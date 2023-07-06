Will Honkai Star Rail have skins? Everything we know

Wondering if Honkai Star Rail will have alternate character outfits and skins? Well, our guide has everything we know about this cosmetic feature.

Honkai Star Rail has only been out for a few months, but players have already begun requesting things from HoYoverse’s other popular titles. From character crossovers to farming features, the community is certainly vocal when it comes to taking inspiration from Genshin Impact.

Well, another feature that has fans eager for answers is whether Honkai Star Rail will feature skins. After all, unlocking alternate outfits for your favorite units really helps to make them stand out. So, here’s everything we currently know about the release of Honkai Star Rail skins and the likelihood of them being released in the game.

Will Honkai Star Rail have skins?

There are currently no details on whether Honkai Star Rail will feature skins. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be made available in the future. After all, both Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact feature character skins.

For example, Genshin Impact enables players to purchase 5-star skins, while 4-star character skins are unlocked via in-game events. These highly-coveted character outfits are invariably released during new updates, with many being themed around certain regions and holiday events.

Meanwhile, Honkai Impact enables players to acquire outfits through events, achievements, and milestones, and by purchasing them with real-world currency. So, HoYoverse’s previous games certainly have a history of releasing skins for their characters.

Quite when Honkai Star Rail will introduce alternate outfits for its server-growing roster of characters remains to be seen, but for now, we’ll just have to wait for further developments.

