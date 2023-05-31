Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One?

Wondering whether Honkai Star Rail is coming to Xbox? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about the turn-based gacha game.

Honkai Star Rail is the latest title from the developers behind Genshin Impact, the popular free-to-play gacha game that continues to prove popular amongst anime fans. While Honkai Star Rail is currently available on PC and mobile, the game has yet to be released on other platforms.

In fact, Xbox players will be wondering whether Honkai Star Rail will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. So, here’s everything we currently know about whether Honkai Star Rail will be coming to Xbox and if you can expect to ever play it on Microsoft’s console.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail has proven incredibly popular on mobile and PC.

No, HoYoverse has yet to give any word on whether Honkai Star Rail will be coming to Xbox. However, we do know that the game will be coming to both PS4 and PS5 in the future. While there has been no official word on a Honkai Star Rail Xbox Series X|S release, it’s important to note that the developers don’t have a history of releasing their games on these consoles.

In fact, Genshin Impact was never made available to play on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. While this doesn’t exactly confirm whether Honkai Star Rail will ever come to Microsoft’s consoles, it certainly doesn’t look that hopeful.

As always, we’ll update this article as soon as we receive official information. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates.

