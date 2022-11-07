T3 Arena hero tier list: Best characters ranked (November 2022)

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

T3 Arena offers several characters to choose from and if you’re wondering which hero would be the best for you, our tier list has everything you need to know.

T3 Arena is a 3v3 fast-paced arena shooter that gives you an Overwatch-like experience on mobile phones. Developed by XD Entertainment, the game is finally out for Android after being available on the App Store for a while.

Currently, there are over 20 characters in the game, and not all come unlocked at first. Like most other mobile games, you’ll need to play matches to unlock all the characters along the way.

However, the roster is fairly sizable so prioritizing the right heroes can give you a huge advantage in your matches. If you’re wondering which characters to choose in T3 Arena, then keep reading as our tier list has everything you need to know.

Contents

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd T3 Arena has multiple heroes to choose from.

T3 Arena character tier list

On October 13, 2022, T3 Arena had a global launch along with Season 3, increasing the roster size to a total of 23 heroes at present. The latest character that has joined the hero pool with the new season is Gatlyn.

Since you have to grind to unlock all the characters in the game, it only makes sense to unlock the best ones first. In our tier list below, we have sorted all of these characters from S-tier to C-tier, helping you choose your characters easily.

Tier Characters (Heroes) S Chemist, Diggy, Gloria, Hua Ling, Iris, Labula, Victor A Cristina, Fort, Gatlyn, Judex, Mark, Ossas, Shell, Skadi B Hunter, Johnny Jet, Ruby, Sindri C Aleta, Jabali, Kazama, Yaa

T3 Arena: S-Tier heroes

Chemist

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Chemist can heal teammates in T3 Arena.

Active Ability : Rapid-shot

: Rapid-shot Passive Ability : Improved Compound

: Improved Compound Ultimate Ability: Potent Trigger

Chemist is one of those characters who can both inflict damage and heal her teammates at the same time. She carries a biotic grenade launcher that allows her to do the same.

While her Active ability can fire multiple grenades at once, her Ultimate ability can boost one of her teammate’s combat effectiveness for a short amount of time.

Diggy

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Diggy is highly dangerous at close range.

Active Ability : Illusory Touch

: Illusory Touch Passive Ability : Particle Mending

: Particle Mending Ultimate Ability: Illusory Blast

Diggy is all about firepower in T3 Arena. Her shotgun can deal an insane amount of damage in close-quarter combat and she also has the ability to turn into a shark!

While her Active ability transforms her into a shark, her Passive ability helps to regain back some of her lost health. Her Ultimate ability does the same with the bonus of extra damage inflicted and stunning her enemies at the same time.

Gloria

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Gloria can switch to her automatic shotgun for close-quarter combat.

Active Ability : ZMR Assault Rifle

: ZMR Assault Rifle Passive Ability : Dashing

: Dashing Ultimate Ability: Quicksand Bomb

Gloria is one such character who is efficient in both close and long-range combat. Her ZMR Assault Rifle acts like a shotgun at close range while zooms in with 30 bullets when you try to take down an enemy from a distance.

Her passive ability gives her a movement boost and can be quite useful when chasing down opponents or running away from intense moments.

Hua Ling

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Hua Ling is very similar to Hanzo from Overwatch.

Active Ability : Snare Bomb

: Snare Bomb Passive Ability : Infrared Scan

: Infrared Scan Ultimate Ability: Blast Arrow

Introduced in Season 1, Hua Ling is the master of archery in the game. When she combines her Snare Bomb with Blast Arrow, it becomes almost impossible for the enemy to survive.

Iris

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Iris can also heal teammates in the game.

Active Ability : Pie-Bot

: Pie-Bot Passive Ability : Med Sampling

: Med Sampling Ultimate Ability: Healing Field

Iris’s abilities make her the ideal healer in the game. Her active and ultimate abilities deploy a healing drone that can help to restore the HP lost.

Her passive ability makes knocked-out opponents drop health pickups. This can be crucial for her teammates when the fight gets intense and the healer is not nearby.

