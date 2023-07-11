Honkai Star Rail Blade: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Blade is a new Wind DPS in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the Path of Destruction. He is a highly anticipated unit and here are all the Ascension and Trace materials for the character.
Honkai Star Rail is a game that revolves around obtaining powerful units and making them strong. However, the process of increasing the strength of a character involves leveling them up.
As it happens, gathering Ascension and Trace level-up materials is time-consuming. Therefore, gathering them beforehand will ensure the character gets ready on day 1.
Here are all the ascension and trace level-up materials for Blade in Honkai Star Rail.
Blade Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail
The ascension materials for Blade are not officially available yet. However, leakers have provided information through the Beta that Blade will require Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, Immortal Lumintwig, Ascendant Debris, and Credit.
Amongst these, Immortal Scionette and its upgrades can be obtained from Simulated Universe, while Ascendant Debris is a brand-new material that will be obtainable from a new enemy after version 1.2 drops.
The materials required for every level have been provided in the table below:
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credit
|Ascension Rewards
|20+
|Immortal Scionette x5
|4000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|30+
|Immortal Scionette x15
|8000
|40+
|Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Ascendant Debris x3
|16000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|50+
|Immortal Aeroblossom x 12, Ascendant Debris x 8
|40000
|60+
|Immortal Lumintwig x 5, Ascendant Debris x 20
|80000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|70+
|Immortal Lumintwig x 8, Ascendant Debris x 35
|160000
Here is the total number of materials you will require to ascend Blade all the way to level 80:
- Immortal Scionette x20
- Immortal Aeroblossom x18
- Immortal Lumintwig x13
- Ascendant Debris x65
Blade Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials you will require to level up Blade’s Trace in Honkai Star Rail are:
- Shattered Blade x18
- Immortal Scionette x41
- Lifeless Blade x69
- Immortal Aeroblossom x56
- Worldbreaker Blade x139
- Immortal Lumintwig x58
- New Material x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
The new material will be obtainable from the new boss Phantylia, the Undying.
This is all you need to know about the ascension and level-up materials for Blade in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
