NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2022) – How to get free player cards, Energy Recharges & more

NBA 2K Mobile codes can help you receive some of the highest-rated player cards, Energy Recharges, and much more. For February 2022, we’ve got all of the latest information on how to redeem these codes.
NBA 2K Mobile’s MyTeam game mode allows you to collect your favorite player cards to compose your own team. However, you will need to spend coins to purchase or unlock these player cards in the game.
While you can collect coins in the game without spending a penny, redeeming NBA 2K Mobile codes can help you to claim high-rated player cards for free during in-game events.
Advertisement
Updated February 8, 2022, to confirm all expired codes.
Contents
- NBA 2K Mobile codes
- How to redeem codes
- All expired codes in 2022
- What are NBA 2K Mobile codes used for?
NBA 2K Mobile codes
As of February 8, 2022, there are no active codes for NBA 2k Mobile. However, NBA 2K Mobile is known for releasing new codes every month or so.
- Read More: Ro Ghouls codes
Given that the last code expired on January 31, 2022, it is highly expected that a new one could release towards the end of February. As more codes are revealed by the developers, we’ll be sure to update you right here.
How to redeem NBA 2K Mobile codes
Redeeming codes is a fairly easy task to accomplish, and can be done in a few simple steps:
- Launch NBA 2K Mobile on your device.
- Click on the ‘Redeem‘ option as the game launches.
- Type the respective code in the pop-up that appears on your screen.
- The rewards are redeemed automatically as soon as you enter a non-expired code in the pop-up window.
All expired codes in 2022
|Code
|Reward
|THEADMIRAL
|David Robinson card
|CAPTAINKLAY
|Klay Thomspon card
|DAMETIME
|Damon Lillard card
|JRUESUMMER
|Jrue’s Summer card
|SHOWTIME
|Magic Johnson’s card
|THEBIGCACTUS
|Shaq’s card
|KPPLAYOFFS
|Porzingis’ theme card and two event energy chargers
|ELGINBAYLOR
|Elgin Baylor’s card
|CP3PHOENIX
|Chris Paul’s card
|EMERALDKLAY
|Klay Thompson’s card
|ADFIRSTCHIP
|Onyx Anthony Davis card
|MAMBAFOREVER
|Onyx Kobe Bryant card
|JIMMYBUCKETS
|Jimmy Butler card
|CURRYFAM
|Emerald Dell Curry, Ruby Stephen Curry, and Gold Seth Curry cards
|VINSANITY
|Amethyst Vince Carter card and two Energy Recharges
|RUBYJOKER
|Ruby Nikola Jokic card and two Energy Recharges
|HOODIEMELO
|Sapphire Carmelo Anthony card and Hooded Sweater for MyPlayer game mode.
|ZIONDEBUT
|Sapphire Zion Williamson card and two Small Generic Chargers
|DAMEDOLLA
|Emerald Damian Lillard card and 10 Standard Gear Keys
|GREEKFREAKMVP
|Emerald Giannis Antetokounmpo card and a Small Generic Charger
|BEARDISBACK
|Gold James Harden card
|COMMUNITY-EVO
|Any one of Evolution Channing Frye, Latrell Sprewell, or Jrue Holiday cards
|CMNTY-YK9AK-G2JW7-92WC3-8XGND
|Two Free Wheel Spins
|#2KTVHeadTie
|2KTV Headband
|HZ84F-HG82V-WPD76-37AYT-921DW
|Up to three tokens
|THANKYOUMYTEAMCOMMUNITY
|Tokens, a League Pack, or MT
What are NBA 2K Mobile codes used for?
As you can see in the list above, most codes are used for redeeming high-rated player cards. This allows you to build an extremely strong squad of players for your MyTeam mode even without having to purchase in-game currency.
Advertisement
- Read More: NBA 2K22 Locker codes
Although there are no active codes available at this moment, NBA 2K Mobile receives regular events and updates where new codes are revealed. Given that the last code expired on 31 January 2022, the upcoming code to unlock a top-tier player is likely right around the corner.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about NBA 2K Mobile codes for February 2022.
For more promo codes, make sure to go through our various guides:
The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Bee Swarm codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Honkai Impact codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Bad Business codes
Advertisement