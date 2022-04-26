GTA Online 1.41 update patch notes: Nightclub and MC changes, bug fixes & more

Every now and again Grand Theft Auto: Online will get a cheeky update to make a few improvements and it seems like Rockstar has done so once again. Here’s all you need to know about the newest update for GTA Online.

Rockstar’s sandbox supreme has been out for nine years now across three different generations of platforms. However, not ones to rest on their laurels, Rockstar have continually updated the game adding in new content and making sure the existing gameplay works.

Aside from weekly updates that switch up GTA Online’s offers and free items, the game itself gets rejigged every now and again too through overall, game-improving updates.

Contents

When does GTA Online’s 1.41 update go live?

The 1.41 update is live now and was made available in GTA Online as of April 26, 2022.

Players can either quickly, manually update the game which shouldn’t take long at all, or if it’s already set to update, then all the changes should be done and raring to go.

What’s in the GTA Online 1.41 update?

The main features of this update aren’t earth-shattering, but they are subtle tweaks that will improve the gameplay e.g the ability to change Motion Blur.

Here’s a quick summary of the main adjustments in the 1.41 GTA Online update:

Money has been increased for MC Businesses & Nightclub, along with stock increases on PC

Files for GTA Online on PC players have been discovered that hint at the Enhanced and Expanded DLC items coming to the platform in the future

The addition of a ‘Motion Blur Strength’ setting

New UI options and upgrades

Bug fixes and Quality of Life improvements

How big is GTA Online’s 1.41 update?

The update file size varies between platforms, but it won’t take a long time to download or consume much of your console’s storage space.

These are the sizes of the update on the applicable consoles:

PS4: 1.4 GB

1.4 GB PS5: 514 MB

514 MB Xbox One: 1.9 GB

1.9 GB Xbox Series X: 2.48 GB

2.48 GB PC: 1 GB

