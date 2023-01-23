TechTech

Every iPhone & iPad game with controller support

controlleriPhone
controller support on iosApple/Microsoft/Sony

Looking for a complete list of games that support your favorite controller on the Apple App Store? We’ve got you covered right here.

Got your PS4 controller hooked up to the iPhone and looking to play some games with it? Well, there are a few that might not properly support it just yet. On Android, there’s plenty of software that will convert your controller inputs into touchscreen ones, but on iPhone, we’re a little limited.

Even the new update for the Razer Kishi V2 isn’t available on iOS, making things like League of Legends: Wild Rift still a thumbs-only experience so far. What’s more, the list might contain a few games that do support it but only in weird ways.

Games like Call of Duty Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile still require you to press the screen for certain menus. However, connecting your controller does mean that you’ll unlock better controls for things like Steam Link, Nvidia GeForce, Xbox Game Pass.

Yes, Game Pass does work with a controller on iOS, even though you have to play it through a browser.

Best controllers for iPhone and iPad

There might be more obscure games that we’ve missed, but the list is always growing. We do actually recommend maybe picking up a PS4 controller mount, or even a Backbone One for those intending to play games on the go, as balancing a phone will only lead to heartache.

Get a PS4 controller holder on Amazon
Grab the Backbone One direct from Backbone
Razer Kishi V2 available directly from Razer

If you want some non-mobile-focused controllers to consider, we also have some for the Switch, PC, and even a few reviews covering them. We’d recommend things like the latest Victrix Pro, which is a PS5 controller built with more customizable options. That, and the ever-so-lovely 8BitDo Ultimate Controller.

