Fire Emblem Engage: Trailers, gameplay, characters & more

Fire Emblem Engage has been revealed, and players will have the chance to team up with iconic favorite characters on a new adventure.

Fire Emblem Engage was officially revealed in the fall of 2022, and will bring a whole new adventure to the Fire Emblem series. The game comes after the widely popular Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Fates, and will also release for the Nintendo Switch console.

Fans of the Fire Emblem series will see a return to classic, turn-based combat after the hybrid real-time battles of Three Fates, and will also have the chance to pair up with a few iconic Fire Emblem characters.

Below is everything that has been revealed so far for Fire Emblem Engage.

It has been confirmed that the game will release January 20, 2023.

The release date is only a few months out, which might be surprising for fans still enjoying Three Fates. However, Fire Emblem: Three Houses released during the summer of 2019, marking a good time for the series to introduce a new adventure.

Are there any trailers for Fire Emblem Engage?

Nintendo The Divine Dragon preparing to fight in Fire Emblem Engage

Shown in the reveal trailer during the 2022 September Nintendo Direct, it has been confirmed that Engage will continue using classic turn-based combat and narrative elements. The story will take place on the continent of Elyos, following the story of the “Divine Dragon”.

Players will be able to explore the vast realm of Elyos, build “Bond” with their teammates, and use that Bond to activate special power-ups via a ring worn by each character.

It also appears players will be able to use special bonuses like the “emblem engage” power shown in the reveal trailer.

Fire Emblem engage also focuses on building up an army, recruiting characters, and creating relationships to forward gameplay. This is a classic element of the series, and will add reward to the time spent building bonds with the various NPCs involved in the story.

What characters from previous Fire Emblem games are returning?

While the majority of the cast will be new, and the story is original to Engage, iconic Fire Emblem characters Marth and Celica have been confirmed as part of the new narrative.

Nintendo Marth appears in Fire Emblem Engage

Marth is one of the most notable characters of the Fire Emblem series, appearing as the “Lord” class character in the first Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. He has since made cameos in games like Super Smash Bros. Melee and also has an Amiibo.

Much of his story in Engage has yet to be revealed, but it seems he can be summoned by the Divine Dragon as a companion character to team up with in battle.

Nintendo Celica battles alongside Celine in Fire Emblem Engage

Celica, like Marth, is a well-known character from the Fire Emblem universe and appears as one of the two protagonist characters of Fire Emblem Gaiden. She is also present in more recent games like the 3DS title Fire Emblem Awakening.

While the game’s release date is only a few months away, this is currently all the available information known for Fire Emblem Engage. This guide will update as new trailers and details become available.