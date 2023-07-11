Honkai Star Rail Blade: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Blade is a new Wind DPS in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the Path of Destruction. He is a highly anticipated unit and here are all the Ascension and Trace materials for the character.

Honkai Star Rail is a game that revolves around obtaining powerful units and making them strong. However, the process of increasing the strength of a character involves leveling them up.

As it happens, gathering Ascension and Trace level-up materials is time-consuming. Therefore, gathering them beforehand will ensure the character gets ready on day 1.

Here are all the ascension and trace level-up materials for Blade in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Blade’s ascension materials will be available after version 1.2

Blade Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

The ascension materials for Blade are not officially available yet. However, leakers have provided information through the Beta that Blade will require Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, Immortal Lumintwig, Ascendant Debris, and Credit.

Amongst these, Immortal Scionette and its upgrades can be obtained from Simulated Universe, while Ascendant Debris is a brand-new material that will be obtainable from a new enemy after version 1.2 drops.

The materials required for every level have been provided in the table below:

Level Ascension Materials Credit Ascension Rewards 20+ Immortal Scionette x5 4000 1x Star Rail Pass 30+ Immortal Scionette x15 8000 40+ Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Ascendant Debris x3 16000 1x Star Rail Pass 50+ Immortal Aeroblossom x 12, Ascendant Debris x 8 40000 60+ Immortal Lumintwig x 5, Ascendant Debris x 20 80000 1x Star Rail Pass 70+ Immortal Lumintwig x 8, Ascendant Debris x 35 160000

Here is the total number of materials you will require to ascend Blade all the way to level 80:

Immortal Scionette x20

Immortal Aeroblossom x18

Immortal Lumintwig x13

Ascendant Debris x65

Blade Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Blade’s Traces will require materials from a brand-new boss

The materials you will require to level up Blade’s Trace in Honkai Star Rail are:

Shattered Blade x18

Immortal Scionette x41

Lifeless Blade x69

Immortal Aeroblossom x56

Worldbreaker Blade x139

Immortal Lumintwig x58

New Material x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

The new material will be obtainable from the new boss Phantylia, the Undying.

This is all you need to know about the ascension and level-up materials for Blade in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

