Harry Potter fans know what they want from Hogwarts Legacy 2, and the devs need to listen

Well, it’s official: Hogwarts Legacy 2 is in development, and we can’t wait to return to the UK’s premier school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Before you run off to Diagon Alley to grab your school supplies, you should know we don’t know much about the game. Supposedly, it’s a high priority for Warner Bros. Games and will tie into the upcoming Harry Potter TV show.

We’re not sure what that exactly means. Will it be set in the modern day? Are Harry, Hermione, and Ron going to show up? Could we get to play as The Marauders? We honestly have no idea, but we do know one thing: Harry Potter fans are very excited about the news.

Article continues after ad

So much so that a number of these eager wizards and witches in training have taken to Reddit to share what features they want to see when they go back to Hogwarts, and if the devs are reading this, I think they should start taking notes.

Article continues after ad

School’s out for wizards

So, what would they see in the gaming Mirror of Erised? Well, there are two things. The first is relatively easy for Warner Bros. Games to implement. Basically, players want the game to be a proper Hogwarts simulator. They’d like there to be more lessons, a school timetable they have to follow, and repercussions for breaking school rules.

Article continues after ad

I must admit I think this sounds like a good idea. One of the more disappointing things about Hogwarts Legacy was how quickly the castle (which is kind of the reason I’m playing the game) loses any relevance to the plot. So, instead of sneaking around corridors and going to lessons, I’m exploring caves and magical vaults. I know we all love a bit of variety (that’s why Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans sell so well), but when I dropped $75 on a game set in Hogwarts, I wanted to be in Hogwarts.

Of course, I know it could be a bit boring having to stick to a schedule, but it worked in Bully, and it might be nice if we get the option to play truant from class and have to avoid prefects while completing missions. There could even be penalties for skipping too many lessons (I still don’t know why House Points weren’t a bigger deal in the first game) and rewards for going to class; it could really add some new dimensions to the gameplay, which, let’s be honest, got a bit samey!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

More choice

Warner Bros. You can drop into Quidditch Champions as Sebastion Sallow if you’ve played Hogwarts Legacy.

The second thing people want more of is choice. Yeah, I know that’s a broader idea than Dudley Dursley’s backside, but a big deal was made about the open world when Hogwarts Legacy was released, and it was fun to play in a wizard’s sandbox.

Sadly, outside of choosing our house and whether to learn the unforgivable curses (for which there were no consequences besides some inconsequential line of dialogue), the game was pretty straightforward and linear. I’d hope then that the next game in the series would give us a little more variety, maybe letting us choose whether we’re half-blood or pure-blood or allowing us to embrace dark magic – perhaps we could even side with the villain. It would undoubtedly give the game some replay value, which the current version lacks.

Article continues after ad

There are plenty of other minor things people want to add. Some weirdos want Quidditch (I maintain it’s a dumb game, but who am I to deny people their fun), and others would like the option to go on dates with students (Yeaaaaah, I’m not sure about that), but what Warner Bros. can’t do is just slap a two on the box and call it a day. This new Hogwarts Legacy has to iterate and evolve – otherwise, you risk robbing the Wizarding World of its magic.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know more about the Wizarding World, we’ve got a guide looking into the possibility of a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie and a list of the best Harry Potter games ever made.