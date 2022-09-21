Fire Emblem Heroes tier list: Best characters ranked (September 2022)

Fire Emblem Heroes are all fantastic fun to play, however, some are better than others in battle. To find out which characters are most effective this month, check out our Fire Emblem Heroes tier list.

Fire Emblem Heroes is a free-to-play turn-based mobile game where the player controls one of the game’s fighters, known as Heroes, and pits them against other players in battle. However, not all Heroes are considered equal with them rising and falling in the rankings.

Of course, as with most games, the Fire Emblem Heroes tier list is likely to change as the developers continuously update the game, but our current rankings are up to date as of September 2022. Here’s who’s at the top of the pile this month.

Contents

Intelligent Fire Emblem Heroes is a mobile game that plays like the main series.

Fire Emblem Heroes Red tier list

Here’s a breakdown of the current Red characters in the Fire Emblem Heroes tier list, grading each Hero in the game. S+ tier represents the very best Heroes in the game at the moment, with the E tier showing the characters best avoided until the next update.

Tier Hero SS Tier Rearmed Líf, Brave Seliph, Valentine’s Chrom, Spring Idunn, Reginn, Summer Byleth (F), Young Caeda, Winter Altina, Legendary Lilina, Valentine’s Lif, Idunn, Fallen Ike, Fallen Julia, Masquerade Sigurd, Legendary Sigurd, Brave Lysithea, Hoshidan Summer Micaiah, Halloween Myrrh S Tier Summer Edelgard, Young Ike, Yen’fay, Brave Alm, Kiria, Halloween Hector, Valentine’s Ike, Plegian Dorothea, Tibarn, Shannan, Kris (M), Larcei, Summer Freyr, Plumeria, Picnic Flora, Lif, Aversa, Sothis, Young Marth, Igrene, Altina, Mareeta, Byleth (F), Byleth (M), Lysithea, Soiree Ishtar, Say’ri, Mirabilis, Catherine, Summer Tiki (Young), Sword Catria, Itsuki, Dheginsea, Flying Olivia, Sword Reinhardt, New Year Kaden, Brave Roy, Winter Zephiel, Lethe, Keaton, Brave Marth, Summer Joshua, Ninja Zihark, Brave Aim, Celica, Phina, Fallen Celica, Winter Tharja. Brave Celica, Fallen Mareeta, Astram, Legendary Seliph, Zelgius, Legendary Erika, Eliwood, Nah, Midori, Iago, Hrid, Legendary Ike, Brigid, Legendary Eliwood, Legendary Roy, Duo Eirika A Tier Shez (M), Thief Leila, Bridal Sophia, Fallen Lilith, Hilda (Genealogy), Young Mia, Legendary Nanna, Ascended Mareeta, Hugh , Hatari Nailah, New Year Fafnir, Winter Manuela, Flavia, Priam, Legendary Marth, Volke, Ninja Shinon, Malice, Constance, Muspell, Mia, Brial Oboro, Kempf, Ena, Owain, New Year Gunnthra, Roy, Seliph, Ewan, Ares, Ayra, Sigurd, Black Knight, Sophia, Caeda, Adrift Camilla, Spring Palla, Pelleas, Tharja, Bantu, Exalt Chrom, Tiki (Young), Xander, Draug, Red Tome Eirika, Elincia, Eyvel, Flora, Alm, New Year Anna, New year Eir, Karla, Laevatein, Lilina, Miranda, Veld, Nemesis, Marth, Ashnard B Tier Holst, Flame Tribe Rinkah, Kamui, Bridal Cecilia, Scathach, Salem, Galzus, Halloween Kurthnaga, Aelfric, Morgan (M), Scion Julia, Pirate Naesala, Knoll, Halloween Nowi, Olivia, Hostile Springs Elise, Palla, Nyx, Valentine’s Titania, Ryoma, Legendary Ryoma, Saber, New Year Hrid, Sanaki, Arden, Seth, Arvis, Athena, Hubert, Siegbert, Silvia, Soleil, Cain, New Year Camilla, Summer Tana, Bridal Tharja, Tiki (Adult), Chrom, Bridal Sigrun, Summer Lilina, Spring Bartre, Summer Flora, Bertram, Zephiel, Eirika, Eldigan, Alfonse, Garon, Gharnef, Gray, Summer Helbindi, Hana, Henry, Hinata, Ike, Joshua, Julius, Valentine’s Conrad, Katarina, Rutger, Laegjarn, Laslow, Leif, Lene, Summer Lorenz, Lon’qu, Lucina, Luke, Lyon, Masked Marth C Tier Selena (Fates), Ogma, Stahl, Navarre, Raigh, Canas, Tobin, Corrin (M), Fir, Karel Summer Leo, Leoo, Lloyd, Lyn, Marisa

