Hogwarts Legacy directory: Quick links to our quest walkthroughs, tips & guides

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the most immersive Harry Potter games ever released, taking players on a brand-new journey at Hogwarts. Here, we have collected all of our best quest, puzzle, and combat guides so you can master the game.

The game, developed by Avalanche Studios, was involved in some pre-launch controversy related to comments from JK Rowling, the author of the Potter series.

Our team of expert reporters covered the situation at the time and when it launched, provided readers with a comprehensive set of guides, news, and list content to help them as they traversed the wizarding world. Alex Garton gave the game a 4/5 in our review after getting hands-on early, stating it is “an immersive & magical experience that doesn’t disappoint.”

While it released back in February 2023, thousands of players are still giving the game a whirl even today. Here’s all of our guides to help you every step of the way!

Hogwarts Legacy Quests & Puzzles walkthroughs

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE Hogwarts Legacy has many quests to complete, and they’re not all easy.

Combat

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE Getting to grips with the spells and combat can take time.

Spells, Curses & Potions

Gameplay guides

Collectibles & Location guides

General guides & FAQs

