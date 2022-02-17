 Call of Duty Mobile rank guide: Points breakdown, rank reset, & more - Dexerto
Call of Duty Mobile rank guide: Points breakdown, rank reset, & more

Published: 17/Feb/2022 15:08

by Titas Khan
poster for call of duty mobile
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty Mobile rank system, despite being highly rewarding, features a lot of tiers across seven different ranks before you can truly reach the top of the leaderboards.

Call of Duty Mobile features a rank system that is fairly similar to that of PUBG Mobile or Free Fire. Similarly, the game features both, multiplayer as well as battle royale modes for rank matches. The quickest method to climb through the leaderboards and finish the season with a high rank is to simply play ranked matches while trying to perform at your best personal level.

The more matches you manage to win in the ranked mode of CODM, the sooner you will be able to level up your rank. Our Call of Duty Mobile rank guide will help you get a clear understanding of everything that you need to know about it.

Contents

in-game art for call of duty mobile
Activision
CODM’s fast-paced shooter is a unique experience on mobile devices.

What are the different ranks in Call of Duty Mobile?

CODM features a total of seven different ranks. These ranks are:

  • Rookie
  • Veteran
  • Elite
  • Pro
  • Master
  • Grandmaster
  • Legendary

However, you should note that Rookie, Veteran, Elite, and Pro, feature five individual tiers of their own in the Call of Duty Mobile rank system. This further means that you will have to cross all the five tiers in Rookie before you can achieve the rank of Veteran.

Rank Divisions

Rank Required Points
Rookie I 0-200
Rookie II 201-400
Rookie III 401-600
Rookie IV 601-800
Rookie V 801-1000
Veteran I 1001-1200
Veteran II 1201-1400
Veteran III 1401-1600
Veteran IV 1601-1800
Veteran V 1801-2000
Elite I 2001-2200
Elite II 2201-2400
Elite III 2401-2600
Elite IV 2601-2800
Elite V 2801-3000
Pro I 3001-3300
Pro II 3301-3600
Pro III 3601-3900
Pro IV 3901-4200
Pro V 4201-4500
Master 4501-6000
Grandmaster 6001-8000
Legend 8000+

Rewards for Ranking Up

At the end of every season in Call of Duty Mobile, you will receive rewards based on the rank at which you are ending the respective season. Rewards for specific ranks always differ with every season, however, it goes without saying that the higher your rank, the better rewards you will receive.

As already mentioned, the rank system available in CODM is highly incentivized, which makes the game an extremely rewarding experience. Nevertheless, you should note that after the end of every season, your rank will be reset to a lower point. Here’s a table that’ll help you understand how rank reset works in the game.

poster for call of duty mobile
Activision
Grind through the ranks in CODM to reach Legend before the season runs out.

How does Call of Duty Mobile rank reset work?

Rank at which you ended the previous Season Rank which you received at the beginning of the next Season
Legendary/Grandmaster/Master Pro I
Pro V Veteran V
Pro III and IV Veteran IV
Pro I and II Veteran III
Veteran I and II Rookie II
Elite II and III Veteran I
Elite I and Veteran V Rookie V
Veteran III and IV Rookie III
Elite IV and V Veteran II
Rookie I-V Rookie I

Although dropping a few ranks at the beginning of each season might come as a disappointment, the thrill and fun of achieving a higher rank than you did in the previous season make the experience highly enjoyable.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the CODM rank guide.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