Fire Emblem Heroes Blue tier list

Here’s a breakdown of the current Blue characters in the Fire Emblem Heroes tiers list:

Tier Hero SS Tier Ascended Idunn, Young Palla, Valentine’s Rudolf, Brave Hector, Brave Dimitri, Legendary Dimitri, New Year Alfonse, Halloween Tiki (Young), Legendary Azura, Seiros, Legendary Chrom S Tier Brave Chrom, Summer Thorr, Legendary Myrrh, Bridal Lilina, Fallen Dimitri, Hatari Karla, Legendary Fae, Kris (F), Ullr, Duo Ephraim, Brave Lucina, Brave Eirika, Summer Ingrid, Forsyth, Duessel, Legendary Julia, Ophelia, Fallen Corrin (M), Legendary Tiki (Young), Ninja Navarre, Pirate Surtr, Brave Eliwood, Picnic Lukas, Winter Ephraim, Lilith, Gatrie, Peony, Guinivere, Plegian Katarina, Reinhardt, Young Tana, Tsubasa, Selena, Legendary Lucina, Nifl, Ronan, Apotheosis Anna, Soiree Berkut, Masquerade, ldigan, Hardin, Summer Laegjarn, Petrine, Dimitri, Legendary Ephraim, Melady, Perceval, Naga, Summer Lyn, Spring Est, Sirius, Masquerade Quan, Winter Nino, Naesala, Nailah, Jorge, Nils, New Year Velouria, Winter Felix, Winter Hilda, Halloween Ilyana A Tier Monica, Flame Tribe Lyn, Jeralt, Thief Cath, Valentian Est, Summer Claude, Sain, Fallen Ninian, Ascended Ishtar, Spring Delthea, Legendary Caeda, Valentine’s Owain, New Year Reginn, Winter Mirabilis, Marcia, Ninja Corrin (M), Halloween Sothis, Seteth, Valentine’s Lyn, Altena, Brunnya, Kana (M), Geese, Rinea, Ferdinand, Ishtar, Ilyana, Gwendolyn, Fjorm, Kjelle, Est, Valentine’s Eliwood, Adrift Corrin (M), Corrin (F), Cordelia, Spring Narcian, Clair, Fallen Delthea, Fallen Berkut, Camus, Summer Camilla, Petra, Summer Lute, Panne, Hoshidan Summer Ryoma, Summer Norne, Robin (M), Fiora, Selkie, Nowi, Bridal Ninian, Halloween Niles, Rafiel, Micaiah, Hapi B Tier Karin, Spring Luthier, Miriel, Roshea, Halloween Sophia, Mae, Lute, Lukas, Scion Lewyn, Linde, A’Arachel, Kliff, Death Knight, Hinoka, Cormag, Florina, Abel, Finn, Cynthia, Galle, Ephraim, Effie, Donnel, Delthea, Sigrun, Ylgr, Summer Corrin (F), Summer Cordelia, Valter, Tanith, Ursula, Pent, Tana, Spring Catria, Catria, Tailtiu, Spring Marisa, Sumia, Berkut, Silas, Shiro, Azura, Shigure, Performing Shigure, New Year Laegjarn, Sharena, Shanna, Hostile Springs Ryoma, Mordecai, Saias, Heath, Roderick, Winter Robin, Travant, Quan, Peri, Oscar, Olwen, Valentine’s Soren, Oboro, Ninian, Conrad, Nephenee, Thea, Valbar, Morgan (F) C Tier Bridal Larum, Mathilda, Spring Lucina, Jagen, Spring Xander, Clive, Bridal Charlotte, Sully, Subaki, Bridal Caeda, Summer Robin (F), Oliver, Odin

Intelligent Fire Emblem Heroes characters rise and fall in the tier list rankings.

