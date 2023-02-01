How to preload Hogwarts Legacy: Download size, date, platforms

Preloading Hogwarts Legacy allows you to jump into the wizarding world as soon as the game releases, so here’s everything you need to know about downloading Hogwarts Legacy early on PS5, Xbox, and PC.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 11 but players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game can start 72 hours early on February 7.

As the date draws closer, the fanbase is preparing for their journey into the wizarding world and want to ensure they can start as quickly as possible.

Preloading is a great way to skip the frustrating download times before a game goes live, and luckily, you can do this for Hogwarts Legacy.

So, without further ado, let’s check out how to preload Hogwarts Legacy and the download size for each platform.

Avalanche Software Players who pre-order Hogwarts Legacy can play 72 hours early.

How to preload Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox Series X|S

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is available to preload on the Xbox platform and can be done via the store. Remember, if you want to jump into the wizarding world 72 hours early, you will have to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

If you’re looking to preload Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox Series X|S, simply follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Xbox Store Find Hogwarts Legacy Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition to gain 72-hour early access Once you’ve bought the game, you’ll be given the option to preload

As Hogwarts Legacy is a massive open-world RPG, it may take a long time to download, but you’ll ensure you can jump right away when the game releases.

How to preload Hogwarts Legacy on PS5

Unlike Xbox, preloading for Hogwarts Legacy is not currently available for the PS5 but it will likely go live in early February.

WB Games Support responded to a user on Twitter, revealing that preloads typically arrive 72 hours before release. So, we can expect PS5 preloads to become available on February 4 or potentially even earlier.

Once preloading does go live, simply follow the steps below to complete the process:

Navigate to the PlayStation Store Find Hogwarts Legacy Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition to gain 72-hour early access Once you’ve bought the game, you’ll be given the option to preload

Unfortunately, if you’re planning on purchasing Hogwarts Legacy on PC, you may have to wait until the full release of the game to start downloading.

Avalanche Software Xbox players can start preloading Hogwarts Legacy now if they’ve purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition.

How to preload Hogwarts Legacy on PC

In terms of preloading Hogwarts Legacy on PC, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be possible ahead of launch. An alleged screenshot of a conversation with the WB Support Team reveals that there will “be no preload option available for Steam or Epic Games”.

This will be disappointing for a lot of fans who will have to wait for the download to complete while those on consoles can begin their journey.

It’s worth noting that this information should be taken with a pinch of salt, but so far the devs have remained tight-lipped on PC preloads.

Hogwarts Legacy preload download size

If you’re curious about how much space you’ll need to free up on your console to pre-load, here are the download sizes for both platforms:

Xbox Series X/S – 76.67GB

PC – 85GB (Not available for preload)

PS5 – 79.5GB

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about preloading Hogwarts Legacy on all platforms.

