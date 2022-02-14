Clash Royale creator codes: How to use codes & support streamers

Clash Royale creator codes are the best way to support your favorite content creators who stream the game. All you have to do is enter their respective creator codes whenever you make an in-game purchase, after which the creator will receive a certain portion of the sale from the developers.
Creator codes for Clash Royale streamers are generated by Supercell, specifically for verified content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Upcoming creators can also apply for a creator code via the Supercell Creators program.
Although Supercell hasn’t revealed the exact percentage it provides to content creators from each sale, it’s safe to say that some of the most popular streamers earn a substantial part of their annual income from Clash Royale creator codes.
Updated February 14, 2022, to confirm all active Clash Royale creator codes.
Contents
- All Clash Royale creator codes
- How to use Clash Royale creator codes
- Benefits of using creator codes in Clash Royale
- When are new creator codes released?
All Clash Royale creator codes
|Name of content creator
|Clash Royale creator code
|Alvaro845
|alvaro845
|AmieNicole
|amie
|Anikilo
|anikilo
|Anon Moose
|zmot
|Ark
|ark
|Artube Clash
|artube
|Clash with Ash
|cwa
|Ash Brawl Stars
|ashbs
|Ashtax
|ashtax
|AtchiinWu
|atchiin
|Aurel COC
|aurelcoc
|AuRuM TV
|aurum
|Axael TV
|axael
|BangSkot
|bangskot
|BBok TV
|bbok
|Beaker’s Lab
|beak
|BenTimm1
|bt1
|BigSpin
|bigspin
|Bisectatron Gaming
|bisect
|B-rad
|brad
|BroCast
|brocast
|Bruno Clash
|brunoclash
|Captain Ben
|cptnben
|CarbonFin Gaming
|carbonfin
|Chicken Brawl
|chicken
|Chief Pat
|pat
|ChiefAvalon eSports and Gaming
|chiefavalon
|Clash Bashing
|bash
|Clash Champs
|clash champs
|Clashing Adda
|adda
|Clash com Nery
|nery
|Clash of Stats
|cos
|Clash Royale Dicas
|clashdicas
|Clash with Cory
|cwc
|Clash with Eric – OneHive
|eric
|ClashGames
|clashgames
|CashPlayhouse
|avi
|CLASHwithSHANE
|shane
|Coach Cory
|cory
|Coltonw83
|coltonw83
|Consty
|consty
|CorruptYT
|corrupt
|CosmicDuo
|cosmo
|DarkBarbarian
|wikibarbar
|DavidK
|davidk
|Deck Shop
|deckshop
|Decow do Canal
|decow
|DrekzeNN
|drekzenn
|ECHO Gaming
|echo
|Elchiki
|elchiki
|eVe MAXi
|maxi
|Ewelina
|ewe
|Ferre
|ferre
|FlobbyCr
|flobby
|FullFrontage
|fullfrontage
|Galadon Gaming
|galadon
|Gaming with Noc
|noc
|GizmoSpike
|gizmo
|GODSON – Gaming
|godson
|gouloulou
|gouloulou
|Grax
|grax
|Guzzo games
|guzzo
|Hey! Brother
|heybrother
|iTzu
|itzu
|Jo Jonas
|jojans
|Joe McDonalds
|joe
|JS GodSaveTheFish
|jsgod
|Judo Sloth Gaming
|judo
|JUNE
|june
|KairosTime Gaming
|kairos
|Kenny Jo
|clashjo
|KFC Clash
|kfc
|kiokio
|kio
|Klus
|klus
|Klaus Gaming
|klaus
|Ladyb
|ladyb
|Landi
|landi
|Legendaray
|ray
|Lex
|lex
|Light Pollux
|lightpollux
|Lukas – Brawl Stars
|lukas
|Malcaide
|malcaide
|MOLT
|molt
|MortenRoyale
|morten
|MrMobilefanboy
|mbf
|Nana
|nana
|Nat
|nat
|NaxivaGaming
|naxiva
|nickatnyte
|nyte
|Noobs IMTV
|noobs
|NyteOwl
|owl
|Orange Juice Gaming
|oj
|Ouah Leouff
|ouah
|Oyun Gemisi
|oyungemisi
|PitBullFera
|pitbullfera
|Pixel Crux
|crux
|puuki
|puuki
|Radical Rosh
|radical
|Rey
|rey
|Romain Dot Live
|romain
|RoyaleAPI
|royaleapi
|Rozetmen
|rozetmen
|Ruusskov
|rurglou
|SHELBI
|shelbi
|Sidekick
|sidekick
|Sir Moose Gaming
|moose
|SirTagCR
|sirtag
|Sitr0x Games
|sitrox
|SkullCrusher Boom Beach
|skullcrusher
|sokingrcq
|soking
|spAnser
|spanser
|Spiuk Gaming
|spiuk
|StarList
|starlist
|Stats Royale
|stats
|Sumit 007
|sumit007
|Surgical Goblin
|surgicalgoblin
|Suzie
|suzie
|TheGameHuntah
|huntah
|Trymacs
|trymacs
|Vinho
|vinho
|Well Played
|cauemp
|WithZack
|withzack
|Wonderbrad
|wonderbrad
|Yde
|yde
|YoSoyRick
|yosoyrick
|Zsomac
|zsomac
How to use Clash Royale creator codes
Using creator codes to support your favorite streamer or content creator is an extremely simple task to accomplish. Once you have selected which code you want to use, follow these simple steps:
- Copy the creator code that you want to use and launch Clash Royale.
- Head over to the in-game Shop and scroll to the bottom of the menu until you reach the Creator Boost section.
- Paste the respective creator code and click on ‘OK‘ to apply the code.
Benefits of using creator codes
Supercell creator codes are very beneficial, for not only the content creator but also for the user who chooses to support them. Primarily, using a creator code while making an in-game purchase doesn’t cost anything extra. Additionally, the financial boost delivered by the supporters through Supercell also acts as a source of motivation for the creator.
As we previously mentioned, Supercell does not reveal the share of profits that are provided to content creators. However, it is safe to say that some of the most popular content creators like Chief Pat, GODSON, Galadon, and several others earn a major chunk of their annual financial income from their creator codes.
When are new Clash Royale creator codes released?
There is no specific timeframe that Supercell follows when it comes to releasing new creator codes. Any and every content creator with a verified account on streaming platforms can apply for their own creator code. However, there are a bunch of criteria that need to be met before a new creator code is generated for them.
With that in mind, you can always ask your favorite Clash Royale streamer for their creator codes. Given that there is a huge potential of receiving support from their viewer community, most content creators choose to showcase their creator codes not only in their videos but also under the description of their channels.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Clash Royale creator codes.
