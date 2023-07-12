Honkai Star Rail Qingque Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Here are the materials Honkai Star Rail players need to ascend Qingque and level up her Traces to transform her into a skilled unit.

Since Honkai Star Rail launched on April 26, 2023, the gacha game has added several powerful 4-star and 5-star options. For example, Qingque is a great Quantum alternative for those unable to pull Seele or Silver Wolf.

Qingque is a 4-star Quantum character on the Path of the Erudition. Her kit involves pulling jade tiles to attack enemies and increase DMG output.

Keep reading to learn what materials you’ll need to ascend Qingque and level up her Traces in Honkai Star Rail.

Qingque Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Qingque needs plenty of skill points to be effective in battle.

You’ll need Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, Conqueror’s Will, and Void Cast Iron to ascend Qingque. You can find Thief’s Instinct and its upgrades from enemies in the Simulated Universe or purchase them from the shop with Embers.

Void Cast Iron can be farmed from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Quanta boss. The following table includes the full list of Qingque’s Ascension materials:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20+ Thief’s Instinct x4 3200 1x Star Rail Pass 30+ Thief’s Instinct x8 6400 40+ Usurper’s Scheme x5, Void Cast Iron x2 2800 1x Star Rail Pass 50+ Usurper’s Scheme x8, Void Cast Iron x5 32000 60+ Conqueror’s Will x5, Void Cast Iron x15 64000 1x Star Rail Pass 70+ Conqueror’s Will x7, Void Cast Iron x28 128000

Here are the total number of materials you’ll need to fully ascend Qingque.

Thief’s Instinct x12

Usurper’s Scheme x13

Conqueror’s Will x12

Void Cast Iron x50

Qingque Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse

The materials required to level up Qingque’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Silvermane Badge x28

Silvermane Insignia x 42

Silvermane Medal x 42

Key of Inspiration x12

Key of Knowledge x54

Key of Wisdom x105

Guardian’s Lament x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

That concludes our guide on Qingque’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail stores for more tips & tricks.