Fire Emblem Heroes Green tier list

Here’s a breakdown of the current Green characters in the Fire Emblem Heroes tiers list:

Tier Hero SS Tier Brave Tiki (Adult), Hatari Azura, Ninja Corrin (F), Valentine’s Alm, Brave Ike, Brave Ephraim, Legendary Edelgard, Young Merric, Winter Sothis, Thrasir, New Year Peony, Valentine’s Gustav, Bridal Catria, Legendary Celica, Brave Edelgard, Freyja. Surtr, Shamir, Legendary Dagr, Bridal Nailah, Mamori S Tier Ascended Hilda, Ymir, Summer Dimitri, Groom Roy, Valentine’s Lucina, New Year Dagr, Thorr, Ninja Shamir. Ascended Fjorm, Halloween Robin (F), Summer Caeda, Winter Bernadetta, Fallen Robin (M), Hel, Summer Selena, Reyson, Picnic Felicia, Ninja Laevatein, Fallen Lyon, Triandra, Nagi, Dieck, Yarne, Jill, Rinkah, New Year Lethe, Soiree Reinhardt, Pirate Veronica, Performing Azura, Azura (Young), Scion Larcei, Ninja Hana, Gatekeeper, Young Minerva, Myrrh, Plegian Tharja, New Year Keaton, Deirdre, Ced, Winter Jaffar, Winter Fae, Gerik, Hilda, Yune, Masquerade Lachesis, Brave Micaiah, Spring Fir, Kaden, Osian, Fae, Edelgard, Valentine’s Hector, Legendary Hector, Annette, Flame Emperor, Julia, Asbel A Tier Shez (F), Flame Tribe Mordecai, Flame Tribe Tana, Summer Eirika, Legendary Xander, Letizia, Limstella, Spring Sonya, Spring Maria, Winter Artur, Walhart, Eitri, Astrid, Otr, Wolf, Halloween Rhea, Groom Hinata, Sue, Python, Flying Nino, Charlotte, Nino, Valentine’s Greil, Green Tome Olwen, Rhajat, Robin (F), Hostile Springs Hinoka, New Year Fjorm, Flegian Kris (M), Ranulf, Amelia, Sheena, New Year Azura, Barst, Boey, Spring Veronica, Cecilia, Cherche, Wolt, Adrift Corrin (F), Dorcas, Hoshidan Summer Elincia, Echidna, Gunnthra, Ross, Summer Laevatein, Hector, Pirate Hinoka, Halloween Henry, Halloween Kagero, Kana (F), Legion, Lewyn, Summer Sylvain B Tier Brigand Boss, Fallen Gustav, Cath, Gonzalez, Basilio, Sedgar, Vyland, Caellach, Michalis, Orochi, Minerva, Lugh, Halloween L’Arachel, Valentine’s Mist, Raven, Bridal Sanaki, Anna, Arthur, Spring Sharena, Bartre, Beruka, Sonya, Soren, Haar, Camilla, Spring Camilla, Winter Chrom, Titania, Halloween Dorcas, Summer Elise, Frederick, Spring Alfonse, Gerome, Summer Ylgr, Hawkeye, Helbindi, Performing Inigo, Summer Innes, Darros, Mustafa, Libra, Valentine’s Lilina, Linus, Winter Lissa, Legendary Lyn, Groom Marth C Tier Merric, Narcian, Picnic Leo, Summer Tiki (Adult), Spring Chrom, Summer Xander, Gunter

Fire Emblem Heroes Grey tier list

Here’s a breakdown of the current Grey characters in the Fire Emblem Heroes tiers list:

