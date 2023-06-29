Honkai Star Rail Pela Ascension & Trace level-up materials

Pela Ascension Materials and Trace Materials are needed to Ascend Honkai Star Rail’s 4-star Ice character, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Honkai Star Rail’s Pela and Yukong have received special rate-ups as part of the Loucha banner, giving Trailblazers increased chances to unlock them. Pela is a 4-star Ice character who follows the Nihitly Path. The Intelligence Officer is best known for her freezing debuff attacks, which reduce her enemies’ defense and generate energy.

This is particularly useful when used in coordination with DPS characters like Seele, who can capitalize on the debuffed foes. While the best Pela build can help increase her damage output, you’ll also need to gather materials in the game to truly maximize Pela’s potential.

So, whether you’re planning to roll on the current Honkai Star Rail banner or simply wish to know what materials you’ll need, then our Pela Ascension Materials and Trace Materials guide has you covered.

Pela Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Pela Ascension Materials requires players to farm Extinguished Cores.

In order to Ascend Pela, Trailblazers will need to gain access to Extinguished Cores and Glimmering Cores. These items can be collected from the Flamespawn, Frostspawn, Windspawn, Thunderspawn enemies. You can also get them from the Simulated Universe and use the Omni Synthesizer if you have enough materials to convert.

You’ll also need to get Horn of Snow, which is obtained as a reward from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Rime. We’ve included all the Pela Ascension Materials and Credit costs below:

ASCENSION LEVELS ASCENSION MATERIALS CREDITS ASCENSION REWARDS Level 20 4x Extinguished Core 3,200 Credits 1x Star Rail Pass Level 30 8x Extinguished Core 6,400 Credits Level 40 5x Glimmering Core, Horn of Snow x2 12,800 Credits 1x Star Rail Pass Level 50 8x Glimmering Core, Horn of Snow x5 32,000 Credits Level 60 5x Squirming Core, Horn of Snow x15 64,000 Credits 1x Star Rail Pass Level 70 7x Squirming Core, Horn of Snow x28 128,000 Credits

The total amount of materials required to ascend Pela in Honkai Star Rail are:

x12 Extinguished Core

x13 Glimmering Core

x12 Squirming Core

x50 Horn of Snow

Pela Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Pela Trace level-up Materials shouldn’t be overly tricky to farm.

All of Pela’s Trace Materials can be found below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output:

x2 Obsidian of Dread

x6 Obsidian of Desolation

x8 Obsidian of Obsession

x4 Extinguished Core

x5 Glimmering Core

x5 Squirming Core

So, there you have it, that’s all of Pela’s Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need to level up the Ice character. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

