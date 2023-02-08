Hogwarts Legacy: How to unlock the Room of Requirement

Finding the Room of Requirement and then unlocking it can be a tricky task in Hogwarts Legacy unless you are aware of the steps. Here’s how you can do it swiftly.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for everyone to enjoy the mystical world of magic as portrayed in the Harry Potter series. Ranging from the iconic house common rooms to the hidden Room of Requirement, there’s plenty for you to explore on the hallowed grounds of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade.

Having said that, locating some of these iconic places in the game can be a little tricky for most players. Owing to this, we have prepared this guide that will help you with all the steps needed to unlock the Room of Requirement and experience everything that it has to offer.

However, before jumping into that, we also have a plethora of guides to make your life easier in Hogwarts Legacy. Be it learning Unforgivable Curses, advancing time, or changing your equipped spells, we have you covered. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about unlocking the Room of Requirement in the game.

How to unlock the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy?

Portkey Games Explore the Room of Requirement to experience everything that this mystical room has to offer.

Unlocking the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy requires you to complete a quest that is aptly named The Room of Requirement. Given that this quest is a part of the game’s main story, there’s no chance for you to miss out on this one.

During the course of this quest, you will come across Professor Weasley and Deek, the house elf. They will not only introduce you to the Room of Requirement but will also teach you the Altering Spell and the Conjuring Spell. However, you can use these two spells only inside the Room of Requirement.

You will most likely come across the Room of Requirement quest after a couple of hours into the game’s story. This specific quest only appears after you have completed the Tomes and Tribulations quest, so make sure to keep an eye out for this one to know for sure that you’re on the right path to unlock the Room of Requirement.

Uses for the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

Portkey Games The Room of Requirement has its own share of mysteries for you to uncover.

There are plenty of uses for the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy. Apart from being able to use the Altering Spell and the Conjuring Spell, you can also use the room to craft potting tables, brew potions, conjure magical beasts to befriend them, and much more.

With that being said, it is safe to assume that the Room of Requirement is a very important location in the open-world environment of Hogwarts. Apart from all the features mentioned above, this room is also ideal if you simply want to get away from the busy and noisy atmosphere of the school without leaving the campus grounds.

So, there you have it, that’s all you need to know about unlocking the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy. Players looking for more tips and tricks can check out our other Hogwarts Legacy guides below:

