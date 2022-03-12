GGTA 6 hits “important” milestone amid 2024 release date rumors

Rockstar Games remain secretive about GTA 6 but an apparent shift in momentum behind the scenes could mean the highly anticipated sequel is closer than we thought.

GTA 6 was confirmed to be active development by Rockstar Games in a very casual blog post as opposed to a huge announcement, that took players by surprise in February 2022.

It is unknown just how long GTA 6 has been in development but with GTA 5 releasing all the way back in 2013, players are hoping the finish line is in sight.

Now, notable Rockstar Games expert Chris Klippel has suggested that the open-world sequel’s development is far into the process.

GTA 6 development to rumored to “speed up” according to insider

Rockstar Mag creator Chris Klippel, who previously leaked information on the GTA Trilogy remasters, has given players hope in regards to GTA 6’s release date.

Speaking on his Twitter, Klippel said: “An important step in the development of GTA 6 has just been reached. Things should speed up (internally at Rockstar).

“I think that a (real) announcement at the end of the year may be possible” continued Klippel. However, the Rockstar leaker noted that he doesn’t “see the game arriving before the end of 2024.”

Une étape importante dans le développement de #GTA6 viendrait d’être atteinte. Les choses devraient s’accélérer (en interne chez Rockstar).

Je pense qu’une (vraie) annonce en fin d’année peut être envisageable. Dans tous les cas, je ne vois pas le jeu arriver avant fin 2024 ! 😊 pic.twitter.com/jDcrkxwjuo — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) March 11, 2022

Previously, industry insider Tom Henderson has confirmed that Rockstar’s announcement had only official confirmed “what’s been in the works for years.”

GTA 6 has been in development for a long time, todays announcement wasn’t them saying “its just started”. They’ll handle projects as they’ve always done. Today’s announcement confirmed what’s been in the works for years, that’s all. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 4, 2022

Of course, this is purely speculative, but if Rockstar Games are to follow suit with their previous release strategy for Red Dead Redemption 2, then GTA 6 may well arrive by 2025 at the earliest. Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced on October 16, 2016, and then revealed on October 18, 2016.

With GTA 5’s next-gen iteration hitting consoles on March 15, it wouldn’t be out of the question to expect a GTA 6 reveal in the months to come.