How to transfer GTA 5 saves & GTA Online characters with next-gen update

Grand Theft Auto 5’s long-awaited next-gen update is upon us, and you can now move over your story mode saves, as well as GTA Online character. Here’s what you need to know.

It has been nearly nine years since Grand Theft Auto fans were finally able to make a return to Los Santos in GTA 5 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Since then, the hugely successful title has spanned an additional two console generations and even had a PC release with major updates.

With the launch of the PlayStation and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar confirmed that they’d, once again, be bringing some pretty snazzy changes to the world of GTA 5 and GTA Online.

After a handful of delays and setbacks, the next-gen update for Grand Theft Auto 5 finally drops on March 15, but you don’t have to worry about starting from scratch when it comes to either single-player or GTA Online.

Yes, that’s right, you can transfer everything over from however you play GTA 5 to both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. And, it is pretty simple too.

If you want to keep your millions from heisting the Paleto Bank and Union Depository in single-player mode, well, you can do so. You just need to make a cloud save using the Rockstar Social Club.

Provided you have a functioning Social Club account that you can log into, you just need to use the ‘Upload Save Game’ option in the GTA 5 menu and follow the instructions. Once uploaded, you’ll have 90 days to move your save over to your new console.

How to move GTA 5 single-player save to next-gen

Load up GTA 5 story mode on your console Once loaded, pause the game Move across to the ‘Game’ tab in the menus Scroll down to ‘Upload Save Game’ option and select it Follow the instructions and you’ll have transferred your save!

How to transfer GTA Online characters with next-gen update

It is also pretty simple when it comes to transferring your GTA Online character across to the next-gen version as well, as your progress will automatically follow you across – provided you’re using the same account as before.

Just make sure your Social Club account is connected to the account you’ll be using to play GTA Online on the next-gen consoles and everything will follow you over – including money, properties, businesses, and vehicles.

How to get free money in GTA Online next-gen update

Though, if you want to reset your progress, you can do so as well once the update launches.

New players and returning fans who choose to start from scratch will be able to use the ‘Career Builder’ feature to get $4,000,000 of in-game cash to put towards properties, businesses, weapons, and vehicles.

Though, this will be a one-time option so be careful.