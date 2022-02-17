Call of Duty Mobile rank guide: Points breakdown, rank reset, & more

The Call of Duty Mobile rank system, despite being highly rewarding, features a lot of tiers across seven different ranks before you can truly reach the top of the leaderboards.
Call of Duty Mobile features a rank system that is fairly similar to that of PUBG Mobile or Free Fire. Similarly, the game features both, multiplayer as well as battle royale modes for rank matches. The quickest method to climb through the leaderboards and finish the season with a high rank is to simply play ranked matches while trying to perform at your best personal level.
The more matches you manage to win in the ranked mode of CODM, the sooner you will be able to level up your rank. Our Call of Duty Mobile rank guide will help you get a clear understanding of everything that you need to know about it.
Advertisement
Contents
- What are the different ranks in Call of Duty Mobile
- Ranks Divisions
- What are the rewards for ranking up
- How does rank reset work?
What are the different ranks in Call of Duty Mobile?
CODM features a total of seven different ranks. These ranks are:
- Rookie
- Veteran
- Elite
- Pro
- Master
- Grandmaster
- Legendary
However, you should note that Rookie, Veteran, Elite, and Pro, feature five individual tiers of their own in the Call of Duty Mobile rank system. This further means that you will have to cross all the five tiers in Rookie before you can achieve the rank of Veteran.
Rank Divisions
|Rank
|Required Points
|Rookie I
|0-200
|Rookie II
|201-400
|Rookie III
|401-600
|Rookie IV
|601-800
|Rookie V
|801-1000
|Veteran I
|1001-1200
|Veteran II
|1201-1400
|Veteran III
|1401-1600
|Veteran IV
|1601-1800
|Veteran V
|1801-2000
|Elite I
|2001-2200
|Elite II
|2201-2400
|Elite III
|2401-2600
|Elite IV
|2601-2800
|Elite V
|2801-3000
|Pro I
|3001-3300
|Pro II
|3301-3600
|Pro III
|3601-3900
|Pro IV
|3901-4200
|Pro V
|4201-4500
|Master
|4501-6000
|Grandmaster
|6001-8000
|Legend
|8000+
Rewards for Ranking Up
At the end of every season in Call of Duty Mobile, you will receive rewards based on the rank at which you are ending the respective season. Rewards for specific ranks always differ with every season, however, it goes without saying that the higher your rank, the better rewards you will receive.
Advertisement
As already mentioned, the rank system available in CODM is highly incentivized, which makes the game an extremely rewarding experience. Nevertheless, you should note that after the end of every season, your rank will be reset to a lower point. Here’s a table that’ll help you understand how rank reset works in the game.
How does Call of Duty Mobile rank reset work?
|Rank at which you ended the previous Season
|Rank which you received at the beginning of the next Season
|Legendary/Grandmaster/Master
|Pro I
|Pro V
|Veteran V
|Pro III and IV
|Veteran IV
|Pro I and II
|Veteran III
|Veteran I and II
|Rookie II
|Elite II and III
|Veteran I
|Elite I and Veteran V
|Rookie V
|Veteran III and IV
|Rookie III
|Elite IV and V
|Veteran II
|Rookie I-V
|Rookie I
Although dropping a few ranks at the beginning of each season might come as a disappointment, the thrill and fun of achieving a higher rank than you did in the previous season make the experience highly enjoyable.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the CODM rank guide.
Advertisement
For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.
Roblox promo codes | Clash Royale Star Levels | Clash Royale Chest Cycle | Pokemon Go codes | Clash Royale social guide | Clash Royale Creator Codes | CODM Warzone | CODM Season 2 |