Every iPhone & iPad game with controller support

Looking for a complete list of games that support your favorite controller on the Apple App Store? We’ve got you covered right here.

Got your PS4 controller hooked up to the iPhone and looking to play some games with it? Well, there are a few that might not properly support it just yet. On Android, there’s plenty of software that will convert your controller inputs into touchscreen ones, but on iPhone, we’re a little limited.

Even the new update for the Razer Kishi V2 isn’t available on iOS, making things like League of Legends: Wild Rift still a thumbs-only experience so far. What’s more, the list might contain a few games that do support it but only in weird ways.

Games like Call of Duty Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile still require you to press the screen for certain menus. However, connecting your controller does mean that you’ll unlock better controls for things like Steam Link, Nvidia GeForce, Xbox Game Pass.

Yes, Game Pass does work with a controller on iOS, even though you have to play it through a browser.

Best controllers for iPhone and iPad

There might be more obscure games that we’ve missed, but the list is always growing. We do actually recommend maybe picking up a PS4 controller mount, or even a Backbone One for those intending to play games on the go, as balancing a phone will only lead to heartache.

If you want some non-mobile-focused controllers to consider, we also have some for the Switch, PC, and even a few reviews covering them. We’d recommend things like the latest Victrix Pro, which is a PS5 controller built with more customizable options. That, and the ever-so-lovely 8BitDo Ultimate Controller.

