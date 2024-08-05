The Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves: Leaks and everything we know

The Shorekeeper is an upcoming 5-star unit in Wuthering Waves set for release in version 1.3. Here’s what we know about her through a combination of leaks and official information.

Wuthering Waves has been on a high ever since version 1.1 release with Jinhsi and Changli debuting in the game. Aside from that, version 1.2 is set for release on August 15, 2024. However, the developers have already revealed valuable information on the units from version 1.3.

Among them, one character that players are excited about is The Shorekeeper. While Kuro Games officially revealed the unit, leakers provided additional information on what to expect from the upcoming 5-star Resonator.

It’s also important to mention that some of the information provided here is through leaks. While the leakers have a good track record, take the information with a grain of salt until developers officially confirm everything.

Kuro Games Wuthering Waves is set to introduce The Shorekeeper as a brand new character.

No, The Shorekeeper does not have a release date in Wuthering Waves.

However, based on the usual schedule, players can expect her banner to be available sometime around October 7, 2024, alongside the release of version 1.3.

Who is The Shorekeeper?

Based on official information, The Shorekeeper is a divine being from the Black Shores and she governs the essence of aloofness. She has spent eons acting as a guardian, however, for the first time has developed emotions and desires due to her connection with the Rover.

She has answered to the summons of the Rover and aims to connect the world.

The Shorekeeper element and weapon

Leaks suggest The Shorekeeper is a Glacio unit in Wuthering Waves.

Additionally, she is expected to use the Rectifier as her weapon similar to Yinlin.

The Shorekeeper abilities

Here is what leaks have to say about The Shorekeeper’s abilities in Wuthering Waves:

She will be able to heal allies and buff their damage

She will have three kinds of domain expansions

Her Intro skill will be similar to Calcharo

She will turn into a butterfly during exploration

That’s everything we know about The Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves so far. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our Exploration event guide, codes you can redeem, Twitch drops, and our voice actors hub.

