these are the stats that matter the most.

As it happens, fights in Honkai Star Rail revolve quite a lot around Status Effects. In such cases, Effect RES functions as a very essential stat.

The following section will provide a brief guide on how this stat influences a fight in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Effect RES reduces the probability of getting inflicted by Status effects

What is Effect RES in Honkai Star Rail?

Effect RES in Honkai Star Rail helps to reduce the chance of getting inflicted by a Status Effect. In other words, if the enemy or the player is trying to inflict something like Shock, Freeze, or Burn, then Effect RES can prevent that.

This is extremely valuable as if there are too many Status Effect stacks, then that can lead to an immense amount of DoT damage. For instance, if you are get inflicted by Bleed too many times, then your health will reduce by a massive amount on each turn.

You can always use Cleanse to remove Status Effects. However, a high enough Effect RES can prevent you from getting affected by one in the first place.

How to increase Effect RES in Honkai Star Rail?

Effect RES in Honkai Star Rail can be increased by the following methods:

Yanqing : Effect RES is increased by 20% when Soulsteel Sync is active

: Effect RES is increased by 20% when Soulsteel Sync is active Gepard: When in battle, all characters gain 20% Effect RES

When in battle, all characters gain 20% Effect RES Perfect Timing : This Light Cone increases Effect RES by 16%-32%

: This Light Cone increases Effect RES by 16%-32% Texture of Memories: This Light Cone increases Effect RES by 8%-16%

This Light Cone increases Effect RES by 8%-16% Relics: Effect RES can be increased from Relics

This concludes our guide for Effect RES in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of the other guides at Dexerto.

