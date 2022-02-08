NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2022) – How to get free player cards, Energy Recharges & more

NBA 2K Mobile codes can help you receive some of the highest-rated player cards, Energy Recharges, and much more. For February 2022, we’ve got all of the latest information on how to redeem these codes.

NBA 2K Mobile’s MyTeam game mode allows you to collect your favorite player cards to compose your own team. However, you will need to spend coins to purchase or unlock these player cards in the game.

While you can collect coins in the game without spending a penny, redeeming NBA 2K Mobile codes can help you to claim high-rated player cards for free during in-game events.

Updated February 8, 2022, to confirm all expired codes.

Contents

NBA 2K Mobile codes

As of February 8, 2022, there are no active codes for NBA 2k Mobile. However, NBA 2K Mobile is known for releasing new codes every month or so.

Given that the last code expired on January 31, 2022, it is highly expected that a new one could release towards the end of February. As more codes are revealed by the developers, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

How to redeem NBA 2K Mobile codes

Redeeming codes is a fairly easy task to accomplish, and can be done in a few simple steps:

Launch NBA 2K Mobile on your device.

Click on the ‘ Redeem ‘ option as the game launches.

‘ option as the game launches. Type the respective code in the pop-up that appears on your screen.

The rewards are redeemed automatically as soon as you enter a non-expired code in the pop-up window.

All expired codes in 2022

Code Reward THEADMIRAL David Robinson card CAPTAINKLAY Klay Thomspon card DAMETIME Damon Lillard card JRUESUMMER Jrue’s Summer card SHOWTIME Magic Johnson’s card THEBIGCACTUS Shaq’s card KPPLAYOFFS Porzingis’ theme card and two event energy chargers ELGINBAYLOR Elgin Baylor’s card CP3PHOENIX Chris Paul’s card EMERALDKLAY Klay Thompson’s card ADFIRSTCHIP Onyx Anthony Davis card MAMBAFOREVER Onyx Kobe Bryant card JIMMYBUCKETS Jimmy Butler card CURRYFAM Emerald Dell Curry, Ruby Stephen Curry, and Gold Seth Curry cards VINSANITY Amethyst Vince Carter card and two Energy Recharges RUBYJOKER Ruby Nikola Jokic card and two Energy Recharges HOODIEMELO Sapphire Carmelo Anthony card and Hooded Sweater for MyPlayer game mode. ZIONDEBUT Sapphire Zion Williamson card and two Small Generic Chargers DAMEDOLLA Emerald Damian Lillard card and 10 Standard Gear Keys GREEKFREAKMVP Emerald Giannis Antetokounmpo card and a Small Generic Charger BEARDISBACK Gold James Harden card COMMUNITY-EVO Any one of Evolution Channing Frye, Latrell Sprewell, or Jrue Holiday cards CMNTY-YK9AK-G2JW7-92WC3-8XGND Two Free Wheel Spins #2KTVHeadTie 2KTV Headband HZ84F-HG82V-WPD76-37AYT-921DW Up to three tokens THANKYOUMYTEAMCOMMUNITY Tokens, a League Pack, or MT

What are NBA 2K Mobile codes used for?

As you can see in the list above, most codes are used for redeeming high-rated player cards. This allows you to build an extremely strong squad of players for your MyTeam mode even without having to purchase in-game currency.

Although there are no active codes available at this moment, NBA 2K Mobile receives regular events and updates where new codes are revealed. Given that the last code expired on 31 January 2022, the upcoming code to unlock a top-tier player is likely right around the corner.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about NBA 2K Mobile codes for February 2022.