Every game with controller support on iOS

Games
#DRIVE
.Decluster Zero
.Decluster Zero: Bullet Nocturne Lite – Bullet Hell Shmup
1941 Frozen Front
1v1.LOL
2-bit Cowboy
2-bit Cowboy Free
2-bit Cowboy Rides Again
20 Minutes Till Dawn
321 Shootout
8 Bit Fighters
9th Dawn III
[Premium] RPG Dragon Sinker
[Premium] RPG Fernz Gate
[Premium] RPG Onigo Hunter
[Premium] RPG Wizards of Brandel
[Premium]RPG Asdivine Menace
Absolute Drift
Access Code Zero
Aces of the Luftwaffe
Adventure Company
Adventures of Mana
Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator
AFL LIVE 2
After Burner Climax
Afterpulse – Elite Army
AG Drive
Aim Lab Mobile
Air Attack 2
Air Race Speed
Air Wings Intergalactic
Air Wings®
Airline Commander
Albion Online
Alice Running VR Edition
Alien: Isolation
Almost Impossible!
Alsteroids 2 | Marauder
Altered Beast Classic
Alto’s Adventure
Alto’s Odyssey
Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious
Among Us‪
Anark.io
Angel Adventures
Animal Battle Free
Animal Drivers
Animal Super Squad
Animus – Stand Alone
Animus: Harbinger
Animus: Revenant
Anomaly 2
Apex Legends Mobile
Apocalypse Knights 2.0
Apple Knight
Apple Knight Pro
Aquaria
Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
Aralon: Forge and Flame
ArcaneSoul Plus
ARK: Survival Evolved
ARMAJET
Aruna’s Adventure
Asdivine Dios
Ashworld
Asphalt 8
Asphalt 9: Legends
Assoluto Racing
Astro Duel
Atomic Super Lander
ATOMINE
Attack the Light
Auralux
B.o.T
Baba Is You
Babylonian Twins (Premium) Puzzle Platformer
Back to Bed
Bad North: Jotunn Edition
BADLAND
BADLAND 2
Badland Party
Baldi’s Basics Classic
Banana Racer Pro
Barbearian
Baseball Kings 2015
Basket and Ball
Bastion
Batman – The Telltale Series
Batman: The Enemy Within
Battle Copters
Battle for DC Max
Battle Supremacy
Battle Supremacy: Evolution
Beach Buggy Blitz
Beach Buggy Racing
Beat Hazard 2
Bendy and the Ink Machine
Beyond Fighting 2
Beyond Oasis Classic
Bike Baron
Bike Baron Free
Birk’s Adventure
bitDungeonIII
Black Paradox
Block Fortress: Empires
Blocksworld HD
Blocky Highway
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bomb Hunters
Bombastic Brothers
Bomber Friends!
Bomber Kat
BombSquad Remote
Boris and the Dark Survival
Boulder Dash 30th Ann. Premium
Boulder Dash® 30th Anniversary
Bouncy Smash
Box Attack: Stack and Survive
Box Cat Bash
Brawlhalla
Breezeblox
Bright Memory Mobile
Brothers in Arms® 3
Bubble Pig
Bugdom 2
Bullet League
Bully: Anniversary Edition
Cabby Free
Cabby Lite
Call of Duty
Cally’s Caves 4
Calvino Noir
Captain Temporium
CarX Highway Racing
Castle Ramble
Castlevania: SotN
Catalyst Black
Cecconoid
Chefy-Chef
CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.)
ChronoBlade
Chronology: Time Changes Everything
ChuChu Rocket! Universe
Civilization Revolution 2
Clan N
Clouds & Sheep 2
Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium
CN Superstar Soccer: Goal!!!
COLINA: Legacy
Colorblind – An Eye For An Eye
com.nitrome.bombchicken
Commander Pixman
Commander Pixman – First Blood
Conduct THIS!
Contra Returns
Corona Cannon
CraftedBattle
Crash Drive 2
Crashlands
Crazy Taxi City Rush
Crazy Taxi Classic
Crimsonland HD
Cro-Mag Rally
Crossy Road
Crusaders of Light
Crypt of the NecroDancer
Cueist
Cursed Castilla
D/Generation
Dadish
Dadish 2
Dadish 3
Daggerhood
DAK – A most peculiar game
Dakka Squadro‪n
Dan The Man
Dandara
Dark Echo
Dark Prison: Last Soul Rescue
Dark Raider
Darkness Trap
Dawn Break -Origin-
Dawn Break:The Flaming Emperor
Dawn of Zombies
Dead by Death: Metroidvania Dungeon Platformer
Dead Cells
Dead Effect
Dead Effect 2
DEAD TRIGGER
DEAD TRIGGER 2
Death Hall
Death Park 2
Death Point
Death Road to Canada
Death Squared (RORORORO)
