GTA 5 grants players the ability to experience the game’s story mode from three different perspectives. Here’s how to switch characters in GTA 5.

Since GTA 5‘s arrival, dated almost ten years ago in 2013, the game has been well-received by its community, especially for its story mode.

Equipped with a feature that allows the player to cycle between Franklin, Trevor, and Michael – the three main characters of the latest installment into Rockstar’s acclaimed franchise – fans were able to experience the game’s story through three separate branches of the same tree.

To get the most out of the game’s narrative and gameplay, players must know how to swap between the three protagonists. Here is how you switch characters in GTA 5.

How to switch characters in GTA 5

Playing through the eyes of Franklin, Trevor, and Michael grants fans of the long-standing game the opportunity to play with their different abilities and watch the events of the narrative unfold in a uniquely nuanced way.

Here’s how to switch between characters in GTA 5:

While in the game’s world, hold down on the d-pad; this will pull up the character-switch dial.

With the character switch menu up, use the right analog sticks to choose between the three characters: Franklin, Trevor, and Michael.

Once the player has decided on who they would like to play with, they will need to release the down-directional input on the d-pad to finalize their decision.

It should be noted that PC users will be able to change characters as well, but instead of holding down on the d-pad, they will need to hold down their Alt-key to open up the menu and release the Alt-key when they have made their character selection.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about switching through GTA 5’s three protagonists. For other GTA 5 guides, check out our offerings below:

