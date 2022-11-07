T3 Arena hero tier list: Best characters ranked (November 2022)

T3 Arena offers several characters to choose from and if you’re wondering which hero would be the best for you, our tier list has everything you need to know.
T3 Arena is a 3v3 fast-paced arena shooter that gives you an Overwatch-like experience on mobile phones. Developed by XD Entertainment, the game is finally out for Android after being available on the App Store for a while.
Currently, there are over 20 characters in the game, and not all come unlocked at first. Like most other mobile games, you’ll need to play matches to unlock all the characters along the way.
However, the roster is fairly sizable so prioritizing the right heroes can give you a huge advantage in your matches. If you’re wondering which characters to choose in T3 Arena, then keep reading as our tier list has everything you need to know.
Contents
T3 Arena character tier list
On October 13, 2022, T3 Arena had a global launch along with Season 3, increasing the roster size to a total of 23 heroes at present. The latest character that has joined the hero pool with the new season is Gatlyn.
Since you have to grind to unlock all the characters in the game, it only makes sense to unlock the best ones first. In our tier list below, we have sorted all of these characters from S-tier to C-tier, helping you choose your characters easily.
|Tier
|Characters (Heroes)
|S
|Chemist, Diggy, Gloria, Hua Ling, Iris, Labula, Victor
|A
|Cristina, Fort, Gatlyn, Judex, Mark, Ossas, Shell, Skadi
|B
|Hunter, Johnny Jet, Ruby, Sindri
|C
|Aleta, Jabali, Kazama, Yaa
T3 Arena: S-Tier heroes
Chemist
- Active Ability: Rapid-shot
- Passive Ability: Improved Compound
- Ultimate Ability: Potent Trigger
Chemist is one of those characters who can both inflict damage and heal her teammates at the same time. She carries a biotic grenade launcher that allows her to do the same.
While her Active ability can fire multiple grenades at once, her Ultimate ability can boost one of her teammate’s combat effectiveness for a short amount of time.
Diggy
- Active Ability: Illusory Touch
- Passive Ability: Particle Mending
- Ultimate Ability: Illusory Blast
Diggy is all about firepower in T3 Arena. Her shotgun can deal an insane amount of damage in close-quarter combat and she also has the ability to turn into a shark!
While her Active ability transforms her into a shark, her Passive ability helps to regain back some of her lost health. Her Ultimate ability does the same with the bonus of extra damage inflicted and stunning her enemies at the same time.
Gloria
- Active Ability: ZMR Assault Rifle
- Passive Ability: Dashing
- Ultimate Ability: Quicksand Bomb
Gloria is one such character who is efficient in both close and long-range combat. Her ZMR Assault Rifle acts like a shotgun at close range while zooms in with 30 bullets when you try to take down an enemy from a distance.
Her passive ability gives her a movement boost and can be quite useful when chasing down opponents or running away from intense moments.
Hua Ling
- Active Ability: Snare Bomb
- Passive Ability: Infrared Scan
- Ultimate Ability: Blast Arrow
Introduced in Season 1, Hua Ling is the master of archery in the game. When she combines her Snare Bomb with Blast Arrow, it becomes almost impossible for the enemy to survive.
Iris
- Active Ability: Pie-Bot
- Passive Ability: Med Sampling
- Ultimate Ability: Healing Field
Iris’s abilities make her the ideal healer in the game. Her active and ultimate abilities deploy a healing drone that can help to restore the HP lost.
Her passive ability makes knocked-out opponents drop health pickups. This can be crucial for her teammates when the fight gets intense and the healer is not nearby.
Labula
- Active Ability: Bouncy Spores
- Passive Ability: Charging Barrier
- Ultimate Ability: Coral Blast
Labula is one such character in the game who can take down an enemy almost in an instant. His Bouncy Spores inflict a good amount of damage when hit, both in close and long-range fights. His ultimate deploys a non-moving clone but can double down on the damage where Labula is aiming at.
Victor
- Active Ability: Tackle Charge
- Passive Ability: Speed Loading
- Ultimate Ability: M.G.P
Victo, using his powerful shotgun, hits heavy in the game. He has a whopping 5500 HP count and can prove to be a nightmare when going head-to-head against the enemy team.
T3 Arena: A-Tier heroes
Cristina
- Active Ability: Sticky Bomb
- Passive Ability: Incendiary Casing
- Ultimate Ability: Cluster Grenade
Cristina carries a grenade launcher that shoots projectiles, much like Junkrat from Overwatch. These projectiles can deal some severe damage when hit, which means the accuracy needs to be very precise.
Fort
- Active Ability: Antimatter Barrier
- Passive Ability: Impact Shield
- Ultimate Ability: Gravity Swirl
Fort is the antimatter king as his primary weapon can shoot four missiles that can stick to surfaces. He can also act like a tank as his active ability brings out a deployable barrier that can stop the incoming fire.