DEATHSMILES
Decompression
Deer Hunter 2018
Defenders: Tower Defense Origins
DeLight: The Journey Home
Demong Hunter 3
Descenders
Diablo Immortal
Dig Dog – Treasure Hunter
Dimensional
Disgaea 1 Complete
Dizzy Knight
DJI Virtual Flight
Dodger — Dodge For Your Life!
Dokuro
Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition
DOOM
Doom & Destiny Worlds
DOOM II
Door Kickers: Action Squa‪d‬
Double Dragon Trilogy
Downwell
Dragon Mania Legends – Fantasy
Dragons Online 3D Multiplayer
Draugen
DrawCade
Drawn to Life
Drift Mania Championship 2
Driving School 2017
Droppyship
Dubai Drift 2 – دبي درفت
Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
Dungeon Hunter 5
Dungeon Quest
Dungeon Rushers
Dungeon X Dungeon F
Dungeons of Dreadrock
Dunk Nation 3X3
Dust: An Elysian Tail
Dwarf Journey
Dynamite Dan II (ZX Spectrum)
Dynamite Headdy Classic
Dynamite Jack
DYSMANTLE
Earth Atlantis
EDGE Extended
Edge Of Oblivion: Alpha Squadron 2
Eggggg – The Platform Puker
Eisenhorn: XENOS
El Hijo
Election Year Knockout
Element
Endurance
EP Sokoban Cat Adventures
Escape from Chernobyl
Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
ESWAT City Under Siege Classic
Eternity Warriors 2
EVAC
Evil Lands: MMO RPG
Evoland 2
Exiles
Explodey: Sci-Fi Side Scroller
F-Sim Space Shuttle
F1 Mobile Racing
Faily Brakes
Fallen Knight
Falling Lightblocks
Fancy Pants Adventures
Fantastic Plastic Squad
Far from Noise
Farm Invasion USA
Farming Simulator 16
Farming Simulator 18
Farming Simulator 20
Farming USA
Farming USA 2
Fatal Escape
Feist
FEZ
FIE Swordplay
Fields of Battle
Figment
FINAL FANTASY III
FINAL FANTASY IV
FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ
FINAL FANTASY V
FINAL FANTASY VI
FINAL FANTASY VII
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier
FINAL FANTASY VIII
Final Freeway 2R
Flash Party
Flashback Mobile
Fledgling Heroes
Flipping Legend
Flocks
Flower
Floyd’s Worthwhile Endeavor
Fly Away
Forager
Foregone
Forgotten Memories
Forgotton Anne
forma.8 GO
Fractal Combat X (FCX)
Frakktus
Frostborn
Furdemption – A Quest For Wings
Fury Turn
GALAK-Z: Variant Mobile
Galaxy Invaders – Strike Force Alien Hit
Galaxy on Fire 2™ HD
Galaxy Run
Game Controller Jumping Sumo
Gangstar Vegas
Garfield Smogbuster
GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
Gear.Club – True Racing
Genshin Impact
Geometry Race
Gleam of Fire Plus+
Goat Simulator
Goat Simulator GoatZ
Goat Simulator MMO Simulator
Goat Simulator PAYDAY
Goat Simulator Waste of Space
Goblin Sword
Godfire: Rise of Prometheus
Golden Axe Classics
Gone Home
Grand Theft Auto III
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Graveyard Keeper
Gravity Spikes
Green Ninja: Year of the Frog
Grey’s War : Justification
GRID™ Autosport
Grimvalor
GRIS
Groundskeeper2
GTA: Chinatown Wars
GTA: Liberty City Stories
Guardian Tales
Gunfire Reborn
Guns and Spurs 2
Guns at Dawn
Gunslugs
Gunslugs 2
Gunstar Heroes Classic
Happy Wheels
Hashiriya Drifter
Hazmat Hijinks
Hello Guest
Hello Neighbor
Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek
Hero Siege: Pocket Edition
Heroes and Castles 2
Heroes and Castles 2 Premium
Heroes of Loot
Heroes of Loot 2
Heroes of SoulCraft – MOBA
Heroki ™
Hogwash
Honkai Impact 3rd
Horizon Chase – World Tour
Hot Lap League
Hot Princess
Hovercraft
Hovercraft: Battle Arena
Hovercraft: Getaway
Hovercraft: Takedown
Human Fall Flat
Human: Fall Flat
Hungry Shark Evolution
Hungry Shark World
Huntdown
Hyper Light Drifter
HyperBrawl Tournament
Hyperburner
Hyperforma
I Am The Hero
Ice Rage
ICEY
Icy Escort
Implosion
IMPOSSIBLE ROAD
INC
Incredible Mandy
Inferno 2
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinity Pinball
Inked
Interloper
Into the Breach
