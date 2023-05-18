The Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan banner is finally here, but is the 5-star Lightning character worth pulling?

Honkai Star Rail has finally released the Jing Yuan banner, which gives players the chance to spend their Special Star Rail Passes. As one of the seven Arbiter-Generals of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Cloud Knights, Jing Yuan is well-versed in the art of battle.

In fact, the Dozing General excels at shocking his opponents with AoE Lightning attacks, that quickly chew through even the most stalwart foes. However, now that Seele’s banner has ended, many Trailblazers will be wondering whether Jing Yuan is worth pulling.

So, if you wondering whether you should spend your Special Star Passes on the Jing Yuan banner in the game or simply wish to unlock his powerful Eidolon buffs, then you’ll want to know if he is worth adding to your team.

Is Jing Yuan worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Yes, Jing Yuan is worth pulling if you want a strong Lightning character. As a member of the Erudition path, Jing Yuan unleashes electrifying AoE attacks that deal considerable damage and also increases Lightning-Lord’s hits per action.

This is particularly useful when you’re fighting waves of enemies in the Simulated Universe or when you find yourself up against hordes of high-health foes. In fact, the additional hits can really turn the tide of a fight, especially during prolonged battles.

HoYoverse Jing Yuan can quickly eliminate waves of enemies.

Things get even more interesting when you consider that Lightning-Lord’s actions are treated as follow-up attacks. When you combine this with other follow-up attacks from your team, you’ll be dealing a lot of extra damage.

So, if you’re looking for a strong multi-target Lightning character, then you can’t go wrong with Jing Yuan. Be sure to check out our best Jing Yuan build guide to ensure you truly maximize his potential.

