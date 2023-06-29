Honkai Star Rail Pela Ascension & Trace level-up materials
Pela Ascension Materials and Trace Materials are needed to Ascend Honkai Star Rail’s 4-star Ice character, so here’s everything you need to know about them.
Honkai Star Rail’s Pela and Yukong have received special rate-ups as part of the Loucha banner, giving Trailblazers increased chances to unlock them. Pela is a 4-star Ice character who follows the Nihitly Path. The Intelligence Officer is best known for her freezing debuff attacks, which reduce her enemies’ defense and generate energy.
This is particularly useful when used in coordination with DPS characters like Seele, who can capitalize on the debuffed foes. While the best Pela build can help increase her damage output, you’ll also need to gather materials in the game to truly maximize Pela’s potential.
So, whether you’re planning to roll on the current Honkai Star Rail banner or simply wish to know what materials you’ll need, then our Pela Ascension Materials and Trace Materials guide has you covered.
Pela Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail
In order to Ascend Pela, Trailblazers will need to gain access to Extinguished Cores and Glimmering Cores. These items can be collected from the Flamespawn, Frostspawn, Windspawn, Thunderspawn enemies. You can also get them from the Simulated Universe and use the Omni Synthesizer if you have enough materials to convert.
You’ll also need to get Horn of Snow, which is obtained as a reward from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Rime. We’ve included all the Pela Ascension Materials and Credit costs below:
|ASCENSION LEVELS
|ASCENSION MATERIALS
|CREDITS
|ASCENSION REWARDS
|Level 20
|4x Extinguished Core
|3,200 Credits
|1x Star Rail Pass
|Level 30
|8x Extinguished Core
|6,400 Credits
|Level 40
|5x Glimmering Core, Horn of Snow x2
|12,800 Credits
|1x Star Rail Pass
|Level 50
|8x Glimmering Core, Horn of Snow x5
|32,000 Credits
|Level 60
|5x Squirming Core, Horn of Snow x15
|64,000 Credits
|1x Star Rail Pass
|Level 70
|7x Squirming Core, Horn of Snow x28
|128,000 Credits
The total amount of materials required to ascend Pela in Honkai Star Rail are:
- x12 Extinguished Core
- x13 Glimmering Core
- x12 Squirming Core
- x50 Horn of Snow
Pela Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
All of Pela’s Trace Materials can be found below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output:
- x2 Obsidian of Dread
- x6 Obsidian of Desolation
- x8 Obsidian of Obsession
- x4 Extinguished Core
- x5 Glimmering Core
- x5 Squirming Core
So, there you have it, that’s all of Pela’s Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need to level up the Ice character. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.