Into the Dead
Into the dead 2
Into the Dead 2: Unleashed
Invisigun
Ire
It’s Full of Sparks
JackQuest
Jade Empire™: Special Edition
JAWS.io
Jelly Forest
Jet Car Stunts 2
Jetpack Joyride
Jetpack Joyride +
Joe Danger Infinity
Journey
JoyJoy – GameClub
Juicy Realm
Jump Doper
Justice Royale
JYDGE
Kathy Rain
Keep in Mind: Remastered
Kenshō
Kick Ass Commandos
Kid Chameleon Classic
King Me!
King Oddball
KING OF KARTS: Single- & Multiplayer Battles.
King Rabbit – Classic
Kingdom Two Crowns
Kingdom: New Lands
Knock-Knock Game
Kosmik Revenge
Kraino
KRIS Hero Shooter Simulator
Laser Dolphin
Le Parker Extraordinaire
Leap of Fate
Legend of Mana
Legend of the Skyfish
Legend of the Skyfish Zero
LEGO® Ninjago™: Shadow of Ronin™
LEGO® Star Wars™: TCS
Leo’s Fortune
Levelhead
Levitar 2 – Vector
Lichtspeer
Life Is Strange
LIMBO
Lineage 2: Revolution
Little Big Adventure – Relentless: Twinsen’s Adventure
Lost Echo
Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers
Louis The Game
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
Lunar Silver Star Story Touch
Mad Skills Motocross 2
Madden NFL Mobile
MadOut Open City
MadOut2
Magic Rampage
Man Man
Manuganu 2
Marathon 1
Marathon 2: Durandal
Marble Duel
Maruta Escape
MARVEL Future Fight
Max Payne Mobile
Maxim the robot
Maximus 2
MazePseudo
Mechanic Escape
Meganoid 2
Meganoid(2017)
METAL SLUG 1
METAL SLUG 2
METAL SLUG 3
METAL SLUG 4
METAL SLUG 5
METAL SLUG X
Mighty Strike Team
Miles & Kilo
Mindcell
Minecraft
Mines of Mars
Mines of Mars Zero
Mini Football
Mini Motorways
Minigore 2: Zombies
Ministry of Broadcast
Minit
MO: Astray
Modern Combat 5
Modern Combat Versus
Monoposto
Monster RPG 3
Monster Truck Destruction™
Moonlight Game Streaming
Morphite Premium
Mos Speedrun 2
MouseBot
Ms. PAC-MAN
Ms. PAC-MAN for iPad
Ms. PAC-MAN for iPAD Lite
Ms. PAC-MAN Lite
MudRunner
Muffin Knight
MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL
﻿Murder Mystery Machine
Mushroom Wars 2 – Heroic RTS
MY LITTLE PONY: MAGIC PRINCESS
My Time at Portia
Nanosaur 2
NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA VOLTAGE
Natural Born Soldier
Naught Reawakening
NBA 2K Mobile
NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
Nemesis Air Combat
Neon Beats
Neon Chrome
Neon Shadow Zero
Neoteria
NETFLIX Relic Hunters
NETFLIX Townsmen
Never Alone: Ki Edition
Never Gone
Never Stop Sneakin’
Nexomon: Extinction
Night in the Woods
NIGHTMARE FARM
Nimian Legends : Vandgels
Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD
Ninja Boy Adventures – Bomberman edition
Ninja Hero Cats
Nitro Nation Drag & Drift
Noblemen: 1896
Nono Islands
Nubs’ Adventure
Nucleus™
Nun Massacre
Ocean Craft Multiplayer Lite
Ocean Craft Multiplayer Online
Oceanhorn ™
Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon
Octagon 1: Maximal Challenge
Octodad: Dadliest Catch
Oddmar
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath
Odium to the Core
Off The Road
Offroad Legends 2
Offroad Legends 2 Extreme
OK Golf
One Day : The Sun Disappeared
Only One
OPERATION DRACULA
Order & Chaos 2-Fantasy MMORPG
Order & Chaos Online
Otaku’s Adventure
Otherworld Legends
Outcasts of Dungeon Epic Magic
Overkill 2
Overkill 3
OXENFREE
OXENFREE: Netflix Edition
PAC-MAN
PAC-MAN 256 – Endless Arcade Maze
Painty Mob
PAKO – Car Chase Simulator
PAKO 2
PAKO 3
PAKO Forever
Pako Highway
Pang Adventures
Paper Monsters Recut
Pascal’s Wager
Peregrin
PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist
PHAËTON
Phantasy Star Classics
Pico Tanks
Pikes.io Brutal Squad
Pinball Arcade
Pixel Cup Soccer
Pixel Cup Soccer 16
Pixel Gun 3D: FPS PvP Shooter
Please, Don’t Touch Anything 3D
Pocket Dogfights
Pocket Kingdom – Tim Tom’s Journey
Pocket Skate