Gatlyn
- Active Ability: ÜberCharge
- Passive Ability: Force Field
- Ultimate Ability: Crippling Rounds
Gatlyn is quite versatile when it comes to her usage of weapons in the game. Her XM2140 Rotary Gun shoots at a very high rate, while her active ability wraps her with a shield to minimize damage intake.
Judex
- Active Ability: FS-105 Stunner
- Passive Ability: Dragonbreath Bomb
- Ultimate Ability: Tenacity
Judex is a fierce heroine in T3 Arena, rocking a powerful lever-action rifle. This rifle is effective in both mid-to-long range gunfights and when combined with her FS-105 Stunner, enemies get blinded and don’t get to stand a chance against her.
Mark
- Active Ability: Seeker Rocket
- Passive Ability: Proximity Sensor
- Ultimate Ability: Battle-Hardened
After serving in the military, Mark has now taken the responsibility of dealing with the agitators in T3 Arena. His auto rifle is efficient at both mid-to-close range gunfights and his passive ability can restore his lost health after disengaging.
Ossas
- Active Ability: Shadowfall
- Passive Ability: Whispers in the Night
- Ultimate Ability: Dark Surge
The only thing that you should not do against Ossas is peek! Being the only sniper in the game, his rifle can one-shot most enemies when fully charged. The only reason that puts him in this tier instead of S is that his learning curve is relatively steeper when compared to the rest of the characters.
Shell
- Active Ability: Shadow-Walk
- Passive Ability: Energy Resonance
- Ultimate Ability: Dimension Rift
Shell is more like an all-rounder in the game. She can deal damage and restore her lost HP with each hit, thanks to her passive ability.
While she has activated her Shadow-Walk, she becomes invincible for a short period of time, much like Reaper’s ‘Wraith Form’ from Overwatch.
Skadi
- Active Ability: Dub-STOP
- Passive Ability: Amped-Shot
- Ultimate Ability: Rock Blast
Skadi rocks a large-caliber pistol that is capable of melting down opponents from a distance. Her abilities mostly deal with sonic waves that can be used as surprise attacks when situations get intense.
T3 Arena: B-Tier heroes
Hunter
- Active Ability: Flare Round
- Passive Ability: Charged Shot
- Ultimate Ability: Rotation Runner
Unlike the S-tier and A-tier characters, Hunter is quite situational. His primary weapon is a 3-round burst assault rifle while his abilities provide a speed boost and increase damage.
Johnny Jet
- Active Ability: Veil of Chaos
- Passive Ability: Blending-in
- Ultimate Ability: Jet-Stim
Johnny Jet is mostly viable in close-quarter combats as his rapid-firing spray gun will trigger a critical hit only on multiple successful hits. His active ability can make him invisible and also recover HP while his passive ability gives a speed boost.
Ruby
- Active Ability: Mystic Shields
- Passive Ability: Reflux Barrier
- Ultimate Ability: Seeker Bolt
The reason Ruby is in this tier is that she is quite difficult to master. She fires three light bolts in a horizontal line and her activity ability brings out a three-piece barrier that moves forward.
Sindri
- Active Ability: Rage Ball: Deploy
- Passive Ability: Rage Ball: Assist
- Ultimate Ability: Rage Ball: Upgrade
Sindri’s Plasma Drill has the ability to fire three flying and exploding projectiles at a time. Her active ability deploys a Rage Ball that automatically starts to fire at enemies. It also helps to restore HP over time while her passive ability gains a temporary shield upon retrieving it.
T3 Arena: C-Tier heroes
Aleta
- Active Ability: Holo-Dash
- Passive Ability: Duble-Jumper
- Ultimate Ability: Decoy-Bomb
Aleta is very similar to Tracer from Overwatch, She has dual-wielded pistols and can dash fast but comes at a cost of inaccuracy.
Jabali
- Active Ability: Energy Barrier
- Passive Ability: Electro-Feedback
- Ultimate Ability: Arc Storm
Jabali is more of a tank in this game as he boasts a massive 7000 HP count along with an active shield that can block any attack from the enemy team. However, this comes at a cost of slowed movement speed.
Kazama
- Active Ability: Flight Mode
- Passive Ability: Munition Pack
- Ultimate Ability: Cannonball Dive
Kazama’s rocket launcher can explode enemies on impact while also having the ability to hover in the air for a short while. His passive ability helps to restock one round to his weapon upon hitting opponents.
Yaa
- Active Ability: Windshift
- Passive Ability: Stormward
- Ultimate Ability: Breezeblast
Yaa is swift and flows like the wind while shooting down enemies using her wind-energy pistol. Her active ability helps her to dash forward and escape intense gunfights, while her passive ability gives her a temporary shield for three seconds after dashing.
So, there you have it — that’s our T3 Arena tier list with all the best characters you should be using. If you are interested in more mobile games, be sure to check our other guides and tier lists:
Clash Royale Tier List | Clash Royale social guide | Pokemon Go codes | Clash Royale Star Levels | Clash Royale Chest Cycle | Roblox promo codes | Clash Royale Creator Codes