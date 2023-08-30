Is Fu Xuan worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail? Well, find out the answer to this very question in our handy guide.

The Fu Xuan banner may not be released yet, but many players will be wondering whether they should save their Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes for her upcoming banner release. After all, choosing between Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan can be rather tricky.

The game’s upcoming 5-star Quantum character is a member of The Preservation Path and is known for her ability to see into the future. In fact, the leader of the Divination Commission excels at protecting her team with her game-changing damage mitigation Skill.

So, if you’re on the fence about whether you should pull on the game’s upcoming Fu Xuan banner, then our guide will hopefully help make this decision easier.

Is Fu Xuan worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Fu Xuan will likely prove incredibly useful to any team that requires a Quantum character, especially for those who wish to provide their DPS with some added protection. After all, Fu Xuan’s Skill applies 65% of the DMG they would receive to Fu Xuan for three turns.

If that wasn’t enough, all team members who are affected by Matrix of Prescience gain the Knowledge effect, which increases their respective Max HP by 3.0% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP, and also increases CRIT Rate by 6.0%.

This skill certainly seems incredibly useful and will likely prove invaluable against tanky multi-battles where Trailblazers are required to take down waves of tough opponents. After all, being able to gradually absorb the damage received over three turns can remove the sting of heavy-hitting attacks.

HoYoverse Fu Xuan will be released in Phase 2 of the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update.

Meanwhile, Fu Xuan’s ultimate deals Quantum DMG equal to 60% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP to all enemies and obtains one trigger count for the HP Restore from her Talent.

Her Talent in question applies Misfortune Avoidance to the entire team. While affected by Misfortune Avoidance, allies take 10.0% less DMG. If that wasn’t enough, HP Restore will also be triggered for Fu Xuan when her HP falls to 50% or less of her Max HP. This effect will restore her HP by 80% of the amount of HP she is currently missing.

So, if you were to combine this utility with a top-tier healer like Bailu and subsequent shielding from tanks like Gepard, then you’ll certainly have a lot of survivability. It’s because of her high utility, that we believe Fu Xuan will be worth pulling when she releases in Phase 2 of the 1.3 update.

