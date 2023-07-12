Honkai Star Rail Qingque Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Here are the materials Honkai Star Rail players need to ascend Qingque and level up her Traces to transform her into a skilled unit.
Since Honkai Star Rail launched on April 26, 2023, the gacha game has added several powerful 4-star and 5-star options. For example, Qingque is a great Quantum alternative for those unable to pull Seele or Silver Wolf.
Qingque is a 4-star Quantum character on the Path of the Erudition. Her kit involves pulling jade tiles to attack enemies and increase DMG output.
Keep reading to learn what materials you’ll need to ascend Qingque and level up her Traces in Honkai Star Rail.
Qingque Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
You’ll need Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, Conqueror’s Will, and Void Cast Iron to ascend Qingque. You can find Thief’s Instinct and its upgrades from enemies in the Simulated Universe or purchase them from the shop with Embers.
Void Cast Iron can be farmed from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Quanta boss. The following table includes the full list of Qingque’s Ascension materials:
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20+
|Thief’s Instinct x4
|3200
|1x Star Rail Pass
|30+
|Thief’s Instinct x8
|6400
|40+
|Usurper’s Scheme x5, Void Cast Iron x2
|2800
|1x Star Rail Pass
|50+
|Usurper’s Scheme x8, Void Cast Iron x5
|32000
|60+
|Conqueror’s Will x5, Void Cast Iron x15
|64000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|70+
|Conqueror’s Will x7, Void Cast Iron x28
|128000
Here are the total number of materials you’ll need to fully ascend Qingque.
- Thief’s Instinct x12
- Usurper’s Scheme x13
- Conqueror’s Will x12
- Void Cast Iron x50
Qingque Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials required to level up Qingque’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:
- Silvermane Badge x28
- Silvermane Insignia x 42
- Silvermane Medal x 42
- Key of Inspiration x12
- Key of Knowledge x54
- Key of Wisdom x105
- Guardian’s Lament x12
- Tracks of Destiny x5
That concludes our guide on Qingque’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail stores for more tips & tricks.
