Is Honkai Star Rail cross-platform? Crossplay for PC, Android and iOS

Does Honkai Star Rail support cross-progression and crossplay between PC and mobile? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about these features.

Honkai Star Rail is the latest free to play gacha game that has Genshin Impact fans excited. While Travelers are currently busy delving into the Honkai Star Rail closed beta, many Trailblazers will be wondering whether their progress will transfer between PC and mobile.

After all, being able to seamlessly switch from platform to platform is beneficial to any player looking to grind out levels on the go. So, if you’re wondering whether Honkai Star Rail supports cross-progression and crossplay, then our guide has everything you need to know about these features.

Does Honkai Star Rail have cross-progression?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail crossplay and cross-progression are highly requested features.

Yes, Honkai Star Rail supports cross-progression. This means players on PC, Android, and iOS can use the same account across these devices. HoYoverse revealed this news on the official Honkai Star Rail FAQ, where they gave the following example of its functionality:

“You have run the game on your PC and [be] logged out, then you can use the same miHoYo Account ID to continue the game on your iOS device. However, during the First Closed Beta, one miHoYo Account ID can only log in on one PC and one iOS device.”

So, if you were on the fence about which platform to play Honkai Star Rail on, then don’t worry, as you’ll be able to transfer your progress no matter what platform you play on.

Does Honkai Star Rail have crossplay?

As for whether the Honkai Star Rail supports crossplay, the developers have yet to make any announcements. However, it is important to note that HoYoverse’s other free-to-play game, Genshin Imact, supports crossplay across PC, console, and mobile devices. While this doesn’t necessarily mean Honkai Star Rail will feature crossplay, it wouldn’t be that surprising if it did.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Honkai Star Rail cross-progression and crossplay. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

