Hogwarts Legacy’s Vivarium explained: All upgrades & how to unlock them

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Vivarium is a unique place where players can keep magical creatures, here’s everything you need to know about the feature.

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the most immersive Harry Potter games to ever release, with fans from around the world eager to delve into the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

From the intense wand-based duels of The Dark Arts Battle Arena to returning characters, there are certainly plenty of things to do and see. However, one of the most exciting features of the game is the Vivarium.

So, if you wish to know what the Vivarium room is in Hogwarts Legacy, then our handy guide has everything you need to know ahead of release.

Vivarium Room in Hogwarts Legacy explained

Avalanche Software The Vivarium can be found in the Room of Requirement.

The Vivarium is a special location that can be accessed via The Room of Requirement. It’s here where players can see their collection of magical beasts, which can be collected when adventuring through Hogwart’s Legacy.

Fans of the Fantastic Beasts film series will certainly recognize a lot of the creatures on offer, with treasure-stealing Nifler and adorable Mooncalf among some of those featured. Not only does the Vivarium offer a huge open space for you and your newfound friends to run around in, but it also gives you the opportunity to interact with them.

These interactions come in the form of feeding and playing with your magical pets – an area that will prove popular amongst many Harry Potter fans. If that wasn’t exciting enough, each Vivarium can be furnished with various buildings and decorations to help create some truly unique environments.

All Hogwarts Legacy Vivarium upgrades

There are three different Vivarium upgrades that Hogwarts Legacy players can earn over the course of their adventure. It’s important to note that these upgrades, or entirely separate Vivariums, are tied behind story progress.

Here is how to earn each new Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy:

Coastal Vivarium

The first Vivarium upgrade players can earn is the Coastal Vivarium, which takes the form of a beautiful seaside beach with cliff formations and rolling waves.

Students can earn this Vivarium after they have collected ten total beasts and started The Plight of the House Elf sidequest for Deek, the Room of Requirement attendant. This upgrade becomes available during the Fall term.

Like the original Meadow Vivarium, the Coastal biome offers 12 more spaces for Beasts with up to four different species.

Avalanche Software The Coastal Vivarium is located on the second floor of the Room of Requirement.

Swamp Vivarium

The second upgrade is the Swamp Vivarium, which is once again tied behind main story progress and will become available during the Winter term.

Players will need complete the Fire and Vice main story quest with the Hufflepuff student Poppy Sweeting. After completing this quest, Professor Weasley will notify you that Deek wants to speak with you in the Room of Requirement.

Here, Deek will teach players how to breed beasts. Upon following his instructions, he will give players the Foal of the Dead sidequest which unlocks the Swamp Vivarium.

Like the original Meadow Vivarium, the Swamp biome offers 12 more spaces for Beasts with up to four different species.

Avalanche Software The Swamp Vivarium is located on the second floor of the Room of Requirement opposite the Coastal biome.

Grassland Vivarium

The Grassland Vivarium is the final upgrade and becomes available late in the Winter Term. Again, players will have to progress the main story to earn this final upgrade.

Specifically, players must complete the Third Keeper Trial from Niamh Fitzgerald through The Headmistress Speaks main quest. After completing it, Deek will give you the Phoenix Rising quest.

Completing this quest will give the final upgrade. Like all other Vivariums, the Grassland biome offers 12 more spaces for Beasts with up to four different species.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy. Make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

