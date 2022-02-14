Clash Royale creator codes: How to use codes & support streamers

Clash Royale creator codes are the best way to support your favorite content creators who stream the game. All you have to do is enter their respective creator codes whenever you make an in-game purchase, after which the creator will receive a certain portion of the sale from the developers.

Creator codes for Clash Royale streamers are generated by Supercell, specifically for verified content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Upcoming creators can also apply for a creator code via the Supercell Creators program.

Although Supercell hasn’t revealed the exact percentage it provides to content creators from each sale, it’s safe to say that some of the most popular streamers earn a substantial part of their annual income from Clash Royale creator codes.

Advertisement

Updated February 14, 2022, to confirm all active Clash Royale creator codes.

Contents

All Clash Royale creator codes

Name of content creator Clash Royale creator code Alvaro845 alvaro845 AmieNicole amie Anikilo anikilo Anon Moose zmot Ark ark Artube Clash artube Clash with Ash cwa Ash Brawl Stars ashbs Ashtax ashtax AtchiinWu atchiin Aurel COC aurelcoc AuRuM TV aurum Axael TV axael BangSkot bangskot BBok TV bbok Beaker’s Lab beak BenTimm1 bt1 BigSpin bigspin Bisectatron Gaming bisect B-rad brad BroCast brocast Bruno Clash brunoclash Captain Ben cptnben CarbonFin Gaming carbonfin Chicken Brawl chicken Chief Pat pat ChiefAvalon eSports and Gaming chiefavalon Clash Bashing bash Clash Champs clash champs Clashing Adda adda Clash com Nery nery Clash of Stats cos Clash Royale Dicas clashdicas Clash with Cory cwc Clash with Eric – OneHive eric ClashGames clashgames CashPlayhouse avi CLASHwithSHANE shane Coach Cory cory Coltonw83 coltonw83 Consty consty CorruptYT corrupt CosmicDuo cosmo DarkBarbarian wikibarbar DavidK davidk Deck Shop deckshop Decow do Canal decow DrekzeNN drekzenn ECHO Gaming echo Elchiki elchiki eVe MAXi maxi Ewelina ewe Ferre ferre FlobbyCr flobby FullFrontage fullfrontage Galadon Gaming galadon Gaming with Noc noc GizmoSpike gizmo GODSON – Gaming godson gouloulou gouloulou Grax grax Guzzo games guzzo Hey! Brother heybrother iTzu itzu Jo Jonas jojans Joe McDonalds joe JS GodSaveTheFish jsgod Judo Sloth Gaming judo JUNE june KairosTime Gaming kairos Kenny Jo clashjo KFC Clash kfc kiokio kio Klus klus Klaus Gaming klaus Ladyb ladyb Landi landi Legendaray ray Lex lex Light Pollux lightpollux Lukas – Brawl Stars lukas Malcaide malcaide MOLT molt MortenRoyale morten MrMobilefanboy mbf Nana nana Nat nat NaxivaGaming naxiva nickatnyte nyte Noobs IMTV noobs NyteOwl owl Orange Juice Gaming oj Ouah Leouff ouah Oyun Gemisi oyungemisi PitBullFera pitbullfera Pixel Crux crux puuki puuki Radical Rosh radical Rey rey Romain Dot Live romain RoyaleAPI royaleapi Rozetmen rozetmen Ruusskov rurglou SHELBI shelbi Sidekick sidekick Sir Moose Gaming moose SirTagCR sirtag Sitr0x Games sitrox SkullCrusher Boom Beach skullcrusher sokingrcq soking spAnser spanser Spiuk Gaming spiuk StarList starlist Stats Royale stats Sumit 007 sumit007 Surgical Goblin surgicalgoblin Suzie suzie TheGameHuntah huntah Trymacs trymacs Vinho vinho Well Played cauemp WithZack withzack Wonderbrad wonderbrad Yde yde YoSoyRick yosoyrick Zsomac zsomac

How to use Clash Royale creator codes

Using creator codes to support your favorite streamer or content creator is an extremely simple task to accomplish. Once you have selected which code you want to use, follow these simple steps:

Copy the creator code that you want to use and launch Clash Royale .

. Head over to the in-game Shop and scroll to the bottom of the menu until you reach the Creator Boost section.

section. Paste the respective creator code and click on ‘OK‘ to apply the code.

Benefits of using creator codes

Supercell creator codes are very beneficial, for not only the content creator but also for the user who chooses to support them. Primarily, using a creator code while making an in-game purchase doesn’t cost anything extra. Additionally, the financial boost delivered by the supporters through Supercell also acts as a source of motivation for the creator.

Read More: Best Clash Royale Decks

As we previously mentioned, Supercell does not reveal the share of profits that are provided to content creators. However, it is safe to say that some of the most popular content creators like Chief Pat, GODSON, Galadon, and several others earn a major chunk of their annual financial income from their creator codes.

Advertisement

When are new Clash Royale creator codes released?

There is no specific timeframe that Supercell follows when it comes to releasing new creator codes. Any and every content creator with a verified account on streaming platforms can apply for their own creator code. However, there are a bunch of criteria that need to be met before a new creator code is generated for them.

Read More: NBA 2K Mobile codes

With that in mind, you can always ask your favorite Clash Royale streamer for their creator codes. Given that there is a huge potential of receiving support from their viewer community, most content creators choose to showcase their creator codes not only in their videos but also under the description of their channels.

Advertisement

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Clash Royale creator codes.

For more codes lists, make sure to go through our various guides:

Roblox promo codes | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Bee Swarm codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Honkai Impact codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Bad Business codes