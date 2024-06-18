Solo Leveling Arise tier list: Best Shadow Soldiers ranked

Choosing the best Shadow Soldiers to unlock, use, and level up in Solo Leveling: Arise is vital, so here’s the ultimate Shadow tier list, ranked from best to worst.

Each Shadow provides its own unique skills and Shadow’s Authority benefit to aid you in your fight while clearing Gates and fighting high-level bosses in Solo Leveling Arise. This makes certain Shadows much stronger than others, so here’s a guide to help you select the best units to join your team and how to unlock them in Arise.

Solo Leveling: Arise best Shadow Soldier tier list

There are four Shadow Soldiers in Solo Leveling: Arise. However, Netmarble has revealed that more Shadow Soldiers will be joining in future updates as per their official Arise 2024 Roadmap. One of which is Tusk from the original series, who will be the next Shadow to be added to the game.

We’ve ranked all of Sung Jinwoo’s Shadow Soldiers to help you choose, with S-tier being the best, before running all the way down to C-tier, which is the worst.

Tier Shadow Soldier S Igris A Blades B Iron C Tank

S-tier Shadow Soldiers

Igris is by far the best Shadow Soldier you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise. The iconic Gate boss turned Shadow, has not only proved to be a fan-favorite from the original series, but his immense power has sealed him as the ultimate and only S-tier Shadow in Arise.

Netmarble Igris is the most powerful Shadow Soldier you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise.

His Shadow’s Authority gives all members of your hunting team a Critical Hit Rate increase of 4% when applied. Aside from the A-tier SSR hunter Choi Jong In, who can’t inflict Critical Hit Damage, every other hunter will massively benefit from this buff and it will be especially key when fighting tough bosses.

Igris also has high DPS skills. In particular, his Earth Slash skill applies the Bleed effect to enemies, which deals additional damage equal to 0.6% of his Health every 3 seconds, over a 30-second duration.

A-tier Shadow Soldiers

Blades is the second-best Shadow Soldier you can get in Arise. Before leveling up Igris, you will instead want to save up your Traces of Shadow and unlock Blades due to their strong Shadow’s Authority team buff. This increases all team members’ Attacks by 5% when activated.

Netmarble Blades is one of the best Shadow Soldiers you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise.

With you only able to activate one Shadow Authority effect in your Army of Shadows, picking Blades as your captain in the first slot to activate the effect will prove useful as it will massively buff your team’s overall DPS output.

Blades also has some powerful skills, such as the Spinning Strike attack, which increases their Attack by 100% for 10 seconds.

B-tier Shadow Soldiers

When using Health-based units that scale their Attack damage or give buffs to the rest of your hunting team according to their Health, then Iron will be key here. These include several A-tier hunters, such as the best support in Arise, Min Byung-Gu, as well as high DPS dealers Seo Jiwoo and Silver Mane Baek Yoonho.

Netmarble Iron is a tank-like Shadow whose strengths come from his Health benefits.

This is all down to his Shadow’s Authority effect, which increases all team members’ Max Health by 6%. However, with Arise favoring Attacks over Health and Defense, and therefore his skills and abilities being more limited to Health-based hunter teams, we have not ranked this as high as others.

C-tier Shadow Soldiers

Tank is the worst Shadow Soldier you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise and that’s why we’ve ranked him as our lowest C-tier Shadow.

Netmarble Tank is the weakest Shadow Soldier you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise.

This is down to his Shadow’s Authority ability being easily the least effective of them all, as it boosts Defense. Defense has proved to be a significantly weak stat in comparison to the more attacking options since Solo Leveling: Arise launched and so the benefits of all three other options are simply far superior.

How to unlock Shadow Soldiers in Solo Leveling: Arise

Once you complete Chapter 9: The Birth of a New Monarch in the main story mode, you will unlock the Army of Shadows feature. From here, you will be able to change Sung Jinwoo’s job status to “The Shadow of Monarch” and this will allow you to unlock and use Shadows Soldiers in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble There are four Shadow Soldiers you can unlock in Solo Leveling: Arise.

However, each Shadow Soldier has main story quests that you will need to complete as Sung Jinwoo before you are able to unlock them. Once these are complete, you’ll be able to purchase them in-game with the Tears of Shadow currency.

Here is how to unlock each Shadow Soldier and how much Tears of Shadow they will cost to obtain.

Shadow How to unlock Tears of Shadow Igris Complete all Chapter 9: The Birth of a New Monarch story quests 100 Blades Complete Chapter 12: The Strange Raids story quest 100 Iron Complete Chapter 11: The Ice King Slayer quest 100 Tank Complete Chapter 10: The Red Gate quest 100

Here are all the ways you can earn Tears of Shadow in Solo Leveling: Arise:

Completing Story Quests on Normal difficulty.

Completing Story Quests on Hard difficulty.

Clearing Gates.

Completing Battlefield of Time dungeons.

Exchanging Medals of Time in the in-game Exchange Shop.

