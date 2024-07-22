GTA Online leak reveals feature players have been waiting a decade for is finally coming

A GTA Online leak has revealed that players might soon be able to use a feature that they’ve waited over a decade for, and it could be another hint for the games’ future with GTA 6 around the corner.

When Rockstar Games launched GTA Online over a decade ago, they probably didn’t expect it to become the behemoth that it has today. The multiplayer side of Grand Theft Auto 5 has made almost $10 billion alone, spawned thousands of roleplay servers, and sustained multiple console generations.

With GTA 6 on the horizon, many Grand Theft Auto fans have been wondering what the future will hold for GTA Online, and if Rockstar will follow it up with some sort of GTA Online verison two.

Well, they haven’t give up on it yet, pushing out recent updates like Bottom Dollar Bounties. Yet, they’ve also got something else planned.

As per Rockstar insider TezFun, the Grand Theft Auto developers are planning to releasing a public version of their mission creator for GTA Online.

“Rockstar is seemingly working on a public version of the Mission Creator,” Tez tweeted on July 20, with a screenshot of the new files. “This new script was added with the Bottom Dollar Bounties update, but is currently empty.”

Plenty of GTA fans were quick to chime in on the discovery, saying it was “about time” that Rockstar released the mission creator.

“Makes a lot of sense to add before end of life support. User generated content has proven time and time again to be efficient to keeping the community alive,” one commented. “This is something I’ve been wanting for years,” another added.

Some suggested that it could be the “last hurrah” for GTA Online and be a part of the annual winter update. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out.