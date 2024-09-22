Best Charlotte Solo Leveling Arise build: Stats, skills, weapons, Artifacts

Charlotte has proven to be one of the most powerful DPS units since her release in Solo Leveling: Arise. However, it’s essential to build the hunter effectively to maximize the character’s potential.

Charlotte was added by Netmarble as the Dark Element Mage sister of Harper, as part of the September 12 patch update. After being made available to draw a week later in Arise, the new hunter has impressed with her high damage-dealing attacks and especially her formidable Ultimate Skill, despite some clunky AI abilities.

Here’s a guide on the best skills, weapons, and Artifacts required to construct the best possible build for the SSR hunter character in Arise.

Best Charlotte build in Solo Leveling: Arise

The table below lists Charlotte’s optimal attributes in Arise, including her top stats, abilities, weapons, and Artifacts. The full build guide below goes into much detail about the thinking behind these decisions.

Stats Skills Weapon Artifacts Defense

Damage Increase

Critical Hit Damage Meeh

Twinkle

Harper Help

Tricked Ya

Take This Prankster Burning Curse

In addition, we’ve included some substitutes, so you can still construct a strong build even if you haven’t yet obtained certain items such as her hunter-exclusive weapon or any other of the top choices for the character.

Best Charlotte stats

Defense, Damage Increase and Critical Hit Damage are the most important stats to prioritize while making the ultimate Charlotte build.

Netmarble / Dexerto Charlotte’s best stats give her strong survivability, as well as incredible DPS output.

All of Charlotte’s attacks scale off her Defense, similar to Go Gunhee, and these are capable of inflicting enormous amounts of Critical Hit Damage and overall damage thanks to her skills. With you naturally needing to buff her Defense, she also is tough to beat on the battlefield.

You will therefore need to make sure you equip and constantly upgrade all Defense heavy, Critical Hit, and Damage Increase buffing items to ensure high DPS output.

Best Charlotte skills

Take This is the best skill Charlotte can use due to the Ultimate Skill having the ability to inflict a massive 3803% of her Defense as Dark Damage. This makes it one of the highest damage-dealing skills in Solo Leveling: Arise.

The hunter centers around performing her Ultimate Skill, similar to her sister Harper. However, Charlotte’s Take This deals more than double the damage, and your whole skill strategy must focus on activating it.

Netmarble / Dexerto Charlotte’s Basic Attacks can inflict some serious damage compared to other hunters.

Her Basic Damage is also insanely high compared to other hunters so you want to boost her Basic Attack skills as much as you can and continuously spam them while attacking during your fights. Not only will this be vital for constantly dealing high DPS, but also for charging up your Ultimate Skill’s Power Gauge.

This is different from most other hunters, who typically have weak Basic Attacks, which are low priority when it comes to leveling up and attacking opponents.

Here is a complete breakdown of all of Harper’s best skills and their benefits:

Skill Skill type Benefits Meeh Basic Attack Deals 315% of the user’s Defense as Dark Damage. Twinkle Basic Attack Inflicts 1233% of the user’s Defense as Dark Damage.



When it hits, it applies the Airborne effect to enemies. Harper Help Basic Skill Deals 2770% of the hunter’s Defense as Dark Damage.



The cooldown is 15 seconds and it consumes 250 Mana.



When the final hit lands, it applies the Airborne effect. Tricked Ya Special Support Skill Inflicts 1486 of the user’s Defense as Dark Damage.



When the doll explodes it deals an additional damage equal to 350% of her Defense.



When the final hit lands, it applies the Airborne effect and the cooldown is 25 seconds. Take This Ultimate Skill Deals 3803% of the user’s Defense as Dark Damage.



When the Ultimate Skill hits, it applies the Airborne effect to enemies.

Best Charlotte Weapons

Prankster is the greatest weapon that Charlotte can use in Solo Leveling: Arise. This is her hunter-exclusive weapon which grants unique effects and therefore is far superior to anything else she can equip when fighting enemies.

Netmarble / Dexerto Charlotte’s Prankster doll is the hunter’s best weapon.

Prankster’s main advantage is that it boosts the Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage of her main abilities, particularly her Ultimate Skill, but also buffs her Defense.

However, if it’s unavailable, the Steel Bow is a worthy secondary option to give a Critical Hit Damage increase, and the Sturdy Shark Water Gun is another option to target the Defense stat while buffing your DPS output for her skills.

Weapon Skills & Abilities Mischievous Harper exclusive weapon: The character’s Health increases by 4%. When she uses her Ultimate Skill, it increases Dark Damage by 4% for your entire team for 30 seconds. Steel Bow Deals high damage and Critical Hit Damage with ranged attacks and is by far the best SR hunter weapon you can get. Increases Critical Hit Damage by 9% and can be leveled up to max it out at 24%. Sturdy Shark Water Gun Increases the user’s QTE and Basic Skill damage by 2.5%. The weapon stats include a Total Power of 566 and Defense of 400.

Best Charlotte Artifacts

The full eight-piece Burning Curse set is the best Artifact set you can use with Charlotte in Arise. By equipping the entire set, including both four pieces of Armor and Jewelry, you can take advantage of the lucrative eight-piece benefits.

Netmarble / Payneblade Burning Curse is the ultimate Artifact set to use for both Armor and Jewelry.

Burning Curse Artifacts are by far the most effective to equip due to the major DPS buffs provided favoring her stats better than any other option. Despite this, you can combine a four-piece Burning Curse Jewelry set with varied Armor choices to make your build more versatile as outlined below:

We recommend an alternative Armor selection of using a two-piece One Hit Kill set to get your Ultimate Skill faster, paired with either a two-piece Solid Foundation set to boost Basic Attack damage, or a two-piece Crimson Knight set to increase both Charlotte’s Attack and Defense.

Here are all the best Armor Artifact set choices for Charlotte and their benefits depending on how many you have equipped from each set:

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Eight-piece benefits Burning Curse Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 10% and increases damage dealt by 0.1% every second. If the user has 25% Health or less, they recover 25% of their Health. Activates once per dungeon. Buffs two-piece effect. Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 30% and increases damage dealt by 0.2% every second. One-hit Kill (Almighty Kargalgan) Ultimate damage increases by 25% Ultimate cooldown period decreases by 40% N/A Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight) Basic Attack damage increases by 18% Attacking charges Core Gauge by 60% N/A Crimson Knight (Warmonger) Increases the user’s Attack and Defense by 4%. When the user’s attacks hit, their Attack and Defense increase by 3% for 6 seconds and can stack up to 8 times N/A

Here are all the best Jewelry Artifact set choices for Charlotte and their benefits depending on how many you have equipped from each set:

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Eight-piece benefits Burning Curse Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 10% and increases damage dealt by 0.1% every second. If the user has 25% Health or less, they recover 25% of their Health. Activates once per dungeon. Buffs two-piece effect. Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 30% and increases damage dealt by 0.2% every second.

How to get Charlotte in Solo Leveling: Arise

To get Harper in Solo Leveling: Arise, you must draw the SSR hunter from her Mischievous Rate Up banner.

Netmarble / Dexerto

You will be able to draw the character from the banner using Draw Tickets from September 19, 2024, until the banner ends on October 10, 2024. If you need free Arise codes to help you get more Essence Stones to draw from the banner, then we have you covered.

