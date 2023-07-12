Gepard in Honkai Star Rail: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Gepard is a 5-star Ice unit in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the path of Preservation. Here is a list of all the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you will need for Gepard in this game.

Tanks in Honkai Star Rail are exceptionally valuable. They keep the party alive and ensure that nobody takes damage from the enemy. Gepard is widely regarded as the best tank in the game so far and a must-have for a wide number of players.

However, he can be obtained either after losing a 50-50 in an Event Warp or by being lucky from the Standard Warp. In case you do end up getting lucky, here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need for the character.

Gepard Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Gepard’s Ascension materials are readily available in the game

Gepard in Honkai Star Rail requires Silvermane Bade, Silvermane Insignia, Silvermane Medal, and Horn of Snow. The Silvermane series of materials can be obtained from the Simulated Universe.

Horn of Snow can be obtained by farming the boss Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Rime. The materials required to ascend across every major level of Gepard in the game are as follows:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20 Silvermane Badge x5 4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Silvermane Badge x10 8000 40 Silvermane Insignia x6, Horn of Snow x3 16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Silvermane Insignia x9, Horn of Snow x7 40000 60 Silvermane Medal x6, Horn of Snow x20 80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Silvermane Medal x9, Horn of Snow 35 160000

The total number of materials you will require for Gepard in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Silvermane Badge x15

Silvermane Insignia x15

Silvermane Medal x15

Horn of Snow x65

Gepard Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Gepard’s Trace materials are readily available in Honkai Star Rail

The materials required to upgrade Gepard’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Endurance of Bronze x18

Oath of Steel x69

Safeguard of Amber x139

Silvermane Badge x42

Silvermane Insignia x56

Silvermane Medal x58

Guardians’ Lament x12

Tracks of Destiny x11

This concludes our guide for Gepard Ascension and Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

