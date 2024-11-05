Hogwarts Legacy sequel confirmed during Wizards of Baking interview

Exciting news has been unveiled about a Hogwarts Legacy sequel during a Variety interview covering the upcoming baking show Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking. During the interview, it was confirmed that a new installation for the series is in development.

In the interview by Variety, the bulk of the story centers around Wizards of Baking and other upcoming projects like the Harry Potter television show that is currently planned to launch in 2026. The cooking show, which will feature James and Oliver Phelps as the hosts, was one of the least exciting aspects covered.

A ways into the interview, the topic switched directions to the future of Hogwarts Legacy, and stated, “It (Warner Bros. Games) has awarded licenses for multiple mobile games to be developed based on the Wizarding World. And Warner Bros. Games is at work on a video game sequel to “Hogwarts Legacy,” which is a “very big priority” for Warner Bros. Discovery’s C-suite.”

The breakdown also added, “The games team has been coordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements in the “Hogwarts Legacy” sequel with the storylines that will play out in the “Harry Potter” HBO series coming from Warner Bros. Television.”

Because little is known about the upcoming TV adaption of Harry Potter, it isn’t clear how the Hogwarts Legacy sequel and the show will overlap. However, this is exciting news for those who have been hoping for more from the franchise.

There was also no mention of when the game might be planned for release, or when a trailer on its development might be expected – Just that it is a “very big priority” for the team.

At this time, there is no detailed information on what the game might be called, when or where it might take place, or how it might be tethered to the original Hogwarts Legacy. Hopefully, more will be revealed as other projects set in the Potter Universe take shape.