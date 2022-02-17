Call of Duty Mobile rank guide: Points breakdown, rank reset, & more

The Call of Duty Mobile rank system, despite being highly rewarding, features a lot of tiers across seven different ranks before you can truly reach the top of the leaderboards.

Call of Duty Mobile features a rank system that is fairly similar to that of PUBG Mobile or Free Fire. Similarly, the game features both, multiplayer as well as battle royale modes for rank matches. The quickest method to climb through the leaderboards and finish the season with a high rank is to simply play ranked matches while trying to perform at your best personal level.

The more matches you manage to win in the ranked mode of CODM, the sooner you will be able to level up your rank. Our Call of Duty Mobile rank guide will help you get a clear understanding of everything that you need to know about it.

What are the different ranks in Call of Duty Mobile?

CODM features a total of seven different ranks. These ranks are:

Rookie

Veteran

Elite

Pro

Master

Grandmaster

Legendary

However, you should note that Rookie, Veteran, Elite, and Pro, feature five individual tiers of their own in the Call of Duty Mobile rank system. This further means that you will have to cross all the five tiers in Rookie before you can achieve the rank of Veteran.

Rank Divisions

Rank Required Points Rookie I 0-200 Rookie II 201-400 Rookie III 401-600 Rookie IV 601-800 Rookie V 801-1000 Veteran I 1001-1200 Veteran II 1201-1400 Veteran III 1401-1600 Veteran IV 1601-1800 Veteran V 1801-2000 Elite I 2001-2200 Elite II 2201-2400 Elite III 2401-2600 Elite IV 2601-2800 Elite V 2801-3000 Pro I 3001-3300 Pro II 3301-3600 Pro III 3601-3900 Pro IV 3901-4200 Pro V 4201-4500 Master 4501-6000 Grandmaster 6001-8000 Legend 8000+

Rewards for Ranking Up

At the end of every season in Call of Duty Mobile, you will receive rewards based on the rank at which you are ending the respective season. Rewards for specific ranks always differ with every season, however, it goes without saying that the higher your rank, the better rewards you will receive.

As already mentioned, the rank system available in CODM is highly incentivized, which makes the game an extremely rewarding experience. Nevertheless, you should note that after the end of every season, your rank will be reset to a lower point. Here’s a table that’ll help you understand how rank reset works in the game.

How does Call of Duty Mobile rank reset work?

Rank at which you ended the previous Season Rank which you received at the beginning of the next Season Legendary/Grandmaster/Master Pro I Pro V Veteran V Pro III and IV Veteran IV Pro I and II Veteran III Veteran I and II Rookie II Elite II and III Veteran I Elite I and Veteran V Rookie V Veteran III and IV Rookie III Elite IV and V Veteran II Rookie I-V Rookie I

Although dropping a few ranks at the beginning of each season might come as a disappointment, the thrill and fun of achieving a higher rank than you did in the previous season make the experience highly enjoyable.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the CODM rank guide.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

