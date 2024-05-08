GTA 6 fans are freaking out as Rockstar seemingly prepares for next big reveal

Rockstar Games could finally be ready to unveil more of GTA 6 months after dropping the first trailer in December 2023.

Ever since Rockstar officially confirmed Vice City’s return with the record-breaking GTA 6 trailer, fans have been eager to hear more about the game and new features planned for it.

For the past few months, Rockstar has gone quiet, but the company has made some development updates behind the scenes such as having employees return to the office for productivity and security reasons.

Now, we might be getting more details about GTA 6 as players spotted a series of changes on the Rockstar website pointing to an imminent update.

As spotted by multiple X users on May 7, Rockstar added a “screens” section to its GTA 6 page, suggesting that it could be preparing to upload screenshots.

Additionally, a user on Reddit was able to use the inspect element tool on their browser to uncover four boxes for screenshots on the VI page, further indicating something is in the works.

“Space for four screenshots too… IS IT FINALLY HAPPENING?!” one excited player exclaimed.

“Could this also mean that the 2nd trailer could come soon?” another suggested.

Others noted that Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has its quarterly earnings call scheduled for May 16, so news about GTA 6 could go live around that time.

Of course, like all things Grand Theft Auto, take this with a grain of salt until we hear anything official, but this is by far the most excited the community has been ever since the announcement of the first trailer.