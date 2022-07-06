The best PC controller in 2022: Wireless and wired

Sayem Ahmed . 3 hours ago

Looking for the best PC controller in 2022 is tougher than you might think, with all manner of brands getting into the hugely competitive controller market. So, we’ve taken a look at and sifted through all of them to seperate the wheat from the chaff.

The best PC controllers in 2022 are something that most people will think will be a pretty obvious choice. Microsoft owns Xbox, and Xbox controllers are natively supported in Windows, so you should just get an Xbox controller, right? Well, not exactly. There are more factors in play at the higher-end of the controller spectrum, that you should really aim to take a look at. Features like paddles and extra inputs should all be considered when looking for the best PC controller.

Also, even though you’re using a PC, many games like Halo: Infinite, or other single-player titles like Monster Hunter: Rise all have much more intuitive control schemes than Keyboard and Mouse. That’s why even if you’re a hardcore PC gamer, you should look to get a game controller for those one-off titles that do require a gamepad.

It also allows you to let go of your desk and sink into your gaming chair for a gaming session, rather than being hunched over at your desk like some kind of office worker, or a writer tapping out an article about the best PC controllers.

1. Xbox Elite Controller Series 2: The best overall PC controller

Look, you don’t really have to think too hard outside of the box if you want to get the best PC controller, the Xbox Elite Controller series 2 has pretty much everything that you could want out of a game controller, and then some. Sure, it’s expensive, but it also has oodles of customizable functions like a robust trigger-stop function, paddles, a replaceable D-pad, and sticks, and all come with a USB-C charging dock, in addition to actually being wireless, with a built-in battery.

It will natively work, so you don’t have to mess around, and the build quality is remarkable. For someone who wants just about every feature under the sun, this is definitely the controller you should go for.

Key Specs

Connectivity: USB-C, Wireless (Bluetooth & 2.4 Ghz)

Battery life: 40-hour

Weight: 345g (+/- 15g) when using paddles and default D-pad

Features: Four paddles, two D-Pads, Thumbstick adjustment tool, trigger stop function, remappable buttons, 3.5mm audio jack, charging dock

Price: $179.99 / £159.99

Pluses

Premium designs and quality

Three onboard profiles

Unparalleled customization

Minuses

Very expensive

Users have reported that build-quality deteriorates over time

2. Gulikit King Kong Pro 2: The best wireless PC controller

Now, you might be wondering who the hell Gulikit actually is, or why the King Kong Pro is ranked highly on this list while being a relatively unassuming pad that looks a lot like an Xbox controller. Well, Gulikit actually has patents for groundbreaking technology in the form of hall-sensing analog sticks, in addition to tactile face buttons.

In practice, the hall-sensing technology means that this controller blows everything else out of the market in terms of reliability, and accuracy on the analog sticks themselves. Most of the controllers on this list will use an ALPS analog stick, which is prone to degradation and stick drift. However, Gulikit’s King Kong Pro 2 controller uses its own tech, which makes for an unbelievably accurate stick, that will never, ever drift. On top of that, the accuracy of the sticks is unparalleled.

The buttons are also tactile and feel great, with a nice rubberized grip, wireless capabilities, and native xinput support, this is the best basic PC controller. Really, we would have put this at the top of the list if it had a couple of more features like paddles or trigger stop functionality. Also, you can use it on Nintendo Switch without a hitch.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-C, Wireless (Bluetooth)

Battery life: 25-hour

Weight: 233g

Features: Hall-sensing analog sticks, tactile buttons, adjustable analog sensitivity, gyro, NFC (amiibo support), programmable macro button.

Price: $69.99 / £59.99

Pluses

Hall-sensing analog sticks mean no drift, ever

Quality construction

Multi-platform support (Nintendo Switch)

Minuses

Can be fiddly to set up

Generic-looking design

3. PowerA Fusion Pro 2: The best wired PC controller

Read our review

If you are looking for a controller that has exceptional features for a budget price, and don’t want the hassle of having to recharge your battery all the time, then the PowerA Fusion Pro 2 is the pick for you. It has many of the features that are boasted on the Elite Series 2 controller, while having a much more competitive price point. It isn’t without its caveats, however.

But, if you are after a fully-featured controller that ticks all of the boxes for functionality while also coming in at a budget price, and wired up for tournament use, you could do much worse than the PowerA Fusion Pro 2.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-C

Weight: 370g

Features: Four paddles, replaceable sticks, magnetic faceplate, trigger lock

Price: $89.99 / £79.99

Pluses

Feature-rich

Comes with tonnes of optional extras

Minuses

Build quality could be better

Extremely heavy for a wired controller

4. Xbox Series Controller: The best budget wireless controller

Look, you really can’t go wrong with the Xbox Series controller for use on the PC, it can connect via Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz if you have a wireless receiver. Alternatively, you can also use it wired. Unfortunately, the big kicker for this is that Microsoft sells a rechargeable battery for the controller separately. But, that also means that you won’t throw it into a pile of waste when the batteries inevitably wear out from use.

This is the default controller, it works well, feels even nicer than the Xbox One controller, and you’ll be able to make it work with just about everything. It’s a no-frills, straightforward experience.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-C

Weight: 280g

Features: Textured grip, dedicated share button

Price: $59.99 / £54.99

Pluses

Feels great in use

No-frills, straightforward experience

Minuses

No included wireless battery

5. PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller: The best budget wired controller

The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller might look basic on appearances, but has a few handy features not seen on Microsoft’s default option, including two remappable paddles which may come in handy for all manner of games, like Elden Ring, where you’d be able to bind your run button over to a paddle so you’re not doing some weird claw grip.

Additionally, while the controller might be wired, there’s a detachable cable, where you’re not going to have to worry about frayed wires later down the line. The included wire appears to be fairly standard, but for this price, you really can’t ask for much more than what you get.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-C to USB-A

Weight: 208g

Features: Two remappable paddles, detachable wired cable

Price: $37.99 / £34.99

Pluses

Remappable paddles are a boon

Fun colorways

Minuses

Build quality can be hit or miss

Should you use a controller for PC gaming?

While keyboard and mouse are more than enough for most PC games, some more console-focussed ports and titles simply feel much better while using a controller. Older ports of console titles might also require a controller, so you should definitely use a controller for PC gaming in some titles.

All you have to do is address this by picking up a controller of your choice. It really is a game-changer, and with native Xinput support on Windows, controller support has come a long way since the days of Games for Windows Live.

