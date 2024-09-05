How to get 1,000 free Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail version 2.5

Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 will reward all players with 1,000 free Stellar Jades as a celebration of the release of Feixiao.

Honkai Star Rail has been one of the most generous HoYoverse gacha games since it was released in 2022. The developers are continuing this tradition with more rewards for players in version update 2.5.

Additionally, the Xianzhou storyline will continue as players are tasked with fighting Hoolay, a boss who has escaped prison. In order to make the journey easier, HoYoverse is rewarding players with 1,000 free Stellar Jades which can be used to pull in the game’s gacha.

Here’s how you can earn them upon the release of version 2.5.

How to get 1,000 free Stellar Jades

The 1,000 Stellar Jades will be rewarded to players along with the release of version 2.5 on September 10, 2024. Here are the steps you need to follow if you’re looking to collect the rewards:

Update the game on September 10, 2024. Check the in-game events section once the update is complete. Unlock the Travel Log by progressing through the tutorial section (for new players only). Look for the Gift of Comet event. Claim the 1,000 Stellar Jades.

In addition to the Stellar Jades, players will also receive Fuel x10 (exchange for 60 Trailblaze Power for Relic farming) and Tears of Dreams x150 (can be used when you lack upgrade materials).

This event is also time-limited as it will run from September 10 to August 23, which is near the end of version 2.5. This means you’ll need to collect it as soon as possible to avoid missing out. The good news is that the rewards will be sent out along with the release of the first banner itself.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 will feature four banners in one phase for the first time. The characters that you will be able to pull are Feixiao, Robin, Black Swan, and Kafka, all of whom are exceptionally powerful and will carry you through most of the end-game content.

This is all we know about the free 1000 Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail version 2.5. If you’re interested in the game, you can check out our character tier list to get an idea of who to pull in the upcoming banners.