Tier Hero SS Tier Brave Byleth (F), Askr, Legendary Leif, Ninja Lyn, Fallen Edelgard, Winter Marth, Bridal Micaiah, Legendary Corrin (F), Fallen Tiki (Young), Legendary Micaiah, Summer Freyja, Legendary Alm, Bramimond, Veronica, Pirate Tibarn, Valentine’s Faye S Tier Ascended Celica, Ascended Florina, Fallen Rhea, Elimine, Winter Lysithea, Ash, Eleonora, Ashera, New Year Plumeria, Spring Myrrh, Leila, Caineghis, Summer Mia, Brave Camilla, Fallen Corrin (F), Mila, Shinon, Bernadetta, Brave Claude, Sara, Flayn, Dozla, Winter Sephiran, Winter Cecilia, Brave Marianne, Julian, Masquerade Ethlyn, Bridal Fjorm, Eir, Young L’Arachel, Claude, New Year Selkie, Halloween Jakob, Young Innes, Soiree Nephenee, Duma A Tier Flame Tribe Muspell, Thief Nina, Summer Nifl, Medeus, Tine, Valentine’s Robin (F), Winter Ignatz, Ascended Laegjarn, Ninja Igrene, Halloween Robin (M), Halloween Mia, Brave Lyn, Rolf, Winter Eirika, Legendary Robin (F), Velouria, Scion Leif, Leanne, Norne, Louise, Hoshidan Summer Xander, Elise, Larum, Kronya, Gordin, Bow Hinoka, Klein, Summer Dorothea, Loki, Mirabelle, Yuri B Tier Young Soren, August, Spring Henry, Niime, Valentine’s Lissa, Hatari Deen, Hatari Xane, Natasha, Nanna, Silque, Niles, Nina, Performing Olivia, Hostile Springs Camilla, Priscilla, Hostile Springs Sakura, Valentine’s Roy, Lena, Saizo, Halloween Sakura, Tethys, Picnic Genny, Summer Rhys, Setsuna, New Year Laevatein, Mercedes, Sothe, Spring Bruno, Fallen Takumi, Spring Loki, Summer Takumi, New Year Takumi, Emmeryn, Clarine, Summer Ursula, Clarisse, Bridal Cordelia, New Year Corrin (M), Chad, Merlinus, Tanya, Ethlyn, Faye, Felicia, Gaius, Forrest, Summer Gunnthra, Jaffar, Eremiya, Kagero, Spring Kagero, Valentine’s Slique, Kaze, Legault, Gangrel, Summer Linde C Tier Mikoto, Mist, Summer Noise, Rebecca, Sakura, Serra, Azama, Takumi, Virion, Wrys, Brady, Summer Frederick, Summer Gaius, Genny, Innes, Jakob, Jamke, Jeorge, Lachesis, Leon, Lissa, Lucius, Bridal Lyn, Maria, Matthew

Fire Emblem Heroes Altema tier list

Here’s a breakdown of the current Altema characters in the Fire Emblem Heroes tiers list. The Altema list works a little differently from the one above, with each Altema character also representing one of the colors like Red, Blue, Green, or Grey.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Tier Hero Red Altema Tier Reginn, Valentine Lif, Lysithea, Legendary Sigurd, Summer Byleth Blue Altema Tier Brave Eirika, Brave Hector, New Year Alfonse, Reinhardt, Nifl Green Altema Tier Brave Edelgard, Legendary Byleth (m), Brave Gatekeeper, Fallen Lyon, Brave Ike Grey Altema Tier Fallen Edelgard, Ninja Lyn, Flayn, Brave Marianne, Brave Veronica

Remember, the Fire Emblem Heroes tier list changes every month or each time the developers update the game. Be sure to check back next month to see which Heroes have risen or dropped in the rankings.

For more mobile gaming tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Call of Duty Mobile rank guide | My Hero Mania codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Geometry Dash Vault codes | Ro Ghoul codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes | NBA 2K Mobile codes | Clash Royale creator codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes | Mobile Legends: Adventure codes