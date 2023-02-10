Hogwarts Legacy DLC: Rumors & everything we know

Will Hogwarts Legacy have DLC? Well, our handy hub has the answer to that very question and details everything you need to know about any additional content that could be released in the future.

Hogwarts Legacy DLC is already on many players’ minds, especially those that have already beaten the main story. While the game has only just been released, that hasn’t stopped Witches and Wizards from wanting more content to delve into.

After all, the world of Harry Potter is absolutely brimming with magical creatures, iconic locations, and deadly spells. This means Hogwarts Legacy DLC could greatly expand upon the game’s story and add even more exciting content for fans to delve into.

So, if you’re wondering whether Hogwarts Legacy will have DLC or if the devs have plans for future content, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Will Hogwarts Legacy have DLC?

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy DLC plans could be announced in the future.

There is currently no news on whether Hogwarts Legacy will have DLC. While the developers have stated that the game won’t feature microtransactions, that doesn’t mean Hogwarts Legacy won’t feature DLC.

After all, one of the main points of contention among fans is that Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t feature Quidditch. While Witches and Wizards can fly around on a broomstick, they can’t take part in the popular sport.

Hogwarts Legacy DLC could add this fan-favorite sport to the game, which would make for some great side content outside of dungeon crawling and overworld exploration. One leaker even notes how Hogwarts Legacy’s map size was cut by nearly a quarter, with the Highlands and Swamp being removed.

The leaker revealed that both these locations could be potentially added as part of the game’s expansion. Of course, like all leaks and rumors, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy DLC. Make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and updates.

