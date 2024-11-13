Hogwarts Legacy directory: Quick links to our quest walkthroughs, tips & guides

Hogwarts Legacy directory: Quick links to our quest walkthroughs, tips & guidesDexerto
Hogwarts Legacy was one of the most immersive Harry Potter games ever released, taking players on a brand-new journey at Hogwarts. Here, we have collected all of our best quest, puzzle, and combat guides so you can master the game.
The game, developed by Avalanche Studios, was involved in some pre-launch controversy related to comments from JK Rowling, the author of the Potter series.
Our team of expert reporters covered the situation at the time and when it launched, provided readers with a comprehensive set of guides, news, and list content to help them as they traversed the wizarding world. Alex Garton gave the game a 4/5 in our review after getting hands-on early, stating it is “an immersive & magical experience that doesn’t disappoint.”
While it released back in February 2023, thousands of players are still giving the game a whirl even today. Here’s all of our guides to help you every step of the way!
Hogwarts Legacy Quests & Puzzles walkthroughs
- Rowland Oakes Quest Guide
- Daedalian Keys Locations
- Cache in the Castle Quest
- Dissending for Sweets Quest
- Cursed Tomb Treasure Guide
- Halls of Herodiana Puzzles
- Ghost of Our Love Quest
- Solve the Viaduct Courtyard Puzzle
- The Helm of Urtkot Quest
- Bird in the Hand Quest
- Fwooper Feather Quest
- Animal Symbol Puzzle Doors
- Clock Tower Door Puzzle
- Solve Empty Frame Puzzles
- Where to Get Mallowsweet Leaves
- How to Pop Floating Balloons
- How to Get a Broom
- Merlin Trials All Locations
- Cache in the Castle Quest
- Chamber of Secrets Mystery
Combat
Spells, Curses & Potions
- Unlock Unforgivable Curses
- Hogsmeade Troll Boss Guide
- Dark Arts Battle Arena
- All Spell Abilities
- Best Character Builds
- Make the Wiggenweld Potion
- How to Use Curses
- How to defeat Harder Enemies
- Best Combat Spells
- How to Get Venomous Tentacula
- How to Change Equipped Spells
- All Potions, Recipes, and Ingredients
- Get Fluxweed Stem
- Top Spells for Damage and Control
- Troll Bogey Locations
- Best Defensive Spells Guide
Gameplay guides
- Advance Time in Game
- Open Locked Doors Guide
- Use Disillusionment Chests
- Change Equipped Spells
- How to Level Up Fast
- Hide Gear & Change Appearance
- How to Dive Underwater
- Get a Broom and Fly
- How to Make Money Fast
- Unlock More Gear Slots
- Change Your Appearance
- How to Check Playtime
- How to Equip Potions in Combat
Collectibles & Location guides
- Hogsmeade Demiguise Statues
- Gobstones Locations Guide
- Landing Platform Locations
- Vivarium Explained
- Hippogriff, Thestral, and More Mounts
- All Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy
- Find Hagrid’s Hut
- Get Troll Bogeys
- Thestral Mount Guide
- Shrivel Fruit Locations
- All Merlin Trials Locations
- Landing Platform Locations
- Where to Get Mallowsweet Leaves
- Where to Find Hagrid’s Hut
- Demiguise Statue Locations
- Brood and Peck Store Location
- Where to Find All Beasts
- Map Guide: All Regions & Locations
- The Chamber of Secrets Location
- Vivarium Location and Features
- All Mounts and Where to Find Them
General guides & FAQs
- Preload & Download Guide
- PlayStation Exclusive Content
- PC Requirements Guide
- Upcoming DLC Info
- Change Your Wand
- Wiggenweld Potion Recipe
- Character Creation Guide
- House Sorting and Wand Selection
- Become an Animagus
- Is Hogwarts Legacy Cross-Platform?
- How to Change Difficulty Settings
- All Hogwarts Legacy Endings Explained
- Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch
- New Game Plus Mode Details
- All Classes in Hogwarts Legacy
- Anti-Hogwarts Legacy Tracker
- How Long is Hogwarts Legacy?
- Is There Romance in Hogwarts Legacy?
- Where Does Hogwarts Legacy Fit in Timeline?
- All Potion Recipes and Ingredients
Meet our Team
We have many fans of the Harry Potter series on our team, most of which were excited to get playing Hogwarts Legacy. Our expert reporters played the game early, spoke with developers, and provided best-in-class guides and news around the game’s launch.
For more Hogwarts Legacy content, keep an eye out on our Hogwarts Legacy news page.