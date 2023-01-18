How long is Hogwarts Legacy? Main story length & completionist run

Wondering how long it takes to beat Hogwarts Legacy? Well, whether you’re a completionist looking to 100% the game or just wish to know how many hours it will take to reach the credits screen, then our handy hub has you covered.

A new leak has revealed the Hogwarts Legacy game length, giving players a glimpse of how long it will take to complete. So, if you’re looking to purchase Hogwarts Legacy or already have the Deluxe Edition preordered, then you’ll likely be wondering how long Hogwarts Legacy is.

Of course, the number of hours needed to complete Hogwarts Legacy will largely come down to individual skill, especially given how The School of Witchcraft and Wizardy is home to some incredibly ferocious beasts and enemies.

So, whether you’re looking to do a Hogwarts Legacy speedrun or want to take your time as you explore iconic locations from Harry Potter, then our guide has all the information you need.

How long is Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy can take a while to complete.

According to a leaked art book of the game, Hogwarts Legacy will reportedly take 35 hours to complete the main story. However, a further 70 hours is required for a completionist run. This means those looking to delve further than the main campaign and unlock all the game’s collectibles/achievements can expect to spend a lot more time exploring.

Of course, like all games, this time also varies depending on the difficulty you have chosen and how good you are at mastering the game’s combat. There will also be Witches and Wizards who find glitches and unique tricks that enable them to speedrun the game.

Either way, Hogwarts Legacy appears to have plenty of content tucked away within its open world, meaning Harry Potter fans can really explore each environment. For more news and guides on Hogwarts Legacy, be sure to check out our page to get the latest updates.

