Is Hanya worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Hanya is an upcoming 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Harmony. Here is a guide on whether she is worth pulling into the game.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 part 2 is set to introduce two new characters into the game. One of them is the 5-star Erudition unit, Argenti. The other is the 4-star unit Hanya, one of the most anticipated units despite the rarity.

In general, you should never pull in a banner unless you are looking for a 5-star unit. However, considering Hanya’s popularity, a lot of people will end up pulling in the banner to get at least one company in hand.

Here is what you need to know about Hanya in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Hanya is a must pull unit in Honkai Star Rail

Should you pull for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail?

Yes, Hanya is worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail. In fact, even if you are not pulling for Argenti, Hanya is a really good pick-up. The biggest reason behind this is that she has the ability to return skill points for allies.

This one ability is exceptional as it pretty much fixes the problems that players have with running Bronya and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in one single team. However, Hanya’s purpose does not end here as she can increase the SPD, ATK, and DMG output of allies as well.

In short, she is a massive upgrade over someone like Tingyun and has a kit that is comparable to a 5-star unit. Therefore, if you are lacking good and powerful supports in the game, Hanya is a must-have for your party.

If you are close to pity and saving for Ruan Mei, you might consider skipping. However, if you do end up pulling her, she will become a permanent member of your party and will help you clear the hardest content in the game with ease.

This concludes all that you need to know about pulling for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