Police Chase Traffic Race Real Crime Fighting Road Racing Game
Ponpu
Portal Knights
Post Brutal: Apocalyptic Zombie Action RPG
Power Hover
Power Hover: Cruise
Power Rangers: Legacy Wars
Prison Run and Gun
Prizefighters 2
Project RIP Mobile
Proun+ A Journey Through Modern Art
PS Remote Play
Punishing: Grey Raven
Quantum Revenge
Quest Hunter
R-TYPE II
R.TYPE
Race The Sun
Raceline CC
Radiant
Radiation Island
Rainway
Rat On A Snowboard
Rat On The Run
Ravensword: Shadowlands
RAYCRISIS
RayForce
Rayman Adventures
Rayman Fiesta Run
Rayman Jungle Run
RAYSTORM
Real Boxing: KO Fight Club
Real Racing 3
Real Steel World Robot Boxing
Reaper: Tale of Pale Swordsman
Rec Room
Reckless Racing 3
Red Ball 4
Red Ball 4 (Ad Supported)
Reflex Unit 2+
République
Repulsive
Residual
Respawnables – Special Forces
Respawnables Heroes
Restless Dungeon
Retro Bowl
Retro City Rampage DX
RETSNOM
Rima: The Story Begins
Rip ‘Em A New One
Riptide GP2
Riptide GP: Renegade
Rival Stars Horse Racing
Robbery Bob™
Robin Of The Wood (ZX Spectrum)
Roblox
Robo Ki
Rocket Carz Racing
Rocket League Sideswipe
Rocketboat – Pilot
Rogue Legacy
Rogue Star
RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3
ROMANCING SAGA 2
Romancing SaGa 3
Roof Jumping: Parking Simulator 2
Roterra 3 – A Sovereign Twist
Royal Revolt 2: Tower Defense
RPG Antiquia Lost
RPG Asdivine Cross
RPG Asdivine Dios
RPG Asdivine Hearts 2
RPG Asdivine Menace
RPG AVABEL ONLINE
RPG Dragon Sinker
RPG Fairy Elements
RPG Fernz Gate
RPG Glorious Savior
RPG Illusion of L’Phalcia
RPG Justice Chronicles
RPG Onigo Hunter
RPG Quest – Minimæ
RPG Revenant Dogma
RPG Seek Hearts
RPGolf
Rugby Nations 15
Rugby Nations 16
Runic Rampage
Rush Rally 2
Rush Rally 3
Rush Rally Origins
Rust Bucket
SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS
Samsara Game
Samurai 2: Vengeance
SAMURAI SHODOWN II
SAS: Zombie Assault 4
Save The Puppies
Say No! More
ScourgeBringer
Scribblenauts Remix
Scuba Dupa
Secret Neighbor
Secret of Mana
Sephirothic
Shadow App
Shadow Blade CM
Shadow Blade: Reload
Shadow Fight 3
Shadow Fight Arena
Shadowgun Legends
Shadowgun War Games
Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
Shantae: Risky’s Revenge FULL
Shaolin vs Wutang
She Wants Me Dead
Shining Force Classics
Shootout on Cash Island
Silly Saucers
Silverfish DX
Sir Questionnaire
Siralim 2 (Monster Taming RPG)
Siralim 3 (Monster Taming RPG)
Skateboard Party
Skateboard Party 2
Skateboard Party 2 Pro
Skateboard Party: 3
SketchParty TV
Skweek
Sky Duels
Sky Force Reloaded
Sky Gamblers – Storm Raiders 2
Sky Gamblers Air Supremacy
Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders
Sky: Children of the Light
Slam Dunk
Slaps And Beans
Slaughter
Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
Slaughter 3: The Rebels
Slayin
Slender: The Arrival
SMASH LEGENDS
Smashy Road: Wanted 2
Sniper Fury: PvP Shooter Game
Snowboard Party
Songbringer
Sonic CD Classic
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic
Sonic The Hedgehog 4™ Ep. II
Sonic The Hedgehog Classic
Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
Soul Knight
SoulCraft 2 – Action RPG
Space Grunts
Space Grunts 2
Space Harrier II Classic
Space Inversion 2
Space Marshals
Space Marshals 2
Space Marshals 3
Sparklite
Spirit Roots
Spiritfarer: Netflix Edition
Splash Cars
SpongeBob SquarePants
SQUIRRELED
SSC 2019
Stage Dive Legends
Star Horizon
Star Warfare 2: Payback
Stardash
Stardew Valley
STAY: Are you there?
Staying Together
Steam Link
Stellar Commanders
Stellar Wanderer
Stick ‘Em Up 2 Starter Edition
Stickman Base Jumper 2
Stickman Battlefields
Stickman Battlefields Premium
Stickman Bike Battle
Stickman Disc Golf Battle
Stickman Downhill – Motocross
