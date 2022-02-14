 Clash Royale creator codes: How to use codes & support streamers - Dexerto
Clash Royale creator codes: How to use codes & support streamers

Published: 14/Feb/2022 15:20

by Titas Khan
poster featuring characters from Clash Royale
Supercell

Clash Royale

Clash Royale creator codes are the best way to support your favorite content creators who stream the game. All you have to do is enter their respective creator codes whenever you make an in-game purchase, after which the creator will receive a certain portion of the sale from the developers.

Creator codes for Clash Royale streamers are generated by Supercell, specifically for verified content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Upcoming creators can also apply for a creator code via the Supercell Creators program.

Although Supercell hasn’t revealed the exact percentage it provides to content creators from each sale, it’s safe to say that some of the most popular streamers earn a substantial part of their annual income from Clash Royale creator codes.

Updated February 14, 2022, to confirm all active Clash Royale creator codes.

Contents

art work for Clash Royale featuring an ice wizard
Supercell
Make sure to support your favorite content creator with their codes.

All Clash Royale creator codes

Name of content creator Clash Royale creator code
Alvaro845 alvaro845
AmieNicole amie
Anikilo anikilo
Anon Moose zmot
Ark ark
Artube Clash artube
Clash with Ash cwa
Ash Brawl Stars ashbs
Ashtax ashtax
AtchiinWu atchiin
Aurel COC aurelcoc
AuRuM TV aurum
Axael TV axael
BangSkot bangskot
BBok TV bbok
Beaker’s Lab beak
BenTimm1 bt1
BigSpin bigspin
Bisectatron Gaming bisect
B-rad brad
BroCast brocast
Bruno Clash brunoclash
Captain Ben cptnben
CarbonFin Gaming carbonfin
Chicken Brawl chicken
Chief Pat pat
ChiefAvalon eSports and Gaming chiefavalon
Clash Bashing bash
Clash Champs clash champs
Clashing Adda adda
Clash com Nery nery
Clash of Stats cos
Clash Royale Dicas clashdicas
Clash with Cory cwc
Clash with Eric – OneHive eric
ClashGames clashgames
CashPlayhouse avi
CLASHwithSHANE shane
Coach Cory cory
Coltonw83 coltonw83
Consty consty
CorruptYT corrupt
CosmicDuo cosmo
DarkBarbarian wikibarbar
DavidK davidk
Deck Shop deckshop
Decow do Canal decow
DrekzeNN drekzenn
ECHO Gaming echo
Elchiki elchiki
eVe MAXi maxi
Ewelina ewe
Ferre ferre
FlobbyCr flobby
FullFrontage fullfrontage
Galadon Gaming galadon
Gaming with Noc noc
GizmoSpike gizmo
GODSON – Gaming godson
gouloulou gouloulou
Grax grax
Guzzo games guzzo
Hey! Brother heybrother
iTzu itzu
Jo Jonas jojans
Joe McDonalds joe
JS GodSaveTheFish jsgod
Judo Sloth Gaming judo
JUNE june
KairosTime Gaming kairos
Kenny Jo clashjo
KFC Clash kfc
kiokio kio
Klus klus
Klaus Gaming klaus
Ladyb ladyb
Landi landi
Legendaray ray
Lex lex
Light Pollux lightpollux
Lukas – Brawl Stars lukas
Malcaide malcaide
MOLT  molt
MortenRoyale morten
MrMobilefanboy mbf
Nana nana
Nat nat
NaxivaGaming naxiva
nickatnyte nyte
Noobs IMTV noobs
NyteOwl owl
Orange Juice Gaming oj
Ouah Leouff ouah
Oyun Gemisi oyungemisi
PitBullFera pitbullfera
Pixel Crux crux
puuki puuki
Radical Rosh radical
Rey rey
Romain Dot Live romain
RoyaleAPI royaleapi
Rozetmen rozetmen
Ruusskov rurglou
SHELBI shelbi
Sidekick sidekick
Sir Moose Gaming moose
SirTagCR sirtag
Sitr0x Games sitrox
SkullCrusher Boom Beach skullcrusher
sokingrcq soking
spAnser spanser
Spiuk Gaming spiuk
StarList starlist
Stats Royale stats
Sumit 007 sumit007
Surgical Goblin surgicalgoblin
Suzie suzie
TheGameHuntah huntah
Trymacs trymacs
Vinho vinho
Well Played cauemp
WithZack withzack
Wonderbrad wonderbrad
Yde yde
YoSoyRick yosoyrick
Zsomac zsomac

How to use Clash Royale creator codes

Using creator codes to support your favorite streamer or content creator is an extremely simple task to accomplish. Once you have selected which code you want to use, follow these simple steps:

  • Copy the creator code that you want to use and launch Clash Royale.
  • Head over to the in-game Shop and scroll to the bottom of the menu until you reach the Creator Boost section.
  • Paste the respective creator code and click on ‘OK‘ to apply the code.

Benefits of using creator codes

Supercell creator codes are very beneficial, for not only the content creator but also for the user who chooses to support them. Primarily, using a creator code while making an in-game purchase doesn’t cost anything extra. Additionally, the financial boost delivered by the supporters through Supercell also acts as a source of motivation for the creator.

As we previously mentioned, Supercell does not reveal the share of profits that are provided to content creators. However, it is safe to say that some of the most popular content creators like Chief Pat, GODSON, Galadon, and several others earn a major chunk of their annual financial income from their creator codes.

art for Clash Royale featuring the three heroes in the game
Supercell
Lead your strongest strategies into battle and climb through the leaderboards in Clash Royale.

When are new Clash Royale creator codes released?

There is no specific timeframe that Supercell follows when it comes to releasing new creator codes. Any and every content creator with a verified account on streaming platforms can apply for their own creator code. However, there are a bunch of criteria that need to be met before a new creator code is generated for them.

With that in mind, you can always ask your favorite Clash Royale streamer for their creator codes. Given that there is a huge potential of receiving support from their viewer community, most content creators choose to showcase their creator codes not only in their videos but also under the description of their channels.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Clash Royale creator codes.

