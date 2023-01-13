GTA 5 cheats to use on PS5 and PS4

GTA 5 is now on PS5, so here are all the GTA 5 cheats you’ll need to cause some havoc in Los Santos.

While hype builds for GTA 6, the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series, players may want to brush up on their car theft skills and cause some chaos across the state of San Andreas. Whether you’re playing the game on PS5 or PS4, here’s a reminder of the best GTA 5 cheats you can use on Sony’s consoles.

Remember though, cheats in GTA 5 disable Trophies, so always save the game first. You could even create a separate file just for cheating! Applying cheats throughout the game’s single-player campaign be a lot of fun and changes some missions completely. But we’d always recommend playing the game through legitimately first, then having fun with GTA 5 cheats on PS5.

Contents

Rockstar Games GTA 5 cheats can spawn a handy helicopter whenever you need one.

How to use GTA 5 cheats on PS5 & PS4

You can input cheats by using the PlayStation controller, but you can also use your character’s cell phone to type them in. We also expect the PS5 version of GTA 5 will re-use the same cheats, but we’ll confirm/clarify this when the game arrives in March.

Once a cheat code has been successfully entered, you’ll see a notification at the bottom of the screen confirming this. Here’s every GTA 5 cheat on PS4 or PS5:

Standard GTA 5 cheats

Below are the most popular and helpful cheats you can use in GTA 5:

Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Drunk Mode: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Explosive Ammo Rounds: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Explosive Melee Attacks: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Fast Run: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Fast Swim: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Give Weapons: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Invincibility (For 5 mins): Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Less Vehicle Traction: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Max Health & Armor: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Moon Gravity: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Parachute: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Recharge Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow Motion: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

Slow Motion Aim: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Super Jump: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2

Weapons: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Rockstar Games GTA 5’s three protagonists, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin.

Spawn vehicle cheats

Use the following cheats to spawn certain cars and other vehicles in GTA 5 on PS5 or PS4:

Spawn BMX: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Spawn Buzzard: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn Caddy: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn Comet : R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn Duster : Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Spawn Limo: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn PCJ-600: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square Right, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2

Spawn Sanchez: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Stunt Plane: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Rockstar GTA 5 has the best cheats in all of the series.

GTA 5 cell phone cheats

The following GTA 5 cheats require the use of the in-game cell phone to be activated.

Black Cellphones: 1-999-367-3767 (EMP DROP)

Drunk Mode: 1-999-547-861 (LIQUOR)

Explosive Ammo Rounds: 1-999-444-439 (HIGH EX )

) Explosive Melee Attacks: 1-999-468-42637 (HOT HANDS)

Fast Run: 1-999-228-8463 (CATCH ME)

Fast Swim : 1-999-468-44557 (GOT GILLS)

Flaming Bullets: 1-999-462-363-4279 (INCENDIARY)

Invincibility: 1-999-724-654-5537 (PAIN KILLER)

Lower Wanted Level: 1-999-529-93787 (LAWYER UP)

Max Health & Armor : 1-999-887-853 (TURTLE)

Parachute: 1-999-759-3483 (SKY DIVE)

Raise Wanted Level: 1-999-384-48483 (FUGITIVE)

Recharge Ability: 1-999-769-3787 (POWER UP)

Skyfall: 1-999-759-3255 (SKY FALL)

Slow Motion Aim: 1-999-332-3393 (DEAD EYE)

Super Jump: 1-999-467-8648 (HOP TO IT)

Weapons: 1-999-866-587 (TOOL UP)

Spawn BMX: 1-999-226-348 (BANDIT)

Spawn Buzzard: 1-999-289-9633 (BUZZ OFF)

Spawn Caddy: 1-999-465-3461 (HOLE IN 1)

Spawn Comet: 1-999-266-38 (COMET)

Dodo Airplane: 1-999-398-4628 (EXTINCT)

Spawn Duke O’Death: 1-999-332-84227 (DEATHCAR)

Spawn Duster: 1-999-359-77729 (FLY SPRAY)

Spawn Kraken Sub: 1-999-282-2537

Spawn Limo: 1-999-846-39663 (VINEWOOD)

Spawn PCJ-600: 1-999-762-538 (ROCKET)

Spawn Rapid GT : 1-999-727-4348 (RAPID GT)

Spawn Sanchez: 1-999-633-7623 (OFF ROAD)

Spawn Stunt Plane: 1-999-227-678-676 (BARN STORM)

Spawn Trashmaster: 1-999-872-433 (TRASHED)

Change Weather: 1-999-625-348-7246 (MAKE IT RAIN)

Director Mode: 1-999-578-25368 (JR TALENT)

Moon Gravity: 1-999-356-2837 (FLOATER)

Slippery Cars: 1-999-766-9329 (SNOWDAY)

Slow Motion: 1-999-756-966 (SLOW MO)

