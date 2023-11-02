Is Huohuo worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Huohuo is an upcoming Wind 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Abundance. Here is whether she is worth pulling or not in the game.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 is around ten days away from release. This coming patch is quite vital since players have to make some really important decisions in the game. On one hand, you will get a brand new healer called Huohuo.

However, HoYoverse has revealed Ruan Mei, and Dr. Ratio, two fan-favorite units for version 1.6. Hence, players will have to decide whether they want to spend their Stellar Jade on Huohuo or save them instead.

As it happens, we have got you covered.

HoYoverse Huohuo is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail

Should you pull for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail?

Yes, Huohuo is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail. This is because she will make sure that you will not require a healer in the game for a long while. If you have Luocha, she is still worth it, but if you do not have him, Huohuo is a must-pull for you.

Huohuo can heal a single ally and cleanse them through her skill. Upon using her Ultimate ability, Huohuo regenerates energy and increases the ATK of all allies by a significant amount. Additionally, her Talent ability has a stacking mechanic which upon triggering heals all allies when they have low HP.

The Talent also heals a single ally whenever they use their Ultimate or right before their turn. Lastly, the Talent also removes a single debuff from an ally. Hence, she functions as both a Harmony as well as Abundance unit.

She will fit into any team as long as the DPS has ATK scaling in their kit. The only DPS that will not work with her is Blade. In fact, Huohuo will easily replace Bailu, Natasha, and Lynx and in some cases even compete with Luocha.

This is all you need to know on whether Huohuo is worth pulling or not in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