Stories of Bethem – Full Moon
Storm Boy
Stranger Things 3: The Game
Street Fighter IV CE
Streets of Rage 2 Classic
Streets of Rage 4
Streets of Rage Classic
Strike Wing: Raptor Rising
Subdivision Infinity
Submerged: Miku and the Sunken City
Subway Surfers Tag
Summer Catchers
Sunday Lawn Seasons
Supaplex
Supaplex WOW!
Super Bear Adventure
Super Boost Monkey
Super Crossfighter
Super Fancy Pants Adventure
Super Glitch Dash
Super Grav
Super Hexagon
Super Hydorah
Super Kung Fu All-Star
Super Kung Fu All-Star Brawl
Super Mega Worm Vs Santa
Super Mombo Quest
Super Party Sports: Football
Super Phantom Cat – Be a jumping bro.
Super Phantom Cat 2
Super Slime Rush
Survivalcraft 2
Suzy Cube
Swim Out
Sword Of Xolan
Swordigo
Syobon Action
T3 Arena
Table Top Racing Premium Edition
Table Top Racing: World Tour
Tacticool
Tainted Keep
Tallowmere
Tallowmere 2
Tanktastic – 3D Tanks Online
Tap Tap Party
Tasty Blue
Tasty Planet HD
Tasty Planet: Back for Seconds
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
TELLO
Tennis Champs Season 3
Tennis in the Face
Terminal Velocity™
Terraria
Tesla Force
Tesla vs Lovecraft
Teslagrad
The Barbarian
The Bard’s Tale
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
The Bug Butcher
The Curse of Issyos
The Deer God
The East New World
The Escapee
The Escapists: Prison Escape
The Gardens Between
The Inner World 2
THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97
THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98
THE KING OF FIGHTERS-i 2012
THE KING OF FIGHTERS-i 2012(F)
THE LAST REMNANT Remastered
The Mooseman
The Pillar
The Ramp.
The Revenge of Shinobi Classic
The School : White Day
The Scrungeon Depths
The Silent Age
the Silver Bullet
The Swords of Ditto
The Talos Principle
The Unrest Age
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
The Witness
The Wolf Among Us
The World II
Thirteen Souls
Thomas Was Alone
Throb of Encounters
Thumper: Pocket Edition
Tiana Saves Xmas
Tico
Titan Quest
Titan Quest HD
Tons of Bullets! Super 2D Action Adventure Game
Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam
Top Boat
Top Gear: Extreme Car Parking
Torque Drift
Tower Madness 2: #1 in Great Strategy TD Games
Tower of Fantasy
Townscaper
Track Mayhem
Traffic Rider
Trail Boss BMX
Transistor
Transworld Endless Skater
Traps n’ Gemstones
Treasure Runner
Trial Xtreme 2 Winter Edition
TriBlaster
Trigonarium
Trouserheart
Turbo Dismount®
Turbo League
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
Twin Shooter – Invaders
Type:Rider
typoman
Ultimate Rivals: The Court
Unbroken Soul
Undead Horde
Undecember
Under: Depths of Fear
UNKILLED – Zombie Online FPS
Unpossible
Unruly Heroes
Urban Crooks
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH
Vampire Survivors
VAST – Pocket Edition
VectorMan Classic
Vendetta Online
Venture Kid
Virtua Tennis Challenge
Vita Fighter‪s
Void of Heroes
Vortexika
VR Space: The Last Mission
Vulture Island
Waking Violet
Walking Dead: The Game
Walking Dead: The Game – Season 2
War Tortoise
War Tortoise 2
War Wings
Warbot Assault
Warplanes: Online Combat
Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight FULL
Wayward Souls
Westland Survival
What Remains of Edith Finch
Where’s Samantha?
Whipseey
Whispering Willows
Wildwood
Wonder Blade
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
World of Tanks Blitz MMO
Worms3
Worms™ 4
WRC The Official Game
Wreckfest
X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator
Xbox Remote Play
Xenoraid
Xenowerk
Xenowerk Tactics
Xibalba
Yōdanji
Ys Chronicles 1
Ys Chronicles II
ZANAC MSX
Zombie Gunship Arcade
Zombie Hero: Kiki Strikes Back
Zombie Planets with Virtual Reality Support
Zombie Show
Side Wheel Hero