Every game with controller support on iOS

Games #DRIVE .Decluster Zero .Decluster Zero: Bullet Nocturne Lite – Bullet Hell Shmup 1941 Frozen Front 1v1.LOL 2-bit Cowboy 2-bit Cowboy Free 2-bit Cowboy Rides Again 20 Minutes Till Dawn 321 Shootout 8 Bit Fighters 9th Dawn III [Premium] RPG Dragon Sinker [Premium] RPG Fernz Gate [Premium] RPG Onigo Hunter [Premium] RPG Wizards of Brandel [Premium]RPG Asdivine Menace Absolute Drift Access Code Zero Aces of the Luftwaffe Adventure Company Adventures of Mana Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator AFL LIVE 2 After Burner Climax Afterpulse – Elite Army AG Drive Aim Lab Mobile Air Attack 2 Air Race Speed Air Wings Intergalactic Air Wings® Airline Commander Albion Online Alice Running VR Edition Alien: Isolation Almost Impossible! Alsteroids 2 | Marauder Altered Beast Classic Alto’s Adventure Alto’s Odyssey Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious Among Us‪ Anark.io Angel Adventures Animal Battle Free Animal Drivers Animal Super Squad Animus – Stand Alone Animus: Harbinger Animus: Revenant Anomaly 2 Apex Legends Mobile Apocalypse Knights 2.0 Apple Knight Apple Knight Pro Aquaria Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition Aralon: Forge and Flame ArcaneSoul Plus ARK: Survival Evolved ARMAJET Aruna’s Adventure Asdivine Dios Ashworld Asphalt 8 Asphalt 9: Legends Assoluto Racing Astro Duel Atomic Super Lander ATOMINE Attack the Light Auralux B.o.T Baba Is You Babylonian Twins (Premium) Puzzle Platformer Back to Bed Bad North: Jotunn Edition BADLAND BADLAND 2 Badland Party Baldi’s Basics Classic Banana Racer Pro Barbearian Baseball Kings 2015 Basket and Ball Bastion Batman – The Telltale Series Batman: The Enemy Within Battle Copters Battle for DC Max Battle Supremacy Battle Supremacy: Evolution Beach Buggy Blitz Beach Buggy Racing Beat Hazard 2 Bendy and the Ink Machine Beyond Fighting 2 Beyond Oasis Classic Bike Baron Bike Baron Free Birk’s Adventure bitDungeonIII Black Paradox Block Fortress: Empires Blocksworld HD Blocky Highway Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Bomb Hunters Bombastic Brothers Bomber Friends! Bomber Kat BombSquad Remote Boris and the Dark Survival Boulder Dash 30th Ann. Premium Boulder Dash® 30th Anniversary Bouncy Smash Box Attack: Stack and Survive Box Cat Bash Brawlhalla Breezeblox Bright Memory Mobile Brothers in Arms® 3 Bubble Pig Bugdom 2 Bullet League Bully: Anniversary Edition Cabby Free Cabby Lite Call of Duty Cally’s Caves 4 Calvino Noir Captain Temporium CarX Highway Racing Castle Ramble Castlevania: SotN Catalyst Black Cecconoid Chefy-Chef CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) ChronoBlade Chronology: Time Changes Everything ChuChu Rocket! Universe Civilization Revolution 2 Clan N Clouds & Sheep 2 Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium CN Superstar Soccer: Goal!!! COLINA: Legacy Colorblind – An Eye For An Eye com.nitrome.bombchicken Commander Pixman Commander Pixman – First Blood Conduct THIS! Contra Returns Corona Cannon CraftedBattle Crash Drive 2 Crashlands Crazy Taxi City Rush Crazy Taxi Classic Crimsonland HD Cro-Mag Rally Crossy Road Crusaders of Light Crypt of the NecroDancer Cueist Cursed Castilla D/Generation Dadish Dadish 2 Dadish 3 Daggerhood DAK – A most peculiar game Dakka Squadro‪n Dan The Man Dandara Dark Echo Dark Prison: Last Soul Rescue Dark Raider Darkness Trap Dawn Break -Origin- Dawn Break:The Flaming Emperor Dawn of Zombies Dead by Death: Metroidvania Dungeon Platformer Dead Cells Dead Effect Dead Effect 2 DEAD TRIGGER DEAD TRIGGER 2 Death Hall Death Park 2 Death Point Death Road to Canada Death Squared (RORORORO) DEATHSMILES Decompression Deer Hunter 2018 Defenders: Tower Defense Origins DeLight: The Journey Home Demong Hunter 3 Descenders Diablo Immortal Dig Dog – Treasure Hunter Dimensional Disgaea 1 Complete Dizzy Knight DJI Virtual Flight Dodger — Dodge For Your Life! Dokuro Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition DOOM Doom & Destiny Worlds DOOM II Door Kickers: Action Squa‪d‬ Double Dragon Trilogy Downwell Dragon Mania Legends – Fantasy Dragons Online 3D Multiplayer Draugen DrawCade Drawn to Life Drift Mania Championship 2 Driving School 2017 Droppyship Dubai Drift 2 – دبي درفت Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project Dungeon Hunter 5 Dungeon Quest Dungeon Rushers Dungeon X Dungeon F Dungeons of Dreadrock Dunk Nation 3X3 Dust: An Elysian Tail Dwarf Journey Dynamite Dan II (ZX Spectrum) Dynamite Headdy Classic Dynamite Jack DYSMANTLE Earth Atlantis EDGE Extended Edge Of Oblivion: Alpha Squadron 2 Eggggg – The Platform Puker Eisenhorn: XENOS El Hijo Election Year Knockout Element Endurance EP Sokoban Cat Adventures Escape from Chernobyl Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout ESWAT City Under Siege Classic Eternity Warriors 2 EVAC Evil Lands: MMO RPG Evoland 2 Exiles Explodey: Sci-Fi Side Scroller F-Sim Space Shuttle F1 Mobile Racing Faily Brakes Fallen Knight Falling Lightblocks Fancy Pants Adventures Fantastic Plastic Squad Far from Noise Farm Invasion USA Farming Simulator 16 Farming Simulator 18 Farming Simulator 20 Farming USA Farming USA 2 Fatal Escape Feist FEZ FIE Swordplay Fields of Battle Figment FINAL FANTASY III FINAL FANTASY IV FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ FINAL FANTASY V FINAL FANTASY VI FINAL FANTASY VII Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier FINAL FANTASY VIII Final Freeway 2R Flash Party Flashback Mobile Fledgling Heroes Flipping Legend Flocks Flower Floyd’s Worthwhile Endeavor Fly Away Forager Foregone Forgotten Memories Forgotton Anne forma.8 GO Fractal Combat X (FCX) Frakktus Frostborn Furdemption – A Quest For Wings Fury Turn GALAK-Z: Variant Mobile Galaxy Invaders – Strike Force Alien Hit Galaxy on Fire 2™ HD Galaxy Run Game Controller Jumping Sumo Gangstar Vegas Garfield Smogbuster GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES Gear.Club – True Racing Genshin Impact Geometry Race Gleam of Fire Plus+ Goat Simulator Goat Simulator GoatZ Goat Simulator MMO Simulator Goat Simulator PAYDAY Goat Simulator Waste of Space Goblin Sword Godfire: Rise of Prometheus Golden Axe Classics Gone Home Grand Theft Auto III Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Graveyard Keeper Gravity Spikes Green Ninja: Year of the Frog Grey’s War : Justification GRID™ Autosport Grimvalor GRIS Groundskeeper2 GTA: Chinatown Wars GTA: Liberty City Stories Guardian Tales Gunfire Reborn Guns and Spurs 2 Guns at Dawn Gunslugs Gunslugs 2 Gunstar Heroes Classic Happy Wheels Hashiriya Drifter Hazmat Hijinks Hello Guest Hello Neighbor Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek Hero Siege: Pocket Edition Heroes and Castles 2 Heroes and Castles 2 Premium Heroes of Loot Heroes of Loot 2 Heroes of SoulCraft – MOBA Heroki ™ Hogwash Honkai Impact 3rd Horizon Chase – World Tour Hot Lap League Hot Princess Hovercraft Hovercraft: Battle Arena Hovercraft: Getaway Hovercraft: Takedown Human Fall Flat Human: Fall Flat Hungry Shark Evolution Hungry Shark World Huntdown Hyper Light Drifter HyperBrawl Tournament Hyperburner Hyperforma I Am The Hero Ice Rage ICEY Icy Escort Implosion IMPOSSIBLE ROAD INC Incredible Mandy Inferno 2 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinity Pinball Inked Interloper Into the Breach Into the Dead Into the dead 2 Into the Dead 2: Unleashed Invisigun Ire It’s Full of Sparks JackQuest Jade Empire™: Special Edition JAWS.io Jelly Forest Jet Car Stunts 2 Jetpack Joyride Jetpack Joyride + Joe Danger Infinity Journey JoyJoy – GameClub Juicy Realm Jump Doper Justice Royale JYDGE Kathy Rain Keep in Mind: Remastered Kenshō Kick Ass Commandos Kid Chameleon Classic King Me! King Oddball KING OF KARTS: Single- & Multiplayer Battles. King Rabbit – Classic Kingdom Two Crowns Kingdom: New Lands Knock-Knock Game Kosmik Revenge Kraino KRIS Hero Shooter Simulator Laser Dolphin Le Parker Extraordinaire Leap of Fate Legend of Mana Legend of the Skyfish Legend of the Skyfish Zero LEGO® Ninjago™: Shadow of Ronin™ LEGO® Star Wars™: TCS Leo’s Fortune Levelhead Levitar 2 – Vector Lichtspeer Life Is Strange LIMBO Lineage 2: Revolution Little Big Adventure – Relentless: Twinsen’s Adventure Lost Echo Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers Louis The Game Lovecraft’s Untold Stories Lunar Silver Star Story Touch Mad Skills Motocross 2 Madden NFL Mobile MadOut Open City MadOut2 Magic Rampage Man Man Manuganu 2 Marathon 1 Marathon 2: Durandal Marble Duel Maruta Escape MARVEL Future Fight Max Payne Mobile Maxim the robot Maximus 2 MazePseudo Mechanic Escape Meganoid 2 Meganoid(2017) METAL SLUG 1 METAL SLUG 2 METAL SLUG 3 METAL SLUG 4 METAL SLUG 5 METAL SLUG X Mighty Strike Team Miles & Kilo Mindcell Minecraft Mines of Mars Mines of Mars Zero Mini Football Mini Motorways Minigore 2: Zombies Ministry of Broadcast Minit MO: Astray Modern Combat 5 Modern Combat Versus Monoposto Monster RPG 3 Monster Truck Destruction™ Moonlight Game Streaming Morphite Premium Mos Speedrun 2 MouseBot Ms. PAC-MAN Ms. PAC-MAN for iPad Ms. PAC-MAN for iPAD Lite Ms. PAC-MAN Lite MudRunner Muffin Knight MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL ﻿Murder Mystery Machine Mushroom Wars 2 – Heroic RTS MY LITTLE PONY: MAGIC PRINCESS My Time at Portia Nanosaur 2 NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA VOLTAGE Natural Born Soldier Naught Reawakening NBA 2K Mobile NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED Nemesis Air Combat Neon Beats Neon Chrome Neon Shadow Zero Neoteria NETFLIX Relic Hunters NETFLIX Townsmen Never Alone: Ki Edition Never Gone Never Stop Sneakin’ Nexomon: Extinction Night in the Woods NIGHTMARE FARM Nimian Legends : Vandgels Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD Ninja Boy Adventures – Bomberman edition Ninja Hero Cats Nitro Nation Drag & Drift Noblemen: 1896 Nono Islands Nubs’ Adventure Nucleus™ Nun Massacre Ocean Craft Multiplayer Lite Ocean Craft Multiplayer Online Oceanhorn ™ Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon Octagon 1: Maximal Challenge Octodad: Dadliest Catch Oddmar Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath Odium to the Core Off The Road Offroad Legends 2 Offroad Legends 2 Extreme OK Golf One Day : The Sun Disappeared Only One OPERATION DRACULA Order & Chaos 2-Fantasy MMORPG Order & Chaos Online Otaku’s Adventure Otherworld Legends Outcasts of Dungeon Epic Magic Overkill 2 Overkill 3 OXENFREE OXENFREE: Netflix Edition PAC-MAN PAC-MAN 256 – Endless Arcade Maze Painty Mob PAKO – Car Chase Simulator PAKO 2 PAKO 3 PAKO Forever Pako Highway Pang Adventures Paper Monsters Recut Pascal’s Wager Peregrin PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist PHAËTON Phantasy Star Classics Pico Tanks Pikes.io Brutal Squad Pinball Arcade Pixel Cup Soccer Pixel Cup Soccer 16 Pixel Gun 3D: FPS PvP Shooter Please, Don’t Touch Anything 3D Pocket Dogfights Pocket Kingdom – Tim Tom’s Journey Pocket Skate Police Chase Traffic Race Real Crime Fighting Road Racing Game Ponpu Portal Knights Post Brutal: Apocalyptic Zombie Action RPG Power Hover Power Hover: Cruise Power Rangers: Legacy Wars Prison Run and Gun Prizefighters 2 Project RIP Mobile Proun+ A Journey Through Modern Art PS Remote Play Punishing: Grey Raven Quantum Revenge Quest Hunter R-TYPE II R.TYPE Race The Sun Raceline CC Radiant Radiation Island Rainway Rat On A Snowboard Rat On The Run Ravensword: Shadowlands RAYCRISIS RayForce Rayman Adventures Rayman Fiesta Run Rayman Jungle Run RAYSTORM Real Boxing: KO Fight Club Real Racing 3 Real Steel World Robot Boxing Reaper: Tale of Pale Swordsman Rec Room Reckless Racing 3 Red Ball 4 Red Ball 4 (Ad Supported) Reflex Unit 2+ République Repulsive Residual Respawnables – Special Forces Respawnables Heroes Restless Dungeon Retro Bowl Retro City Rampage DX RETSNOM Rima: The Story Begins Rip ‘Em A New One Riptide GP2 Riptide GP: Renegade Rival Stars Horse Racing Robbery Bob™ Robin Of The Wood (ZX Spectrum) Roblox Robo Ki Rocket Carz Racing Rocket League Sideswipe Rocketboat – Pilot Rogue Legacy Rogue Star RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3 ROMANCING SAGA 2 Romancing SaGa 3 Roof Jumping: Parking Simulator 2 Roterra 3 – A Sovereign Twist Royal Revolt 2: Tower Defense RPG Antiquia Lost RPG Asdivine Cross RPG Asdivine Dios RPG Asdivine Hearts 2 RPG Asdivine Menace RPG AVABEL ONLINE RPG Dragon Sinker RPG Fairy Elements RPG Fernz Gate RPG Glorious Savior RPG Illusion of L’Phalcia RPG Justice Chronicles RPG Onigo Hunter RPG Quest – Minimæ RPG Revenant Dogma RPG Seek Hearts RPGolf Rugby Nations 15 Rugby Nations 16 Runic Rampage Rush Rally 2 Rush Rally 3 Rush Rally Origins Rust Bucket SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS Samsara Game Samurai 2: Vengeance SAMURAI SHODOWN II SAS: Zombie Assault 4 Save The Puppies Say No! More ScourgeBringer Scribblenauts Remix Scuba Dupa Secret Neighbor Secret of Mana Sephirothic Shadow App Shadow Blade CM Shadow Blade: Reload Shadow Fight 3 Shadow Fight Arena Shadowgun Legends Shadowgun War Games Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Shantae: Risky’s Revenge FULL Shaolin vs Wutang She Wants Me Dead Shining Force Classics Shootout on Cash Island Silly Saucers Silverfish DX Sir Questionnaire Siralim 2 (Monster Taming RPG) Siralim 3 (Monster Taming RPG) Skateboard Party Skateboard Party 2 Skateboard Party 2 Pro Skateboard Party: 3 SketchParty TV Skweek Sky Duels Sky Force Reloaded Sky Gamblers – Storm Raiders 2 Sky Gamblers Air Supremacy Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders Sky: Children of the Light Slam Dunk Slaps And Beans Slaughter Slaughter 2: Prison Assault Slaughter 3: The Rebels Slayin Slender: The Arrival SMASH LEGENDS Smashy Road: Wanted 2 Sniper Fury: PvP Shooter Game Snowboard Party Songbringer Sonic CD Classic Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic Sonic The Hedgehog 4™ Ep. II Sonic The Hedgehog Classic Sonic the Hedgehog Classic Soul Knight SoulCraft 2 – Action RPG Space Grunts Space Grunts 2 Space Harrier II Classic Space Inversion 2 Space Marshals Space Marshals 2 Space Marshals 3 Sparklite Spirit Roots Spiritfarer: Netflix Edition Splash Cars SpongeBob SquarePants SQUIRRELED SSC 2019 Stage Dive Legends Star Horizon Star Warfare 2: Payback Stardash Stardew Valley STAY: Are you there? Staying Together Steam Link Stellar Commanders Stellar Wanderer Stick ‘Em Up 2 Starter Edition Stickman Base Jumper 2 Stickman Battlefields Stickman Battlefields Premium Stickman Bike Battle Stickman Disc Golf Battle Stickman Downhill – Motocross Stories of Bethem – Full Moon Storm Boy Stranger Things 3: The Game Street Fighter IV CE Streets of Rage 2 Classic Streets of Rage 4 Streets of Rage Classic Strike Wing: Raptor Rising Subdivision Infinity Submerged: Miku and the Sunken City Subway Surfers Tag Summer Catchers Sunday Lawn Seasons Supaplex Supaplex WOW! Super Bear Adventure Super Boost Monkey Super Crossfighter Super Fancy Pants Adventure Super Glitch Dash Super Grav Super Hexagon Super Hydorah Super Kung Fu All-Star Super Kung Fu All-Star Brawl Super Mega Worm Vs Santa Super Mombo Quest Super Party Sports: Football Super Phantom Cat – Be a jumping bro. Super Phantom Cat 2 Super Slime Rush Survivalcraft 2 Suzy Cube Swim Out Sword Of Xolan Swordigo Syobon Action T3 Arena Table Top Racing Premium Edition Table Top Racing: World Tour Tacticool Tainted Keep Tallowmere Tallowmere 2 Tanktastic – 3D Tanks Online Tap Tap Party Tasty Blue Tasty Planet HD Tasty Planet: Back for Seconds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge TELLO Tennis Champs Season 3 Tennis in the Face Terminal Velocity™ Terraria Tesla Force Tesla vs Lovecraft Teslagrad The Barbarian The Bard’s Tale The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth The Bug Butcher The Curse of Issyos The Deer God The East New World The Escapee The Escapists: Prison Escape The Gardens Between The Inner World 2 THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97 THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 THE KING OF FIGHTERS-i 2012 THE KING OF FIGHTERS-i 2012(F) THE LAST REMNANT Remastered The Mooseman The Pillar The Ramp. The Revenge of Shinobi Classic The School : White Day The Scrungeon Depths The Silent Age the Silver Bullet The Swords of Ditto The Talos Principle The Unrest Age The Walking Dead: A New Frontier The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries The Witness The Wolf Among Us The World II Thirteen Souls Thomas Was Alone Throb of Encounters Thumper: Pocket Edition Tiana Saves Xmas Tico Titan Quest Titan Quest HD Tons of Bullets! Super 2D Action Adventure Game Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam Top Boat Top Gear: Extreme Car Parking Torque Drift Tower Madness 2: #1 in Great Strategy TD Games Tower of Fantasy Townscaper Track Mayhem Traffic Rider Trail Boss BMX Transistor Transworld Endless Skater Traps n’ Gemstones Treasure Runner Trial Xtreme 2 Winter Edition TriBlaster Trigonarium Trouserheart Turbo Dismount® Turbo League Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Twin Shooter – Invaders Type:Rider typoman Ultimate Rivals: The Court Unbroken Soul Undead Horde Undecember Under: Depths of Fear UNKILLED – Zombie Online FPS Unpossible Unruly Heroes Urban Crooks Valiant Hearts: The Great War VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH Vampire Survivors VAST – Pocket Edition VectorMan Classic Vendetta Online Venture Kid Virtua Tennis Challenge Vita Fighter‪s Void of Heroes Vortexika VR Space: The Last Mission Vulture Island Waking Violet Walking Dead: The Game Walking Dead: The Game – Season 2 War Tortoise War Tortoise 2 War Wings Warbot Assault Warplanes: Online Combat Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight FULL Wayward Souls Westland Survival What Remains of Edith Finch Where’s Samantha? Whipseey Whispering Willows Wildwood Wonder Blade Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap World of Tanks Blitz MMO Worms3 Worms™ 4 WRC The Official Game Wreckfest X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator Xbox Remote Play Xenoraid Xenowerk Xenowerk Tactics Xibalba Yōdanji Ys Chronicles 1 Ys Chronicles II ZANAC MSX Zombie Gunship Arcade Zombie Hero: Kiki Strikes Back Zombie Planets with Virtual Reality Support Zombie Show Side Wheel Hero