Labula

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Labula possesses alien weaponry that shoots high-velocity explosive spores.

Active Ability : Bouncy Spores

: Bouncy Spores Passive Ability : Charging Barrier

: Charging Barrier Ultimate Ability: Coral Blast

Labula is one such character in the game who can take down an enemy almost in an instant. His Bouncy Spores inflict a good amount of damage when hit, both in close and long-range fights. His ultimate deploys a non-moving clone but can double down on the damage where Labula is aiming at.

Victor

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Victor has a powerful shotgun that is highly dangerous up close.

Active Ability : Tackle Charge

: Tackle Charge Passive Ability : Speed Loading

: Speed Loading Ultimate Ability: M.G.P

Victo, using his powerful shotgun, hits heavy in the game. He has a whopping 5500 HP count and can prove to be a nightmare when going head-to-head against the enemy team.

T3 Arena: A-Tier heroes

Cristina

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Cristina has a grenade launcher that fires bouncy projectiles.

Active Ability : Sticky Bomb

: Sticky Bomb Passive Ability : Incendiary Casing

: Incendiary Casing Ultimate Ability: Cluster Grenade

Cristina carries a grenade launcher that shoots projectiles, much like Junkrat from Overwatch. These projectiles can deal some severe damage when hit, which means the accuracy needs to be very precise.

Fort

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Fort is also known as the Ironclad Juggernaut in the game.

Active Ability : Antimatter Barrier

: Antimatter Barrier Passive Ability : Impact Shield

: Impact Shield Ultimate Ability: Gravity Swirl

Fort is the antimatter king as his primary weapon can shoot four missiles that can stick to surfaces. He can also act like a tank as his active ability brings out a deployable barrier that can stop the incoming fire.

Gatlyn

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Gatlyn has a machine gun with a high rate of fire.

Active Ability : ÜberCharge

: ÜberCharge Passive Ability : Force Field

: Force Field Ultimate Ability: Crippling Rounds

Gatlyn is quite versatile when it comes to her usage of weapons in the game. Her XM2140 Rotary Gun shoots at a very high rate, while her active ability wraps her with a shield to minimize damage intake.

Judex

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Judex lever-action rifle excels in mid-to-long-range gunfights.

Active Ability: FS-105 Stunner

FS-105 Stunner Passive Ability: Dragonbreath Bomb

Dragonbreath Bomb Ultimate Ability: Tenacity

Judex is a fierce heroine in T3 Arena, rocking a powerful lever-action rifle. This rifle is effective in both mid-to-long range gunfights and when combined with her FS-105 Stunner, enemies get blinded and don’t get to stand a chance against her.

Mark

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Mark’s passive ability slowly restores HP.

Active Ability: Seeker Rocket

Seeker Rocket Passive Ability: Proximity Sensor

Proximity Sensor Ultimate Ability: Battle-Hardened

After serving in the military, Mark has now taken the responsibility of dealing with the agitators in T3 Arena. His auto rifle is efficient at both mid-to-close range gunfights and his passive ability can restore his lost health after disengaging.

Ossas

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Ossas’s sniper rifle can be charged to inflict increased damage.

Active Ability: Shadowfall

Shadowfall Passive Ability: Whispers in the Night

Whispers in the Night Ultimate Ability: Dark Surge

The only thing that you should not do against Ossas is peek! Being the only sniper in the game, his rifle can one-shot most enemies when fully charged. The only reason that puts him in this tier instead of S is that his learning curve is relatively steeper when compared to the rest of the characters.

Shell

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Each hit of Shell’s passive ability restores HP.

Active Ability: Shadow-Walk

Shadow-Walk Passive Ability: Energy Resonance

Energy Resonance Ultimate Ability: Dimension Rift

Shell is more like an all-rounder in the game. She can deal damage and restore her lost HP with each hit, thanks to her passive ability.

While she has activated her Shadow-Walk, she becomes invincible for a short period of time, much like Reaper’s ‘Wraith Form’ from Overwatch.

Skadi

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Skadi’s passive ability gets a damage boost after three rounds.

Active Ability: Dub-STOP

Dub-STOP Passive Ability: Amped-Shot

Amped-Shot Ultimate Ability: Rock Blast

Skadi rocks a large-caliber pistol that is capable of melting down opponents from a distance. Her abilities mostly deal with sonic waves that can be used as surprise attacks when situations get intense.

T3 Arena: B-Tier heroes

Hunter

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Hunter’s Active ability throws a device that detects nearby opponents.

Active Ability: Flare Round

Flare Round Passive Ability: Charged Shot

Charged Shot Ultimate Ability: Rotation Runner

Unlike the S-tier and A-tier characters, Hunter is quite situational. His primary weapon is a 3-round burst assault rifle while his abilities provide a speed boost and increase damage.

Johnny Jet

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Johnny Jet’s Ultimate ability deploys a device that can slow down opponents within its range.

Active Ability: Veil of Chaos

Veil of Chaos Passive Ability: Blending-in

Blending-in Ultimate Ability: Jet-Stim

Johnny Jet is mostly viable in close-quarter combats as his rapid-firing spray gun will trigger a critical hit only on multiple successful hits. His active ability can make him invisible and also recover HP while his passive ability gives a speed boost.

Ruby

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Ruby can launch powerful tracking projectiles in 3-round bursts.

Active Ability: Mystic Shields

Mystic Shields Passive Ability: Reflux Barrier

Reflux Barrier Ultimate Ability: Seeker Bolt

The reason Ruby is in this tier is that she is quite difficult to master. She fires three light bolts in a horizontal line and her activity ability brings out a three-piece barrier that moves forward.

Sindri

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Sindri can fire three flying and exploding projectiles at a time.

Active Ability: Rage Ball: Deploy

Rage Ball: Deploy Passive Ability: Rage Ball: Assist

Rage Ball: Assist Ultimate Ability: Rage Ball: Upgrade

Sindri’s Plasma Drill has the ability to fire three flying and exploding projectiles at a time. Her active ability deploys a Rage Ball that automatically starts to fire at enemies. It also helps to restore HP over time while her passive ability gains a temporary shield upon retrieving it.

T3 Arena: C-Tier heroes

Aleta

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Aleta has dual-wielding auto pistols.

Active Ability: Holo-Dash

Holo-Dash Passive Ability: Duble-Jumper

Duble-Jumper Ultimate Ability: Decoy-Bomb

Aleta is very similar to Tracer from Overwatch, She has dual-wielded pistols and can dash fast but comes at a cost of inaccuracy.

Jabali

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Jabali is quite hard to take down in matches.

Active Ability: Energy Barrier

Energy Barrier Passive Ability: Electro-Feedback

Electro-Feedback Ultimate Ability: Arc Storm

Jabali is more of a tank in this game as he boasts a massive 7000 HP count along with an active shield that can block any attack from the enemy team. However, this comes at a cost of slowed movement speed.

Kazama

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Kazama boasts a rocket launcher in T3 Arena.

Active Ability: Flight Mode

Flight Mode Passive Ability: Munition Pack

Munition Pack Ultimate Ability: Cannonball Dive

Kazama’s rocket launcher can explode enemies on impact while also having the ability to hover in the air for a short while. His passive ability helps to restock one round to his weapon upon hitting opponents.

Yaa

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd Yaa’s Passive ability gives her a shield for three seconds after dashing through an opponent.

Active Ability: Windshift

Windshift Passive Ability: Stormward

Stormward Ultimate Ability: Breezeblast

Yaa is swift and flows like the wind while shooting down enemies using her wind-energy pistol. Her active ability helps her to dash forward and escape intense gunfights, while her passive ability gives her a temporary shield for three seconds after dashing.

So, there you have it — that’s our T3 Arena tier list with all the best characters you should be using. If you are interested in more mobile games, be sure to check our other guides and tier lists:

